The worst movies the stars of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ have been in

caption “The Handmaid’s Tale” has a talented cast, but they have been in some not-so-great movies. source 20th Century Fox, Film Movement, Sony Pictures/Columbia

The cast of “The Handmaid’s Tale” has starred in many major projects, but not all of them have been hits with critics.

Elisabeth Moss’s worst movie to date is “Did You Hear About the Morgans?” and Samira Wiley’s is “37.”

Joseph Fiennes’ worst movie, “Killing Me Softly,” has a 0% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Hulu’s hit show “The Handmaid’s Tale” is filled with a talented cast of actors who have been in some not-so-great films.

Based on Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel of the same name, the series is set in a dystopian place called the Republic of Gilead, where fertile women are turned into handmaids and forced to procreate with assigned commanders.

The cast is comprised of a mix of both newer and seasoned actors who all have their share of popular movies and TV shows. But not every movie they’ve starred in has received positive reviews from critics.

Here are the worst movies the cast of “The Handmaid’s Tale” has been in, according to critic scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

Note: Scores were accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Joseph Fiennes – “Killing Me Softly” (2003)

caption It’s an erotic thriller. source MGM

Critic score: 0%

Known for his award-winning performance in “Shakespeare in Love,” Joseph Fiennes portrays Commander Fred Waterford on “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

His worst movie thus far is “Killing Me Softly,” where Fiennes starred as a mysterious mountain climber who falls in love and slowly begins to expose his dark secrets.

As Neil Smith wrote for BBC.com, “With miscast leads, banal dialogue and an absurdly overblown climax, Killing Me Softly belongs firmly in the so-bad-it’s-good camp.”

Yvonne Strahovski – “I, Frankenstein” (2014)

caption “I, Frankenstein” is about a monster. source Lionsgate Films

Critic score: 5%

Yvonne Strahovski plays Commander Waterford’s wife, Serena, on “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

She’s also acted in a handful of movies including “The Predator” and “He’s Out There,” and voiced an animated Batwoman in “Batman: Bad Blood.”

Her lowest-scoring movie to date is “I, Frankenstein,” which is about Frankenstein’s monster, now called Adam, in a future where demons and gargoyles are at war.

As Andrew Barker from Variety wrote, “Long on talk and incoherent action, devoid of humor, this listless supernatural actioner surely has Mary Shelley turning in her grave.”

Bradley Whitford – “CBGB” (2013)

caption The film featured actors from “Harry Potter,” too. source Xlrator Media

Critic score: 7%

On “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Bradley Whitford plays Commander Joseph Lawrence.

He’s also known for his role on “The West Wing” and for appearing in movies like “Get Out,” “The Post,” and “The Cabin in the Woods.”

The worst film he’s been in thus far is “CBGB,” which is about the beginnings of a famed punk-rock club. The flick also starred acclaimed actors like Alan Rickman, Rupert Grint, and Johnny Galecki.

As John DeFore from The Hollywood Reporter wrote, “A lightweight love song to a legendary rock club, Randall Miller’s CBGB plays in many ways like a Greatest Hits record, re-packaging a beloved band’s oeuvre for sale at shopping malls.”

Alexis Bledel – “Post Grad” (2009)

caption The film is over a decade old. source 20th Century Fox

Critic score: 8%

On “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Alexis Bledel plays a handmaid named Emily who used to be a doctor with a wife and child.

Bledel is best known for her role as Rory Gilmore on “Gilmore Girls,” but her lowest-rated project to date is “Post Grad,” where she starred as a girl who graduated from college and is trying to find a job while living at home with her parents.

As Robert Abele from the Los Angeles Times wrote, “A joyless fluffball about after-college job woes with a dispiriting message for smart young women.”

Ann Dowd – “Bushwhacked” (1995)

caption Ann Dowd is on the right. source 20th Century Fox

Critic score: 11%

Ann Dowd is best known for acting on HBO’s “The Leftovers,” and playing numerous supporting roles in movies like “Marley & Me,” “The Manchurian Candidate,” and “Philadelphia.”

On “The Handmaid’s Tale,” she plays Aunt Lydia, who is in charge of the handmaids.

Dowd’s lowest-scoring movie thus far is “Bushwhacked,” a comedy about a deliveryman who is mistaken as a scoutmaster and has to lead a group of Boy Scouts up a mountain. Dowd played one of the scout’s mothers.

As Kevin Thomas from the Los Angeles Times wrote, “[A] strained, way, way over-the-top comedy-thriller in which its star, Daniel Stern, as the film’s executive producer, gives himself free rein to mug and show off to increasingly numbing and tedious effect.”

Christopher Meloni – “I Am Wrath” (2016)

caption John Travolta and Christopher Meloni in the film. source LionsGate Entertainment

Critic score: 11%

On “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Christopher Meloni plays High Commander George Winslow.

Meloni is also known for his roles in projects like “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “12 Monkeys,” and “Wet Hot American Summer.”

So far, his worst movie is “I Am Wrath,” where he starred alongside John Travolta. “I Am Wrath” is about a man who is trying to avenge his wife’s death.

As A.A. Dowd from the AV Club wrote, “It’s yet another entry in the endless cycle of middle-aged vigilante rampages-a formula that no one but Liam Neeson seems capable of actually wringing entertainment from, try as his various fiftysomething peers might.”

Max Minghella – “The Darkest Hour” (2011)

caption The film is about an alien invasion. source Summit Entertainment

Critic score: 12%

Best known for his roles on shows like “The Mindy Project” and in films like “The Social Network” and “The Internship,” Max Minghella plays Nick, Commander Waterford’s driver, on “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

The actor’s lowest-scoring film is “The Darkest Hour,” where he played a man who is trapped in Moscow after aliens attack the city.

As John DeFore of The Hollywood Reporter wrote, “An alien invasion flick that evidently expects dramatic shots of a depopulated Red Square to make up for a flatlining screenplay and the absence of even a single compelling character.”

Elisabeth Moss – “Did You Hear About the Morgans?” (2009)

caption Critics felt the film was boring. source Sony Pictures/Columbia

Critic score: 12%

Star of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Elisabeth Moss has been in numerous projects though she’s best known for her roles on shows like “The West Wing” and “Mad Men.”

On”The Handmaid’s Tale,” she plays June, Commander Waterford’s handmaid.

Moss’s worst movie to date is “Did You Hear About the Morgans?,” a romantic comedy starring Hugh Grant and Sarah Jessica Parker. In it, a couple witnesses a murder and must go into hiding.

As Mick LaSalle from the San Francisco Chronicle wrote, “Sometimes it’s unpleasant, sometimes it’s insincere, and for long stretches it’s boring. There are good parts, too, but they all come in the first 10 minutes.”

Amanda Brugel – “Jason X” (2002)

caption Amanda Brugel in “Jason X.” source New Line Cinema

Critic score: 20%

On “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Amanda Brugel plays Rita, a housekeeper for Commander Waterford.

In the past, Brugel has starred on “Orphan Black,” and appeared in movies like “Sex After Kids” and “Map to the Stars.”

Her lowest-rated film is currently “Jason X,” a “Friday the 13th” sequel that’s set in the future where Jason Voorhees is back to murder a group of astronauts in space.

As Claudia Puig from USA Today wrote, “Jason gets a futuristic makeover and annihilates someone using a giant screwing tool. After sitting through Jason’s latest exploits, the audience may find itself identifying with that victim in particular.”

Samira Wiley – “37” (2016)

caption The film is loosely based on real events. source Film Movement

Critic score: 22%

Best known for her roles on shows like “Orange Is the New Black” and “Unforgettable,” Samira Wiley plays a handmaid named Moira on “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

And although Wiley’s been on a few major series, not all of her work has been a hit with critics.

Her worst-rated film so far is “37,” which is loosely inspired by the real-life rape and murder of Kitty Genovese, which launched research about the bystander effect.

As Gary Garrison from The Playlist wrote, “Feels less interested in offering any commentary or adding any substance than in propagating the original myth.”

O.T. Fagbenle – “Breaking and Entering” (2006)

caption The film features actors like Jude Law, Robin Wright, and Martin Freeman. source The Weinstein Company

Critic score: 34%

O.T. Fagbenle is known for his work in the theater, but he’s also acted in projects like “Looking: The Movie” and “I Could Never Be Your Woman.”

On “The Handmaid’s Tale,” he plays June’s husband, Luke.

The worst movie Fagbenle has appeared in is the romantic crime drama “Breaking and Entering,” featuring Jude Law, Robin Wright, and Martin Freeman.

As Joe Morgenstern from The Wall Street Journal wrote, “Starts busily, and soon becomes a bafflement — such an interesting cast, such technical excellence, so many intricate details and parallel plot threads, yet so little clarity or urgency.”

Madeline Brewer – “Braid” (2018)

caption Her worst film is still pretty high-rated. source Blue Fox Entertainment

Critic score: 86%

A relative newcomer, Madeline Brewer has been in films like “Hustlers” and “Grimm,” and on shows like “Orange Is the New Black.”

On “The Handmaid’s Tale,” she plays Janine, a handmaid who befriends June and is slowly becoming increasingly unstable in Gilead.

So far, all of her films have received fairly positive reviews, but her lowest-rated is “Braid,” where she played a rich woman who is being deceived by her childhood friends so they can rob her.

As Frank Scheck from The Hollywood Reporter wrote, “‘Braid’ ultimately offers far more style than substance. But it provides many memorable moments and stunning visuals along the way, making it a cinematic ride worth experiencing for more adventurous viewers.”

Read More: