15 of the worst movies your favorite actors have been in

caption Though “The Emoji Movie” had a star-studded cast, talented actors like Maya Rudolph were unable to save the film from being rated poorly. source Sony Pictures Anamation/Columbia Pictures and Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Saks Fifth Avenue

INSIDER rounded up 15 actors and their lowest-rated films as ranked by Rotten Tomatoes.

For example, Meryl Streep’s lowest-rated film was the war drama “Lions for Lambs” (2017) with a 27% rating.

Some poorly rated films had much higher audience ratings, like with Lucy Liu’s “Mulan II” (2003) which had a 0% from critics and a 43% from home viewers.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

It seems inevitable that even the most successful actors will act in a film that isn’t received well by critics at some point in their storied careers. Even Meryl Streep, an Academy Award-winning actress with an illustrious filmography, has fallen prey to bad critical reception due to her involvement in a film that didn’t fare well with audiences.

Here are 15 popular actors and the worst films they’ve starred in, as ranked by critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

Tom Hanks played a Wall Street investor in “The Bonfire of the Vanities” (1990).

caption Tom Hanks stars as Sherman McCoy, a Wall Street businessman who becomes embroiled in a dark scandal. source Warner Bros.

Tomatometer: 16%

Audience score: 26%

In the film adaptation of the Tom Wolfe novel, Tom Hanks stars as Sherman McCoy, a Wall Street businessman who becomes embroiled in a dark scandal when he and his girlfriend, Melanie Griffith commit a hit and run and leave a teenager for dead. A journalist, Bruce Willis, and community leader, John Hancock, soon uncover the truth and work together to expose McCoy.

Film critic David Nusair panned the film in his review for Reel Film Reviews and wrote that “the movie suffers from a seriously plodding pace that’s compounded by an almost impressively wrongheaded sense of tone.”

Meryl Streep was a journalist in “Lions for Lambs” (2007).

caption TV Guide critic Ken Fox wrote, “In the end, it all remains a dramatically inert set of talking points, and not even the high-caliber cast can make much more out of it.” source Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios

Tomatometer: 27%

Audience score: 47%

In Robert Redford’s political drama “Lions for Lambs“, the film follows the ties between a troop of soldiers in Afghanistan, a college professor, a presidential candidate, and journalist Janine Roth, played by Meryl Streep.

Though the film ranked higher with audiences, critics found the movie poorly paced and heavy-handed.

TV Guide critic Ken Fox wrote, “In the end, it all remains a dramatically inert set of talking points, and not even the high-caliber cast can make much more out of it.”

Robert Downey Jr. played a football player in “Johnny Be Good” (1988).

caption The film centered on Michael Hall as varsity football player Johnny Walker. source Theo Wargo, NBC/Getty Images

Tomatometer: 0%

Audience score: 30%

In the 1980s sports comedy “Johnny Be Good,” Robert Downey Jr. starred alongside Anthony Michael Hall and Uma Thurman as Hall’s best friend Leo Wiggins. The film centered on Hall as varsity football player Johnny Walker, an athlete who is sought after by the best colleges in the nation.

Roger Ebert wrote one of the many scathing reviews of the film, saying, “The screenplay for this movie bears every sign of being a first draft – a quick and dirty one … the people who made this movie should be ashamed of themselves.”

Lucy Liu was one of three princesses in “Mulan II” (2003).

caption Lucy Liu lent her voice as Mei, one of three princesses that Mulan is sworn to protect. source Disney

Tomatometer: 0%

Audience score: 43%

In the sequel to the beloved Disney animated feature “Mulan,” Lucy Liu lent her voice as Mei, one of three princesses that Mulan is sworn to protect. Audiences gave the film a more generous rating, but critics felt it fell short of the original’s charm.

“The whole script feels tossed together as an afterthought, as though somebody was given just one night to tie a wedding, some princesses, and a few songs together, and they kept writing even after they ran out of ideas,” wrote movie reviewer David Cornelius in 2005.

Will Smith had a brief appearance in “Student of the Year 2” (2019).

Tomatometer: 7%

Audience score: 18%

Starring Jai Hemant “Tiger” Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and Ananya Panday, the Bollywood comedy follows college student Shroff as he competes with bullies in the arena of track and field. Will Smith had a small cameo in the film, joining in on a Bollywood-style dance with the stars of the movie.

While it earned some praise for its sprawling set pieces, critics roasted the film for its shallow characters and thin plotting. Film critic Devesh Sharma wrote for Filmfare, “While the basic formula is on point, it’s the ingredients that needed better handling. The writing could have been more consistent. The characters are unevenly fleshed out.”

Maya Rudolph voiced Smiler in “The Emoji Movie” (2017).

caption Maya Rudolph played Smiler in “The Emoji Movie”. source Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Saks Fifth Avenue

Tomatometer: 7%

Audience score: 38%

In “The Emoji Movie,” Maya Rudolph joined a host of other talented actors like Patrick Stewart, Sofía Vergara, James Corden, and Anna Faris when she played one of the many colorful characters in the animated comedy.

Critics praised the cast but found value in little else, drawing comparisons to more ambitious features like “Wreck-It Ralph” that succeeded where it failed.

“‘The Emoji Movie’ is not just a critical flop, but also a metaphor for a Hollywood that is struggling to find the line between branding that audiences love and branding that audiences resent,” wrote Atlantic critic Megan Garber in 2017.

Dwayne Johnson played a devoted lifeguard in “Baywatch” (2017).

caption The majority of critics found the comedy crude and absurd. Pay Or Wait critic Sharronda Williams wrote, “The cast looks amazing in this film, but there is only so much saving that Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron’s abs can do.” source Paramount

Tomatometer: 17%

Audience score: 55%

In the big-screen adaptation of the television series, Dwayne Johnson starred as Mitch Buchannon, a lifeguard who feels threatened by the beach’s newest recruit Matt Brody, played by Zac Efron. Though they have different approaches to their job, the two have to work together as a team when they uncover a criminal operation.

The majority of critics found the comedy crude and absurd. Pay Or Wait critic Sharronda Williams wrote, “The cast looks amazing in this film, but there is only so much saving that Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron’s abs can do.”

Amy Adams was a love interest in “Serving Sara” (2002).

caption Amy Adams had a supporting role as Kate, the woman that Sara’s lecherous husband, Bruce Campbell, plans to leave her for. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Tomatometer: 4%

Audience score: 26%

In “Serving Sara,” Matthew Perry and Elizabeth Hurley work together to come out on top during dramatic divorce proceedings. Amy Adams had a supporting role as Kate, the woman that Sara’s lecherous husband, Bruce Campbell, plans to leave her for.

Most film critics found the film surprisingly humorless for a self-professed comedy. Chris Kaltenbach wrote for the Baltimore Sun, “This movie doesn’t play; it just lies there, waiting to be kicked around by anyone unfortunate enough to have shelled out good money to see it.”

Brad Pitt played a detective in “Cool World” (1992).

caption Critics likened the film to a “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?” (1988) knock-off, calling the plot and performances flat. source Paramount Pictures

Tomatometer: 4%

Audience score: 31%

In “Cool World,” cartoonist Jack Deebs, played by Gabriel Byrne, falls into an animated world and encounters one of his creations, a seductress named Holli Would, Kim Basinger, who wants to be human. Soon real-world detective Frank Harris, Brad Pitt, finds himself entangled in the odd-ball animated plot.

Critics likened the film to a “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?” (1988) knock-off, calling the plot and performances flat.

“After the painstaking technical bravado of ‘Roger Rabbit,’ it’s no longer possible to get away with scenes in which a cartoon has obviously just been pasted onto an actor’s wooden movements,” Owen Gleiberman wrote for Entertainment Weekly.

Charlize Theron was a relief-aid worker in “The Last Face” (2017).

caption Many film critics found the picture misguided in its execution. source Saban Film

Tomatometer: 4%

Audience score: 34%

In “The Last Face,” Charlize Theron stars alongside Javier Bardem and Adèle Exarchopoulos in the global drama. Set in Liberia, Theron and Bardem portray relief-aid workers who aim to help the region while struggling to keep their own personal relationship alive.

Many film critics found the picture misguided in its execution. “‘The Last Face’ is the worst kind of good-intentioned noble failure, one that muddles its message because it tries too hard to tell it,” wrote Gary M. Kramer for Salon.

Samuel L. Jackson trained a young vigilante in “Kite” (2014).

caption Some reviewers called the movie tasteless with diminishing returns. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NBC

Tomatometer: 0%

Audience score: 18%

In “Kite“, the action film follows the death of a young teenager’s parents and her subsequent entry into the world of vigilante justice. Samuel L. Jackson played Lieutenant Karl Aker, starring alongside young actors India Eisley and Callan McAuliffe.

Some reviewers called the movie tasteless with diminishing returns.

“[Director] Ziman pretends to be empowering his young heroine by putting a gun in her hand and tough words in her mouth,” said New York Daily News critic Elizabeth Weitzman. “But there’s something deeply discomforting about his camera’s fetishistic leering.”

Zoe Saldana played an estranged daughter in “Constellation” (2005).

caption Zoe Saldana starred in the film with castmates Gabrielle Union and Billy Dee Willians. source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Tomatometer: 0%

Audience score: 40%

In the family drama “Constellation,” an estranged family reunites in the deep South when one of their relatives passes away, despite their painful history. Zoe Saldana starred in the film with castmates Gabrielle Union and Billy Dee Willians.

Film critics panned the film for its lackluster story structure and limp script, though they praised the acting performances.

“Featuring a stalwart cast and some delicately wrought moments, the film is unable to overcome its soap opera scenario and clunky pacing,” wrote Kevin Crust for the Los Angeles Times.

Ryan Gosling played a disturbed patient in “Stay” (2005).

caption Some critics found the psychological drama muddled and incoherent, despite the talented cast at its helm. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Tomatometer: 26%

Audience score: 70%

In the suspense thriller “Stay,” a psychologist, Ewan McGregor, and his sessions with a patient, Ryan Gosling, intensify when his patient’s disturbing premonitions appear to come true.

Some critics found the psychological drama muddled and incoherent, despite the talented cast at its helm.

“Ewan McGregor, Naomi Watts, and Ryan Gosling all lower their box office merit with this unbaked psychological thriller about a suicidal man taunting his eccentric psychologist after surviving a horrible car accident,” said film critic Cole Smithey in his review of the film.

Emily Blunt was an evil queen in “The Huntsman: Winter’s War” (2016).

caption Reviewers of the film shared their distaste for its bloated script and thin characters. source IMDb/Universal Pictures

Tomatometer: 18%

Audience score: 45%

In the sequel to the fantasy film “Snow White and the Huntsman” (2012), Charlize Theron and Chris Hemsworth reprised their original roles as Jessica Chastain and Emily Blunt joined the cast, with Blunt playing Freya the evil Ice Queen.

Reviewers of the film shared their distaste for its bloated script and thin characters.

“Freya is given the barest veil of a backstory while Ravenna just oozes ribbons of black bile (literally) for her own evil reasons. These women may be strong but they are never deep,” wrote critic Kate Taylor for the Globe and Mail.

Keanu Reeves was a meditative boyfriend in “Generation Um…” (2013).

caption Reception for the film was poor, with critics calling it listless and devoid of insight. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Tomatometer: 0%

Audience score: 22%

In the R-rated drama “Generation Um…,” Keanu Reeves stars as John, a New Yorker who spends the night dredging up past memories and secrets with his two girlfriends, played by Bojana Novakovic and Adelaide Clemens.

Reception for the film was poor, with critics calling it listless and devoid of insight.

“Director Mark L. Mann seems to be searching for the meaning in aimlessness, and in lowered expectations. But too often the narrative left me feeling the titular ‘um,'” said New York Post critic Sara Stewart.