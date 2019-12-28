These are the 11 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks of 2019

source Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The S&P 500 is on track for its best yearly gain since 1997, but not all of its members are posting gains this year.

Retailers tumbled as e-commerce grew rapidly and brick-and-mortar locations struggled to boost traffic.

One tech stock stood out from its peers as one of the index’s biggest losers. DXC Technology tumbled after cutting its full-year expectations in August.

Here are the 11 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks of the year.

The S&P 500 is on pace for its best year in two decades, but not all of the index’s stocks are posting gains in 2019.

While tech stocks flourished in the 12-month period, many of the key index’s lagging companies are retailers struggling to compete with e-commerce giants like Amazon. Gap, Macy’s, and Kohl’s were all among the worst performers in 2019. Online sales surged to record highs in the holiday season while sales at department stores sank 1.8% year-over-year, signaling a continued weakening for traffic at retail locations.

One tech stock was also among the biggest losers of the year, despite its sector gaining more than any other group of S&P 500 stocks. DXC Technology tumbled the most of its peers, dragging the sector lower after the firm slashed its full-year outlook in August.

Even Warren Buffett-backed Kraft Heinz tanked through the year. The company hit a record low after its August earnings missed analyst expectations and the company ate a $1.2 billion charge for business writedowns.

Here are the 11 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks of the year, ranked in ascending order by value lost. All data is as of 3:00 p.m. ET December 27.

11. Kohls

Performance: down 23.3%

Market Cap: $8.1 billion

10. Alliance Data Systems

Performance: down 25.9%

Market Cap: $5.1 billion

9. Kraft Heinz

Performance: down 26.6%

Market Cap: $38.6 billion

8. The Mosaic Company

Performance: down 27.2%

Market Cap: $8.1 billion

7. Mylan

Performance: down 28.1%

Market Cap: $10.6 billion

6. L Brands

Performance: down 28.9%

Market Cap: $5 billion

5. DXC Technology

Performance: down 31.1%

Market Cap: $9.4 billion

4. Gap

Performance: down 31%

Market Cap: $6.7 billion

3. Occidental Petroleum

Performance: down 34.4%

Market Cap: $35.9 billion

2. Macy’s

Performance: down 44.7%

Market Cap: $5.1 billion

1. Abiomed

Performance: down 48%

Market Cap: $7.7 billion