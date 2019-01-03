The worst states in America to get a speeding ticket, ranked

- source
- shutterstock/canadastock
- WalletHub.com published a study of the strictest and most lenient states in America when it comes to speeding and reckless driving.
- The study looked at 12 categories to measure how severely each state responds to speeding and reckless driving.
- Texas proved to be the most lenient state in the country when it comes to policing those driving violations.
- Delaware is the most strict when it comes to driving offenses.
One of the great aspects of America is that each state is unique. No two are alike, no matter how close they are in geography or even demographics. The same goes for their driving laws and insurance rates.
WalletHub.com took a look at the laws of all 50 states, along with the District of Columbia, to find the best and the worst places in America to get a speeding ticket.
The methodology Wallethub.com used in its study included looking at how states respond to two offenses – speeding and reckless driving – using 12 subcategories, assigning various points to each. The more strict or severe the response, the higher the point value.
For speeding, the subcategories included: the mph over the speed limit where speeding is automatically considered reckless driving, the type of speed limit, the average increase in cost of insurance after one speeding ticket, the laws in place prohibiting racing on highways, whether the state uses automatic speed cameras, whether the state has additional penalties for aggressive driving, and how much speeding tickets count toward a suspension.
In terms of reckless driving, the categories were: mandatory license suspension for a first conviction, minimum jail time for a first conviction, maximum fine for a first conviction, minimum jail time for a second conviction, and maximum fine for a second conviction.
The study returned some interesting results. Texas finished 51st as the most lenient state in the US, and Delaware finished as the strictest state. According to the study, 42% of states and Washington, DC, use speed cameras to catch speeders. The study also found that the average maximum cost of reckless driving tickets in the US is $845, with the cheapest being $100 in states such as Kentucky, Mississippi, New Mexico, and Ohio. The most expensive maximum fine for reckless driving is approximately $6,250 in Oregon.
However, these figures pale in comparison to the $40.4 billion in economic cost to society caused by speeding-related crashes.
According to WalletHub.com, its study used data from its own research as well as from the US Department of Transportation, Department of Motor Vehicles, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, and the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Here’s a closer look at how US states and Washington, DC, react to speeding and reckless driving, from the most lenient to the most strict:
51: Texas.
- source
- shutterstock/mivod
49. Mississippi (Tie).
- source
- shutterstock/JamesKirkikis
49. Oklahoma (Tie).
47. New Jersey (Tie).
- source
- shutterstock/kazt
47. Nebraska (Tie).
- source
- shutterstock/Ebissierieix
43. South Carolina (Tie).
- source
- shutterstock/KevinRuck
43. Ohio (Tie).
- source
- shutterstock/dvgpro
43. Montana (Tie).
- source
- shutterstock/ebl
43. Kentucky (Tie).
- source
- shutterstock/LeighTrail
39. Wisconsin (Tie).
- source
- shutterstock/HeleneWoodbine
39. Michigan (Tie).
39. New Hampshire (Tie).
- source
- shutterstock/Sandi Cullifer
39. Massachusetts (Tie).
- source
- shutterstock/haveseen
34. North Dakota (Tie).
- source
- shutterstock/ZakZeinert
34. Nevada (Tie).
- source
- shutterstock/GagliardiImages
34. Minnesota (Tie).
- source
- shutterstock/Rob Alexander
34. Connecticut (Tie).
- source
- shutterstock/Micha Weber
34. Indiana (Tie).
- source
- shutterstock/Alex Gombash
29. Utah (Tie).
- source
- shutterstock/canadastock
29. South Dakota (Tie).
- source
- shutterstock/Arne Beruldsen
29. Pennsylvania (Tie).
- source
- shutterstock/kallen1979
29. Tennessee (Tie).
- source
- shutterstock/jiawangkun
29. Missouri (Tie).
- source
- STLJB/Shutterstock
28. Idaho.
- source
- shutterstock/CSNafzger
24. Maine (Tie).
- source
- cdrin/Shutterstock
24. Louisiana (Tie).
- source
- Meinzahn/iStock
24. Alaska (Tie).
- source
- Maridav/Shutterstock
24. Hawaii (Tie).
- source
- Izabela23/Shutterstock
20. Rhode Island (Tie).
- source
- P Meybruck/Shutterstock
20. Florida (Tie).
- source
- shutterstock/lazyllama
20. New York: (Tie).
- source
- Brian Kinney/Shutterstock
20. Washington D.C. (Tie).
- source
- Andriy Blokhin/Shutterstock
17. Georgia (Tie).
- source
- ESB Professional/Shutterstock
17. Vermont (Tie).
- source
- Sean Pavone/Shutterstock
17. Wyoming (Tie).
- source
- Shutterstock
16. Iowa.
- source
- f11photo/Shutterstock
15. Kansas.
- source
- shutterstock/1pitech
13. Maryland (Tie).
- source
- shutterstock/Deon Washington
13. West Virginia (Tie).
- source
- shutterstock/Andriy Blokhin
12. Arkansas.
- source
- Sean Pavone/Shutterstock
8. Washington (Tie).
- source
- Checubus/Shutterstock
8. Alabama (Tie).
- source
- Sean Pavone/Shutterstock
8. Virginia (Tie).
- source
- shutterstock/Jordan Kercheff
8. Illinois (Tie).
- source
- Maria Sbytova/Shutterstock
7. North Carolina.
- source
- Sean Pavone/Shutterstock
6. Oregon.
- source
- Nadia Yong/Shutterstock
5. California.
- source
- Shutterstock
3. New Mexico (Tie).
- source
- shutterstock/James Orndorf
3. Arizona (Tie).
- source
- Tim Roberts Photography/Shutterstock
2. Colorado.
- source
- f11photo/Shutterstock
1. Delaware.
- source
- mandritoiu/shutterstock