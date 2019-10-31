15 of the worst states for dating

caption Some states are not great for singles. source Getty

WalletHub published a study that found the worst states for singles when it comes to dating.

The study took three criteria into consideration: dating opportunities, dating economics, and romance/fun.

Southern states like Alabama, South Carolina, and Mississippi were found to be some of the worst states for singles.

Out of all 50 states, West Virginia was deemed the worst for dating.

It’s no secret that dating is hard. But it turns out that it’s even more difficult in certain areas of the US.

For dating opportunities, the company examined the number of singles, the gender balance, and the number of people who are open to dating in the area. In the dating economics category, WalletHub researched how much it costs to go on a date, including beer, movie, and haircut prices. They even looked at the level of income. Lastly, the company counted the number of restaurants, movie theatres, and parks in each state for the romance/fun category.

When WalletHub added these numbers up, they found which states are the worst for singles looking for love.

See below for the 15 worst states for dating – and how they ranked in the different categories.

15. South Carolina

caption A couple in Charleston, South Carolina. source Jeff Greenberg / Getty

Dating opportunities: 38th place

Dating economics rank: 24th place

Romance and fun: 28th place

Total dating score: 46.29/ 100

14. Oklahoma

caption Two beach chairs by Lake Murray State Park in Oklahoma. source RaksyBH/Shutterstock

Dating opportunities: 39th place

Dating economics rank: 15th place

Romance and fun: 37th place

Total dating score: 45.28/ 100

13. Idaho

caption A couple in Lewiston, Idaho. source Francis Dean / Getty

Dating opportunities: 44th place

Dating economics rank: 4th place

Romance and fun: 39th place

Total dating score: 45.13/ 100

12. South Dakota

caption A couple taking a walk. source Barcroft Media/ Getty

Dating opportunities: 49th place

Dating economics rank: 1st place

Romance and fun: 29th place

Total dating score: 44.94/ 100

11. Delaware

caption A couple in Delaware. source Jeff Greenberg/ Getty

Dating opportunities: 27th place

Dating economics rank: 30th place

Romance and fun: 50th place

Total dating score: 44.83/ 100

10. New Mexico

caption A couple in Santa Fe, New Mexico. source Robert Alexander/ Getty

Dating opportunities: 29th place

Dating economics rank: 43rd place

Romance and fun: 42nd place

Total dating score: 44.50/ 100

9. Kansas

caption A couple. source Barcroft Media / Getty

Dating opportunities: 43rd place

Dating economics rank: 9th place

Romance and fun: 40th place

Total dating score: 44.22/ 100

8. Alabama

caption A couple at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama. source Jeff Greenberg/ Getty

Dating opportunities: 36th place

Dating economics rank: 25th place

Romance and fun: 46th place

Total dating score: 43.42/ 100

7. Alaska

caption A couple in Alaska. source Joe Raedle/ Getty

Dating opportunities: 26th place

Dating economics rank: 48th place

Romance and fun: 48th place

Total dating score: 43.34/ 100

6. Mississippi

caption A couple on a date. source Dean Mitchell/ Getty Images

Dating opportunities: 35th place

Dating economics rank: 31st place

Romance and fun: 49th place

Total dating score: 42.81/ 100

5. Kentucky

caption A couple in Kentucky. source The Washington Post / Getty

Dating opportunities: 46th place

Dating economics rank: 26th place

Romance and fun: 27th place

Total dating score: 42.63/ 100

4. Wyoming

caption A couple in Jackson, Wyoming. source George Frey/ Getty

Dating opportunities: 45th place

Dating economics rank: 14th place

Romance and fun: 41st place

Total dating score: 42.02/ 100

3. North Dakota

caption A couple walking through a park. source Stephanie Noritz/ Getty Images

Dating opportunities: 50th place

Dating economics rank: 3rd place

Romance and fun: 43rd place

Total dating score: 40.23/ 100

2. Arkansas

caption A couple at the Garvan Woodland Gardens in Arkansas. source Jeff Greenberg/ Getty

Dating opportunities: 48th place

Dating economics rank: 27th place

Romance and fun: 47th place

Total dating score: 37.87/ 100

1. West Virginia

caption A couple in West Virginia. source The Washington Post/ Getty

Dating opportunities: 47th place

Dating economics rank: 41st place

Romance and fun: 44th place

Total dating score: 37.06/ 100