The 9 worst states to get divorced in for cheaters

Getting divorced is easier in some states than others.

But if you’re a cheater, there are a few states you want to avoid getting divorced in.

There are seven states that would allow your spouse to sue your partner in infidelity for damages under “alienation of affection laws.”

Cheating hits a high during the holiday season – but if you’re a resident of one of these states, you might want to seriously think before committing infidelity.

Infidelity laws and divorce laws differ from state to state, and some are even kind of strange. We’ve figured out which states are the worst to get divorced in for cheaters, so keep scrolling to learn more.

In Georgia, cheaters can’t receive alimony

Yup, as soon as you cheat, you might be putting yourself in economic dire straits. To be specific, though, the cheating has to be the reason for the divorce. For example, if someone cheated, their partner forgave them, and then they got divorced later, alimony would still be on the table.

But if the infidelity is the direct cause of the divorce, then a cheater forfeits their right to alimony, even if their partner normally would have to provide for them.

If you cheat in Hawaii, Illinois, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Dakota or Utah, your spouse can sue your new paramour for damages under ‘alienation of affection’ laws

These seven states aren’t the best for cheaters. “Alienation of affection” laws come into play when an “outsider” gets themselves involved in a couples’ marriage, and all seven of these states have them.

Essentially, your spouse can sue your lover for damages, because they messed up your marriage. While that might not directly affect you, it certainly won’t win you any points with your new love interest or your spouse.

As recently as October 2019, a North Carolina resident successfully sued their wife’s new man for $750,000. In August 2018, a North Carolina resident was awarded $8.8 million from their ex-wife’s new boyfriend.

So unless you’re really sure, maybe stay away from married people in these states.

Cheaters in Michigan beware – it could earn you a life sentence in prison

This might be the most stringent law, though it’s unclear if it’s actually enforceable. In January 2007, Judge William Murphy of the Michigan Court of Appeals pointed out during a trial that infidelity is considered a felony in Michigan, and could result in a life sentence.

However, it seems unlikely that this could come to pass. According to the SF Gate, the last person to be charged with adultery in the state was in 1971.