The 13 most horrifying stories of tourists behaving badly over the last decade

caption Tourists have died taking selfies. source Shutterstock

It seems like tourists are behaving worse and worse.

Turns out, that’s not actually new behavior. With a new decade upon us, we looked back at the most shocking reports of tourists behaving badly.

One British family was accused of being so troublesome in New Zealand that their passports were revoked.

A man purposely kicked and destroyed a stalagmite that was thousands of years old in a cave in China.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Are terrible tourists taking over? It seems like every day brings new reports of a traveler doing something offensive in a foreign place.

Unfortunately, tourists behaving badly isn’t new. As the constant stream of news stories about them threatens to inundate us, we’ve decided to look back at the last decade to pick out the very worst reports.

A teenager defaced a 3,500-year-old carving inside an ancient Egyptian temple.

In May 2013, a 15-year-old Chinese teenager scrawled his name on Egypt’s 3,500-year-old Luxor Temple, writing “Ding Jinhao was here” on top of ancient hieroglyphics.

He was caught after other visitors uploaded a picture of his handiwork to social media. His parents issued a public apology.

Two tourists tried to steal bricks from the crematorium of a concentration camp as a souvenir.

In 2018, two Hungarian tourists tried to steal bricks from the crematorium at Auschwitz, the largest Nazi concentration and death camp that was located in occupied Poland during WWII. It’s estimated over 1 million people died there between 1940 and 1945.

In July 2018, USA Today reported that the tourists were charged with theft of a cultural asset, each fined $405, and handed a one-year prison sentence on probation. The tourists said that they wanted to take home a souvenir and didn’t understand the consequences.

Two peacocks are believed to have died from shock after they were manhandled by tourists using them as selfie props.

Visitors to Yunnan Zoo in Kunming, China, are believed to have caused the death of two peacocks in February 2016.

Zookeepers told Chinese news outlets that the birds are thought to have died of shock after some visitors picked them up for photos and reportedly even plucked out some of their feathers.

Travelers also likely caused the death of a baby dolphin in Spain in an attempt to take photos with it.

caption One child in this photo is accidentally covering the animal’s blowhole. source Equinac/Facebook

When a baby dolphin got too close to shore at Mojacar beach in Spain in August of 2017, tourists crowded around the animal to take photos.

A charity called Equinac said the tourists’ behavior likely shocked the animal and may have caused its heart failure. One image Equinac posted on Facebook even appeared to show a child covering the animal’s blowhole, which it uses to breathe.

A British family in New Zealand had their visas revoked after they were accused of littering and trying to get free food from restaurants.

caption Multiple reports said the family left litter all over a beach. source Krista Curnow/Facebook

A large British family from Liverpool with 10-15 members gained notoriety in New Zealand during a month in early 2019 as they traveled the country.

According to New Zealand reports, the family tried to scam multiple restaurants into getting free food (which they denied) and littered beaches, among other accusations.

Ultimately, the New Zealand government revoked the family’s visas, forcing all of them to leave the country within 28 days.

A man purposely kicked and destroyed a stalagmite that was thousands of years old in a cave in China.

caption The visitor can be seen deliberately kicking the rock formation in security footage. source Taiwan News/YouTube

A man touring a cave in China gave a 20-inch limestone stalagmite three hard kicks, destroying in seconds what took thousands of years to create, according to the South China Morning Post.

The event took place in June 2017 in Songtao county, Guizhou province, and was caught on camera. The man can be seen deliberately kicking the rock formation until it breaks, then walking away.

Two Czech Instagram influencers faced intense backlash after one of them had holy water splashed on their private parts at a temple in Bali.

caption The two have around 80,000 followers between them. source Wikimedia/Instagram

In August 2019, Czech vloggers and influencers Sabina Dolezalova and Zdenek Slouka uploaded a video in which Slouka lifts Dolezalova’s skirt and splashes water on her backside in the 15th-century temple Beji Temple in the Sacred Monkey Forest in Ubud, Bali.

After immense online backlash, the two issued an apology in an Instagram video.

A Danish photographer posted images of himself that seem to depict him having sex atop the Great pyramid of Giza.

caption A video of the two allegedly climbing up the pyramid remains online. source Andreas Hvid/YouTube

In November 2018, Andreas Hvid, a Danish photographer, posted a photo of himself in which it looks as though he is having sex with a woman atop the Great Pyramid of Giza. There was an immediate backlash and prosecutors began investigating the incident.

While Hvid claims they didn’t actually have intercourse, he does admit to illegally scaling the pyramid. In December 2018, the Guardian reported that two people accused of helping Hvid access the pyramid were arrested.

The video of him and the unidentified woman climbing it is still online.

A British tourist was sentenced to six months in prison for slapping an immigration official after missing her flight.

caption She also had to pay a fine for overstaying her visa. source CGTN/YouTube

An Indonesian court sentenced British tourist Auj-e Taqaddas to six months in a local prison for slapping an immigration official after she missed her flight back in July 2018.

Taqaddas had missed her flight to Singapore because she had to pay Indonesian authorities a fine for overstaying her visa for 160 days, The Jakarta Post reported.

The incident, which took place at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali, Indonesia, was recorded and went semi-viral at the time.

Drunk British tourists broke into a Sea World in Australia and stole a penguin.

caption The penguin (not pictured) was safely returned to Sea World. source Daniel Munoz/Reuters

A pair of drunk British tourists were fined $1,000 for stealing a penguin from a Sea World near Surfer’s Paradise in Australia in May 2012. They awoke to find a penguin in their room without any recollection as to how it got there, but reportedly had broken into Sea World where they swam with dolphins before taking Dirk the penguin out of his enclosure.

They then released Dirk into a local waterway, putting the penguin at immense risk, before local authorities found him. According to the Daily Mail, they pleaded guilty to trespass, theft, and unlawfully keeping a protected animal.

Two tourists faced Thai prison for spray-painting a brick wall from the 13th century.

Two travelers from Canada and the UK apparently found a can of spray paint while inebriated and decided to tag the nearest wall – which happened to be the Tha Phae Gate, a popular tourist attraction in Bangkok, Thailand, that dates back to the 13th century.

While the two faced up to 10 years in a Thai prison, they got off with a fine of around $6,000.

Two US tourists posed naked at a famous Buddhist temple in Thailand — among other sites — for their Instagram account called “Traveling Butts.”

caption The Wat Arun temple is a sacred Buddhist site. source Shutterstock

Two US men traveled the world taking nude photos at various famous sites for their now-deleted Instagram account, “Traveling Butts.”

They were detained, fined for public indecency, and blacklisted from returning to Thailand after exposing their rear ends at the Wat Arun temple, according to The Telegraph.

Numerous tourists have been caught carving their initials into the walls of Rome’s Colosseum.

caption There have been multiple incidents of vandalism at the Colosseum in Rome, Italy. source Shutterstock/Viacheslav Lopatin

There were numerous reports during the last decade of tourists defacing the 2,000-year-old Colosseum in Rome, Italy, which is one of the New Seven Wonders of the World.

In 2014, a Russian tourist was fined over $28,000 for reportedly carving the letter “K” into the historic structure and given a four-month suspended prison sentence. He was the fifth tourist to try to deface the building that year after a father and son Australian duo as well as two teenagers from Canada and Brazil, according to CNN.

In 2015, two Californian women were reportedly caught scratching their initials into a wall with a coin and then took a selfie. The women later apologized to local media outlets.