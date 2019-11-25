These are the 10 ‘worst toys’ you can buy this holiday season, a toy safety group says

caption WATCH warns of a choking hazard associated with Bunchems. source WATCH

‘Tis the season for toy and game shopping. But experts are warning against some products that might be more harmful than they appear.

Toy safety advocacy group World Against Toys Causing Harm (WATCH) puts together an annual list of the 10 “worst toys” every year, highlighting potential hazards that come with different products on the market.

The 2019 list includes toys like a Nerf gun and a stuffed Yeti doll. The list details the hazards associated with each toy as well as the retailers that carry them.

“The reality, well known to the toy industry, is that parents and caregivers do not have laboratories for testing toys,” James Swartz, director of WATCH, said in a statement to Business Insider. “We shop for toys, the same way parents and caregivers do, to survey the marketplace.”

Here are the 10 items on WATCH’s list of the “worst toys” for the 2019 holiday season.

Nerf Ultra One

source WATCH

Price: $49.99

Manufacturer or distributor: Hasbro

Retailers: Target.com, Walmart.com, Hasbro.com

Hazards: WATCH warns of a potential for eye injuries with this dart blaster that boasts a powerful firing speed that can reach a distance of up to 120 feet.

Spike the Fine Motor Hedgehog

source Watch

Price: $17.99

Manufacturer or distributor: Learning Resources, Inc

Retailers: Magic Beans, Kohls.com, Amazon.com, eBay.com, Target.com, Walmart.com

Hazards: WATCH warns of a potential for ingestion and choking injuries, as the toy comes with removable pieces that can block a child’s airway.

Bunchems! Bunch ‘n Build

source WATCH

Price: $16.58

Manufacturer or distributor: Spin Master LTD

Retailers: Amazon.com, Michael’s, Michaels.com, Walmart.com, Nordstromrack.com, Lightinthebox.com

Hazards: WATCH warns of a potential for hair entanglement and choking, as the toy comes with many small balls that can get stuck in a child’s hair. The manufacturer provides a warning for these hazards as well.

Yeti

source WATCH

Price: $21.24

Manufacturer or distributor: Douglas Company, Inc.

Retailers: Wellesley Toy Shop, Target.com, eBay.com, Walmart.com, Douglascuddletoy.com, Amazon.com

Hazards: WATCH warns of a potential for ingestion as well as aspiration – or lung-related – injuries that can result from pulling the hair out of the doll.

Nickelodeon Frozen Treats Slime

source WATCH

Price: $9.99

Manufacturer or distributor: LaRose Industries, LLC, d/b/a Cra-Z-Art

Retailers: Target, Target.com, Walmart.com

Hazards: The manufacturer warns buyers against ingesting harmful chemicals in the product, but WATCH warns that people should be extra wary of the toy, which looks like real food, and further warns of a potential for chemical ingestion and irritation injuries.

Anstoy Electronic Toy Gun

source WATCH

Price: $59.99

Manufacturer or distributor: Anstoy

Retailers: Amazon.com, PETXT

Hazards: “Detailed replicas mistaken for lethal weaponry have resulted in numerous deaths over the years, and should never be sold as toys,” reads the hazard description on WATCH’s list.

WATCH warns against toy weapons, which can lead to injury and death. The manufacturer warns against shooting at close range and advises that users wear goggles and not shoot at fragile targets.

Diecast School Bus

source WATCH

Price: $14.99

Manufacturer or distributor: Schylling

Retailer: Magic Beans

Hazards: The manufacturer warns about a choking hazard on a removable label. WATCH says that the removable wheels on the bus make for a serious choking hazard for young children.

Pogo Trick Board

source WATCH

Price: $29.99

Manufacturer or distributor: Flybar, Inc.

Retailers: Learning Express, Target.com, Walmart.com, Amazon.com, Flybar.com, Kohls.com

Hazards: WATCH warns of a potential for head and impact injuries. The manufacturer advises users to wear a helmet and protective gear.

Power Rangers Electronic Cheetah Claw

source WATCH

Price: $19.99

Manufacturer or distributor: Hasbro

Retailers: Target, Target.com, Amazon.com, Hasbrotoyshop.com, Bestbuy.com, Walmart.com, Galactictoys.com, Toywiz.com

Hazards: WATCH warns of a potential for eye and facial injuries from this plastic claw. The manufacturer warns against hitting people and mentions that the toy contains small parts.

Viga Pull Along Caterpillar

source WATCH

Price: $20.54

Manufacturer or distributor: VIGA; Belvedere

Retailers: Amazon.com, Toptoyusa.com

Hazards: WATCH warns of a potential for strangulation and entanglement injuries with this toy that has a string cord of approximately 24 inches in length.