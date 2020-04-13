11 of the worst TV reboots and spin-offs of all time

caption Some reboots and spin-offs never should have been made. source NBC; Netflix; CBS

Over the years, many TV shows have either been spun off or rebooted for the streaming age. But, in many cases, these new series can’t live up to the originals.

Here the worst reboots and spin-offs of popular TV shows.

“The Brady Bunch Hour” was a variety-show spin-off of “The Brady Bunch.”

“The Brady Bunch Hour,” also known as “The Brady Bunch Variety Hour,” brought back all of the original cast but failed to garner the same success as “The Brady Bunch.”

The variety show had a strong start with nearly 20 million viewers watching the first episode, but it seems fans quickly lost interest – the series only aired for nine episodes from 1976 to 1977.

Barry Williams (who played Greg Brady) even expressed a dislike for the program. In his memoir “Growing Up Brady,” Williams wrote, “‘The Brady Bunch Hour’ was incredibly bad.”

“Gloria” came after “All in the Family.”

The success of “All in the Family” led to classics like “Maude,” “The Jeffersons,” and “Good Times.”

“Gloria,” however, was like the black sheep of the family and it only ran for one season from 1982 to 1983. The spin-off starred Sally Struthers as Archie Bunker’s recently divorced daughter, Gloria Stivic.

“Joanie Loves Chachi” failed after the success of “Happy Days.”

Some people love to say “Joanie Loves Chachi,” but it seems not many liked to watch it.

This “Happy Days” spin-off starred Erin Moran and Scott Baio reprising their roles as Joanie and Chachi as they move to Chicago to pursue their music careers.

The musical comedy never reached the heights of other “Happy Days” spin-offs, like “Laverne and Shirley,” and it was canceled in 1983 after 17 episodes.

“AfterMASH” was an immediate follow-up to the TV sensation “M*A*S*H*.”

“M*A*S*H” was an award-winning sitcom that ran for 11 seasons. The series finale was, and still is, the most-watched scripted TV episode of all time.

The spin-off, “AfterMASH,” picked up right where the original show left off and ran for two seasons from 1983 to 1985.

It brought a few key cast members back, but it didn’t hold up the original “M*A*S*H.”

According to Ed Solomonson and Mark O’Neill’s book “TV’s ‘M*A*S*H’: The Ultimate Guidebook,” “M*A*S*H” co-creator and producer Larry Gelbart once said this spin-off “was far less than brilliant.”

“I take full responsibility for its failure. If I hadn’t been so in love with the title, I might have thought out the show to go with it in a more objective way,” he said, according to the book.

“That ’80s Show” just didn’t measure up to “That ’70s Show.”

“That ’70s Show” was a big deal when it debuted, but the less popular, indirect spin-off, “That ’80s Show,” aired in 2002 and was canceled after 13 episodes.

It was essentially just a bad homage to the 1980s that didn’t star anyone from the “That ’70s Show” cast (perhaps because they were still filming the original series).

This pseudo-spin-off also didn’t really take any of the successful stylistic or comedic choices from the original series, which only contributed to its lackluster execution.

“Love Boat: The Next Wave” didn’t capture audiences like “Love Boat” did.

“Love Boat: The Next Wave” ran for two seasons from 1998 to 1999 and brought back the romantic 1970s sitcom for a 1990s audience.

Even a reunion episode couldn’t save this show, which lacked the charm and charisma of the old crew, as Ken Tucker wrote in his review for Entertainment Weekly.

“Star Trek: Enterprise” is the worst of the “Star Trek” spin-off series.

“Star Trek: Enterprise” isn’t necessarily as bad as the other shows on this list, but it is the worst of the “Star Trek” spin-offs.

The prequel series ran for four seasons from 2001 to 2005, and it seriously slowed down the franchise’s momentum.

The tepid reception perhaps led to “Star Trek” going dormant until the J.J. Abrams reboot in 2009 and not returning to television until CBS’s “Star Trek: Discovery” in 2017.

Many loved “Friends,” but they did not love “Joey.”.

Take arguably the worst “Friends” lead, who is closer to a caricature than a fully developed character, move him across the country, and you have “Joey.”

As “Friends” executive producer and director Kevin Bright told Digital Spy in 2018, “[“Joey”] didn’t allow Matt [LeBlanc] to have this carefree kind of lifestyle, and it tried to make Joey grow up – and I think that was a huge mistake.”

The failed spin-off was ultimately canceled by NBC in 2006 after two seasons before all of the episodes could air.

“Law and Order: Trial by Jury” didn’t give fans what other “Law and Order” shows did.

Of all the Dick Wolf spin-offs to highlight on this list, “Law and Order: Trial by Jury” feels like the right choice.

The series basically took the “Law” out of “Law and Order” and created a more focused look at the trial process. But there’s a reason “Law and Order” uses the same exact formula for every episode – it works. This didn’t.

It just seems like many fans of the franchise weren’t as interested in this spin-off’s angle. The show was canceled after 13 episodes, which aired from 2005 and 2006.

As Gillian Flynn wrote for Entertainment Weekly, “‘Law & Order: Trial by Jury’ isn’t bad. It’s just not necessary.”

The 2011 reboot of “Charlie’s Angels” didn’t do anything for the franchise.

The original “Charlie’s Angels” was a popular 1970s crime show with a mixed reputation – it was often maligned by competitors for being “jiggle TV,” a term used when a show seemingly capitalizes on using scantily-clad, attractive women to get viewers.

According to Fast Company, one of the original show’s stars, Farrah Fawcett, has also explained the concept in relation to the show.

“When the show was number three, I figured it was our acting. When it got to be number one, I decided it could only be because none of us wears a bra,” she said.

Considering the original series seemingly lacked substance, it’s no surprise that the 2011 reboot further soiled the franchise’s reputation. It was reviewed as an awkwardly-acted nonsensical disaster of a TV show and canceled in 2011 after an eight-episode season.

“Fuller House” was a disappointment for some fans of the original series.

“Fuller House” tried to recreate the feel-good nostalgia of “Full House,” and they even got most of the original cast on board. However, the show leans a little too far into its overplayed jokes.

Despite its five-season run that will finish up later this year, the show hasn’t received rave reviews. The first season, in particular, was torn apart by reviewers.

In a review for Vox, Emily Todd VanDerWerff criticized the series’ predictability and stale jokes while alluding to the “Full House” and “Fuller House” theme song.

“But eventually you’ll realize that ‘Fuller House’ is not about the good old days, it’s about what happens when predictability is literally the guiding principle of your life – when every joke, no matter how weak, is the funniest thing ever, and every childhood love interest is the truest of all time,” she wrote.

