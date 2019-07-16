The 20 worst TV shows of 2019 so far, according to critics

caption “Game of Thrones.” source HBO

“Game of Thrones” racked up a bunch of Emmy nominations on Tuesday, but it’s far from the best TV show of the year.

In fact, it’s one of the worst, according to critics and audiences.

The eighth and final season of HBO’s hit fantasy drama received a 58% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, the lowest by a wide margin for the series. Fans liked the divisive season even less, and it has a 33% audience score.

But it’s not the worst TV show of the year so far. That designation belongs to Spectrum’s buddy-cop show, “L.A.’s Finest,” which has been renewed for a season season despite abysmal reviews.

Other poorly reviewed shows this year include several Netflix newcomers, such as the Uma Thurman-starring thriller “Chambers,” which Netflix canceled after one season.

We turned to Rotten Tomatoes to round up the 20 worst TV shows of 2019 so far, and ranked them from bad to worst. We broke ties with audience scores.

The 20 worst TV shows of 2019 so far are below:

20. “Marvel’s The Punisher” season 2 (Netflix)

source Netflix

Critic score: 59%

Audience score: 72%

What critics said: “Here’s the most unforgivable sin of the second season of The Punisher: You have a magnificent performance like this one at your disposal, and this is what you choose to do with it?” – RogerEbert.com

19. “American Gods” season 2 (Starz)

source Starz

Critic score: 59%

Audience score: 66%

What critics said: “After all the work done to keep the show going – and the very real risk it might not keep going – one would hope for more onscreen urgency. Instead, it just continues on, as if nothing changed and nothing will.” – Indiewire

18. “The Widow” season 1 (Amazon Prime Video)

source Amazon Prime Video

Critic score: 59%

Audience score: N/A

What critics said: “I found no evidence in Beckinsale’s performance that she wasn’t anything but maddeningly distant and fey.” – Sunday Times

17. “Game of Thrones” season 8 (HBO)

source HBO

Critic score: 58%

Audience score: 33%

What critics said: “I don’t think anyone can be happy that this season focused, in the end, on Jon Snow, the least complicated main character on an ensemble full of brutal instincts and grasping ambition.” – Entertainment Weekly

16. “Black Monday” season 1 (Showtime)

source Showtime

Critic score: 55%

Audience score: 83%

What critics said: “It lacks any compelling through-line as a drama or a comedy, which is not even to mention how this intellectual vacuum renders those pesky non-PC jokes pretty unfunny.” – Vogue

15. “Roswell, New Mexico” season 1 (The CW)

source The CW

Critic score: 55%

Audience score: 67%

What critics said: “Roswell, New Mexico has a few surprising twists on the formula, yet never completely finds a worthwhile voice of its own. It’s not bad. It’s flimsy and resistant to its own strengths.” – Hollywood Reporter

14. “The Masked Singer” season 1 (Fox)

source Fox

Critic score: 52%

Audience score: 67%

What critics said: “Like the worst and corniest decor you’ve ever affixed to your refrigerator, it’s pretty terrible, but you can’t deny that it’s magnetic. And unlike a lot of performance shows, it’s not vicious. It’s easy.” – NPR

13. “Turn Up Charlie” season 1 (Netflix)

source Netflix

Critic score: 51%

Audience score: 92%

What critics said: “The frankly painful new series can’t decide if it’s a sitcom, comedy-drama or children’s soap.” – Daily Telegraph

12. “Blood and Treasure” season 1 (CBS)

source CBS

Critic score: 45%

Audience score: 89%

What critics said: “Blood & Treasure is a harmless, unabashed throwback and completely forgettable.” – New York Post

11. “The Enemy Within” season 1 (NBC)

source NBC

Critic score: 43%

Audience score: 81%

What critics said: “Familiarity can be fun, I don’t dispute this. But life is far too short-and the TV landscape far too crowded-to play spy games I’ve already played dozens of times before.” – Collider

10. “Chambers” season 1 (Netflix)

source Netflix

Critic score: 41%

Audience score: 70%

What critics said: “The ingredients are there for a loopy body-horror freakout, but this series’ pulse stays damnably faint, even when it should be sending yours through the roof.” – Boston Globe

9. “What/If” season 1 (Netflix)

source Netflix

Critic score: 41%

Audience score: 64%

What critics said: “A show in which Renée Zellweger is biting off chunks of scenery, shredding them with her dainty white teeth, and digesting them on camera while everyone else sits limply in her shadow.” – The Atlantic

8. “The Rook” season 1 (Starz)

source Starz

Critic score: 41%

Audience score: N/A

What critics said: “In the age of superheroes, the Rook characters’ collective powers feel a tad underwhelming.” – The Ringer

7. “Fam” season 1 (CBS)

source CBS

Critic score: 40%

Audience score: 69%

What critics said: “It’s a technically proficient, otherwise promising sitcom that wastes these merits on the disastrous decision to let trauma become the driving force of its comedy.” – Paste Magazine

6. “The Bachelor” season 23 (ABC)

source ABC

Critic score: 40%

Audience score: 43%

What critics said: “Seen one way, Colton’s season romanticizes conservative values and cultural pillars. Seen in another, it invites viewers to gawk at people with right-leaning values. Neither mode of watching is particularly pleasurable.” – Slate

5. “The Code” season 1 (CBS)

source CBS

Critic score: 36%

Audience score: 50%

What critics said: “The accomplishment of ‘The Code’ may well be its emphasizing just how hard it is to make the military-procedural drama work, and making ‘NCIS’ look great by comparison.” – Variety

4. “The Village” season 1 (NBC)

source NBC

Critic score: 31%

Audience score: 100%

What critics said: “The writers of ‘Village’ make the mistake of confusing emotion with quality. It’s not enough just to feel; you have to do something with those feelings, too.” – USA Today

3. “Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club” season 1 (MTV)

source MTV

Critic score: 27%

Audience score: 38%

What critics said: “Throughout, there is much abstract talk of the ‘Lohan brand’ and how it must be developed, though what the brand is meant to stand for is never really explained.” – New Yorker

2. “Proven Innocent” season 1 (Fox)

source Fox

Critic score: 24%

Audience score: 63%

What critics said: “[The] dialogue, weighted with explicit statements of thought and feeling rather than their sidelong evocation, is often too heavy for even these fine actors to successfully lift.” – Los Angeles Times

1. “L.A.’s Finest” season 1 (Spectrum Originals)

source Spectrum Originals

Critic score: 8%

Audience score: 77%

What critics said: “L.A.’s Finest quickly sinks into mediocrity, unable to offer the same kind of big-screen thrills in a weekly format, or find much of anything new to say about odd couples and pasts that won’t stay hidden.” – AV Club