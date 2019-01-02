5 of the worst wedding cake horror stories

caption Sometimes getting a wedding cake isn’t as sweet as the couple had hoped. source Shutterstock

Wedding cakes can be tricky.

One couple cut into a frozen cake.

Another insisted on a huge cake topper.

Wedding cakes can be a big deal. Literally and figuratively. The multi-tiered desserts are notoriously difficult to make, can be extremely expensive, and just precarious enough that the slightest mishap can ruin the entire dessert. Think, three tiers of cake all over the dance floor levels of ruined.

We had wedding guests, planners and newlyweds share their worst wedding cake disasters.

The statue topper was way too big.

“I was coordinating a small summer wedding at a restaurant. The Mother of the Bride walks up to me, just as the ceremony is beginning, with a ‘cake topper’ and says she is going to go put it on top of the cake. It wasn’t actually a cake topper at all: It was a figurine, made of porcelain, and at least a foot tall. It probably weighed about three pounds!

“Just giving it a quick glance, I knew there was no way their petite cake could support the weight of this statue. Since the ceremony was about to begin, I took the figurine from her and told her I would place it on the cake later. Needless to say, I never put it on top of the cake. I placed it beside the cake and was going to put it up there just for the photos.

“Before I could explain this to the Mother of the Bride, right after the ceremony, she decided to place it on top of the cake. I didn’t notice until a few minutes later, I hear the soft but unmistakable sound of glass breaking. Surprise, surprise! The tall porcelain figurine tipped over, slid down the back of the already warm cake (taking all the icing with it), and smashed into several pieces on the floor. My staff and I quickly took the smashed cake and the broken figurine to the kitchen where we tried our best to reconstruct both. The cake fared better than the figurine, but not by much.

“I moved the cake to a corner of the room with the ugly side facing the corner. I told the Mother of the Bride that we were saving the cake topper for the last moment, while my staff tried to super glue it back together. A few hours later, when the cake was served, the cake topper emerged. Broken and battered, but present.” – Renee Scotti Dalo, owner at Moxie Bright Events

The cake didn’t travel well.

“We had a bride’s mother who was really excited to bring in a cake from their favorite baker in Pennsylvania. We discussed with her repeatedly about how risky it was to transport a cake [to Virginia] in the middle of summer, and without the right equipment. However the plan was set, so the couple and my husband and I put together a three-step cake plan for the mother: 1. Each tier was to come boxed and un-stacked, so I could stack them on site. 2. She was to drive straight to the Manor with the A/C pumping and no stops. 3. The baker would provide extra icing to fix any patches.

“Instructions weren’t followed and a rather large mess ensued. Everyone took it really well and one of our wonderful local bakers came through with less than 12 hours notice. We did manage to salvage some of the cake so those in the know would get to taste the best cake in Pennsylvania, and it did taste wonderful.” – Isadora Martin-Dye, owner and coordinator at Rixey Manor

The cake didn’t last and neither did the marriage.

“My dear friend Simeon had a lavish and stunning three-tier cake, topped with pillars and figurine from the bride’s grandparents. While dancing the Hora, kicking legs out as we danced around and around, I suddenly felt a thump against my leg. As I turned to see who I had hit, I realized with shock and horror that my leg had hit the wedding cake table, creating – as I watched in horror – what looked like an earthquake. The cake didn’t survive, but neither did the marriage.” – Michael Straus

It was an icy surprise.

“We couldn’t cut the cake at our wedding, because it was shipped frozen and for some reason, the venue stored it in the freezer until right before our cake cutting. No matter how hard we pushed the knife into the frosting, it wouldn’t cut through!” – A New York couple

A bad driver resulted in a destroyed cake.

“I witnessed an amazing four tier cake get demolished when the van driver had to slam on his brakes on the way to the reception venue. A generic cake showed up in time for the cutting but didn’t look anything like the beauty that splattered all over the back of the van earlier. My advice to couples is to make sure the cake baker you choose has a backup plan for such an occasion. – Trig Bundgaard, wedding photographer