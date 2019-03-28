Videos show chaos and anger in airports as Wow Air passengers discovered the airline had collapsed

caption Screenshots from a video, recorded at Toronto Pearson International Airport, of dozens of passengers stranded at the airport after Wow Air collapsed on Thursday and canceled all flights. source blogTO/Twitter

The Icelandic budget airline Wow Air abruptly announced its collapse and canceled all flights on Thursday.

Videos taken at airports around the world showed passengers expressing frustration at the sudden shutdown and saying they’re now stranded.

“I’ve passed the stage of anger, and now I’m afraid,” a passenger named Jennifer Shreve told Ireland’s RTÉ News at Dublin’s airport.

The Icelandic budget airline Wow Air abruptly announced its collapse and canceled all operations and flights on Thursday, and many passengers didn’t find out until they arrived at the airport.

Videos posted on social media showed dozens of passengers at airport terminals crowding around counters, trying to find out what was going on.

Some Wow Air passengers told Business Insider that they received no warning about their flight cancelations until Wow Air formally declared its closure in a statement on Thursday morning.

Read more: Hundreds of people are stranded and freaking out after Wow Air collapsed

A video taken at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Canada and published by BlogTO, a local news site, showed passengers passing instructions down the line to people who couldn’t hear the initial announcement.

In this video, also taken at the Toronto airport, a person could be heard shouting “We’re massively inconvenienced” as dozens of passengers surrounded the airline’s counter.

Tempers were high last night at #yyz #wowair. I can’t post anymore of this due to the swearing!

The flight staff had just informed us they were in the same position as us. pic.twitter.com/tJjcNbVBku — travelgirlto (@travelgirlto) March 28, 2019

A passenger told ITV News that he and his family were stuck in Reykjavik Airport in Iceland after their connecting flight to Frankfurt, Germany, was canceled.

“We have to go back home to India tomorrow,” he told ITV News. “If we don’t go to Frankfurt today, we’ll miss our next flight. And now we were checking the flights – they are $800, $900 … It’s too expensive now. We can’t afford to buy those tickets. But then we’ll have to do it, but it’s so much pain.”

Jennifer Shreve, a tourist from the US, told Ireland’s RTÉ News at Dublin’s airport on Thursday, “I’ve passed the stage of anger, and now I’m afraid.”

"We were really looking forward to the holiday": Travel plans of Wow Air passengers left up in the air | https://t.co/02CTLagxIA pic.twitter.com/cG52tULO6L — RTÉ News (@rtenews) March 28, 2019

The airline was still accepting payments for new flights and extra-baggage allowance up to two hours before it announced its closure, passengers told Business Insider.