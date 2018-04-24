WOW Air is selling $69 flights from the US to Europe — but there’s a catch

caption WOW Air Airbus cabin. source WOW Air

WOW Air is selling $69 tickets for one-way flights from the US to Europe.

The tickets are available for flights to Reykjavik, Iceland from 13 US cities including New York, LA, San Francisco, Boston, Dallas, and Chicago.

However, there are only 1,480 seats available and must be purchased as part of a round trip.

WOW Air is kicking off the summer travel season with a bang by offering one-way flights from the US to Europe for just $69.

The sale covers flights to the airline’s main hub in Reykjavik, Iceland from Baltimore (BWI), Chicago (ORD), Cleveland (CLE) , Cincinnati (CVG), Detroit (DTW) , New York (JFK), Newark (EWR), Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), St. Louis (STL), Pittsburgh (PIT), Boston (BOS), San Francisco (SFO), and Los Angeles (LAX).

“We want to kick-off the summer travel season by giving our customers some of the lowest prices available,” WOW Air founder and CEO Skúli Mogensen said in a statement. “Over the past year, we have seen a continued growth and a strong demand for affordable transatlantic airfare. We are confident we can further build upon this success in the future.”

The sale tickets are on sale now for travel between May 21, 2018, and June 20, 2018, as well as between September 1, 2018, and October 27, 2018.

caption A WOW Air Airbus A330. source WOW

Act fast, because there are only 1,480 tickets available at this price point. In addition, the $69 tickets are only available when purchased as part of a roundtrip reservation. Fortunately, the return flight from Reykjavik can be found on WOW’s website for less than $150.

The ultra-low priced flash sales are a trademark for the Icelandic low-cost carrier. Last year, the airline famously offered tickets for as low as $55.

Since its launch in 2011, WOW Air has become a disruptive force in the low-cost trans-Atlantic market. The carrier operates a fleet of 20 new Airbus A320, A321, and A330 airliners. Last week, WOW Air launched its new business class that promises to deliver a comfortable premium cabin experience for the value conscious traveler.