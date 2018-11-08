12 wraps from around the world that you need to try

caption Lots of countries have their own version of wraps. source via Shutterstock

Wraps make for a convenient meal on the go ― and many countries have their own take on this rolled, stuffed food.

From burritos to kati rolls, keep reading to learn about 12 wraps from around the world that you’ll want to try.

Burritos are a beloved Tex-Mex food.

caption Burrito source Taryn Varricchio / INSIDER

Originating in Mexico, the burrito ― which translates to “little donkey,” possibly from its origins of being transported and sold via donkey cart ― is a staple of Tex-Mex cuisine. It consists of a flour tortilla stuffed with meat, beans, salsa, and other fillings (cheese, sour cream, and guacamole are common additions in American iterations).

According to Today I Found Out, the term first appeared in the Diccionario de Mexicanismos in 1895. By the 1900s, the burrito entered the American culinary lexicon and was popularized in California.

In fact, San Francisco put its own spin on the wrap, the Mission burrito, which debuted in the 1960s in the city’s Mission District. Eaten widely thanks to Chipotle, this style of burrito comes overstuffed and enveloped in foil.

Dürüm, a meat-filled Turkish wrap, can be made from various flatbreads.

caption Dürüm source myasinirik/ iStock

Dürüm, Turkish for “roll,” is a wrap filled with döner kebab meat (typically slices of spiced lamb) and lettuce, tomato, onion, and cucumber.

It can be made with various flatbreads, such as lavash and yufka.

The gyro sandwich was popularized by Greek immigrants in the US.

caption Gyro source george ruiz/Flickr

Similar to a Turkish döner kebab, gyro is a type of roasted meat (usually lamb or beef) that is sliced off of a rotating spit (gyro comes from the Greek word for “circle“).

Although the Greek tradition of roasting meat on a skewer dates back to ancient times, gyro in its modern form is said to have been introduced to Greece in the 1920s by Turkish immigrants.

The gyro sandwich is an even more recent innovation, according to What’s Cooking in America. Made by wrapping thin slices of roasted meat in pita with tomato, onion, and a yogurt-based sauce called tzatziki, the gyro sandwich was made popular in the 1970s by Greek Americans in New York City.

The falafel sandwich is a quintessential Israeli street food.

caption Falafel source bhofack2/iStock

Despite the contested origins of falafel, the wrap made with these fried chickpea balls is a common Israeli street food enjoyed throughout the Middle East.

According to Culture Trip, Yemeni Jews began selling pita sandwiches filled with falafel, hummus, and chopped salad in the 1950s.

Kati rolls are spicy wraps from India.

caption Kati rolls source Wikimedia Commons/Vivekpat30

A kati roll is a spicy Indian wrap. It’s made by filling a flatbread called a paratha with an egg, kebab meat (or an alternative like paneer cheese), and vegetables.

Originating in the city of Kolkata, kati rolls are now eaten around the world ― in part thanks to The Kati Roll Company, a chain of restaurants in New York and London specializing in the wrap.

Dhalpuri roti is Trinidad’s answer to the Indian flatbread wrap.

caption Dhalpuri roti source JJSINA/ iStock

Dhalpuri roti is a Trinidadian take on the Indian rolled sandwich. To make it, you layer flatbread with a ground split pea mixture and then add a filling such as jerk chicken, chutney, or potatoes. Roti (which is a Hindi word meaning “bread”) was introduced to the Caribbean in the 19th century when indentured workers arrived there from India.

Chicken wraps are widely available in North America and the UK.

caption Chicken wraps source Nadore/ iStock

In the US, the UK, and Canada, chicken wraps are a common lunch item available everywhere from supermarkets to fast-food joints.

Although now discontinued at US locations, the ranch-flavored McDonald‘s Snack Wrap ― which you can still get in Canada and the UK ― is a customer favorite that spawned numerous copycat recipes.

Some other variations include wraps filled with buffalo chicken or chicken Caesar salad.

Ssäm is a Korean lettuce wrap.

caption Ssäm source freeskyline/ iStock

Ssäm, Korean for “wrapped,” is a dish in which a leafy vegetable (rather than a carb) is used to wrap meat. Flavored with a sauce made from soybean paste, chili paste, and sesame oil, one of the most popular varieties, the bo ssäm, is filled with pork.

According to Home Chef’s blog, The Table, ssäm dates back to the Goryeo era, a period spanning from 918 to 1392 CE.

Chiko Rolls are Australia’s answer to the egg roll.

caption Chiko Rolls source Wikimedia

An Australian take on the Chinese egg roll, the Chiko Roll is a deep-fried snack invented in the 1950s by a boilermaker named Frank McEnroe. It consists of an egg and flour pastry tube stuffed with cabbage, rice, barley, animal fat, and additional vegetables.

Cabbage rolls are an eastern European specialty.

caption Cabbage rolls source Flickr/sheila miguez

Eaten in the Balkans, eastern Europe, and beyond, cabbage rolls are known by names such as sarmi (Bulgarian), holubky (Czech), and balandeliai (Lithuanian).

Recipes vary, but most rolls include some kind of ground meat mixed with a grain.

Spring rolls, found throughout Asia, can be fresh or fried.

caption Spring rolls source yuliang11/ iStock

Found throughout Asia, spring rolls ― a blanket term for a type for filled, rolled appetizer ― take many forms. They can be fried or fresh, containing vegetarian or meat fillings.

According to the Financial Times, spring rolls can be traced back to China in the third century, when people ushered in the lunar new year with chun pan ― platters filled with spring vegetables like garlic and chives. As centuries passed, these platters were eventually accompanied by thin, pancake-like wrappers.

Indonesia’s arem-arem is a rice-filled banana leaf.

caption Arem-arem source Wikimedia

Arem-arem is a cylindrical rice cake from Indonesia. Eaten as a snack, it comprises a banana leaf filled with diced vegetables or minced meat.

For more great stories, head to INSIDER’s homepage.