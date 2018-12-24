Mindy Kaling took her ‘Wreath Witherspoon’ pun to the next level with more over-the-top celebrity Christmas decorations

caption Mindy Kaling first debuted “Wreath Witherspoon” in 2014 on “The Mindy Project.” source Hulu

Mindy Kaling revisited the holiday pun “Wreath Witherspoon,” a Christmas wreath with pictures of actress Reese Witherspoon, that first debuted on “The Mindy Project” in 2014.

This year, Kaling took the pun to the next level by creating other holiday decorations playing off celebrity names.

There’s “Matthew McConau-Tree,” “Margaret Cho Flake,” and “Chris Pine Tree.”

“I’m throwing a holiday party tonight. It’s going to be very punny…,” Kaling wrote on Instagram over the weekend.

She then instructed her followers to “swipe for all my festive decor inspired by #WreathWitherspoon.”

Kaling’s decorations included a Matthew McConaughey ornament dubbed “Matthew McConau-Tree”; “Margaret Cho Flake,” a play on the comedian’s name; “Ginger-Fred Armisen” for the “Portlandia” star; one for film icon, Judy Garland; a “Michael Candy Caine”; and of course, one for Hollywood’s best Chris called, “Chris Pine Tree.”

Kaling first introduced the “Wreath Witherspoon” on the third season of her Hulu sitcom, “The Mindy Project,” in 2014.

