Disney is selling 13 princess dolls from ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ together for $100

caption The Disney Store is bringing this scene to life with a new set of dolls. source Disney Animation

The Disney Store is selling a 13-doll set featuring a majority of the Disney princesses this holiday.

It’s $99.95 and can be purchased online here.

The dolls are wearing comfier clothes inspired by a popular scene in Disney’s new movie, “Ralph Breaks the Internet.”

The only two missing from the set are Anna and Elsa from “Frozen.”

If you head to theaters to see the “Wreck-It Ralph” sequel “Ralph Breaks the Internet” this holiday, a few stand-out scenes include the Disney princesses appearing out of their usual ballroom gowns.

As seen in many trailers for the movie, Vanellope meets every Disney princess in the movie and gives them all mini-makeovers. She transforms their unique styles into comfy clothing which incorporates some of their popular phrases and Disney songs on T-shirts, jackets, and pants.

“The OhMyDisney version of the princesses is more cartoon-y, with bigger eyes and ears, a graphic mouth shape,” said “Ralph Breaks the Internet” art director, Ami Thompson, in “The Art of Ralph Breaks the Internet.” “We kept the color schemes from their iconic dresses, and maintained something close to their original hairstyles even when they’re in comfy outfits.”

Disney has anticipated the popularity of the scene with kids and adults alike. It’s currently selling a doll set including most of the princesses seen in the movie wearing their laid-back outfits.

caption Here’s how the box set looks in its packaging. source Disney

The 13-doll set costs $99.95. It’s quite the steal considering one doll usually costs between $10-$14 on its own.

The set includes the following princesses: Cinderella, Rapunzel, Mulan, Moana, Snow White, Merida, Tiana, Aurora, Pocahontas, Ariel, Jasmine, Belle, and Vanellope.

caption The princesses get a major update as they’re out of their princess gowns and transform into normal-looking teens and young women in comfier clothes. source Courtesy Disney

Noticeably missing from the set are “Frozen” sisters Anna and Elsa who are also featured in the movie.

If you’re still squinting trying to catch what all of the shirts said and looked like, here’s a breakdown of what their clothes are referencing.

Princess Jasmine’s shirt has the Genie’s hand showcasing the three wishes granted to her beau, Aladdin. She also comes with an inhaler. Cinderella’s magic carriage is on her long-sleeve shirt. She traded in her glass heels for slippers and is holding her glass shoe as a weapon.

Princess Aurora from “Sleeping Beauty” has been dubbed the “Nap Queen.” In her animated movie, she and others are put under a sleeping curse when she pricks her finger on a spindle.

caption Some of the princesses come with accessories. Jasmine has an inhaler while Aurora has a mug. Each outfit is supposed to refer to the internet version of each princess. source Disney Store

Princess Tiana’s shirt says “Nola” for the location of her movie, “The Princess and the Frog” in New Orleans, Louisiana. It may be tough to see, but there’s a little crown inside one letter for Prince Naveen, who gets turned into a frog. An alternate shirt design seen in the film’s art book shows Prince Naveen as a frog in a circle.

Belle’s outfit channels her iconic ballroom gown from “Beauty and the Beast.” Her “BFF” shirt featuring a silhouette of the Beast’s head is a play on “best friends forever.” It says “Beast Friends Forever.” There were a few alternate designs for Belle’s shirt, including one that said “Beast Mode” and an image of the Beast’s magic rose with the word “Fragile,” a comment on the rose. One more design was a nod to Belle’s love for books and would have said, “Reading is NOT Weird.”

“Pocahontas” fans know that the “Blue Corn Moon” references a popular lyric from her song, “Colors of the Wind.” Two other looks showed leaves blowing in the wind with the words “Colors of the Wind,” which may have been too on the nose. One other design showed a paw print that looked like a reference to Pocahontas’ raccoon friend, Meeko.

caption Tiana, Belle, and Pocahontas. source Disney Store

Mulan’s laid-back look is one of our favorites. She has a fun jacket which references her dragon pal, Mushu. Moana’s shirt says “#Shiny,” a nod to Tamatoa who sings the song “Shiny” in her movie. An alternate look featured the cute little coconut warriors, Kakamora, she comes across in the film. Another shirt showcased The Rock’s character, Maui, saying, “UR Welcome,” a reference to his song in the movie.

Ariel’s shirt is pretty funny. It says, “Gizmos & Whooz-Its & Whats-Its & Snarfblats & Dinglehoppers.” That’s a nod to “Part of Your World” where Ariel makes up names for common household items. Other designs for her shirt included showing her fish friend, Flounder, and a representation of “Kiss the Girl” with an image of lips and a symbol of a girl.

caption Mulan, Moana, and Ariel. source Disney Store

The sun on Rapunzel’s pants signifies a symbol of her home in Corona but her body also has healing powers from the sun.

Snow White’s shirt is cleverly covered with a poisoned apple, which she bites in her Disney film. An alternate design for the shirt ditched the skull look and featured a bite taken out of the fruit with the words “Bad Apple” written on it. But Snow is far from that.

Merida wears a bear T-shirt that says “Mum.” Her mother and three brothers get transformed into bears in Pixar’s “Brave.” One alternate look showed a bear trying to shoot a bow and arrow. It said “Bow Hunting Skills.”

caption Rapunzel, Snow White, and Merida. source Disney Store

Vanellope and the Disney princesses can be purchased at Shop Disney here. It’s recommended for ages three and up.

