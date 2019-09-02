WTT Renamed as HKBN Enterprise Solutions

Unleashing the Power of Business Through Tri-carrier Network Diversity and a Full Suite of ICT Services

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 2 September 2019 – HKBN Ltd. (“HKBN”; SEHK stock code: 1310) announced today that integration of its enterprise solutions businesses is now largely completed, just four months after the acquisition of WTT HK Limited (“WTT”). WTT has been renamed to HKBN Enterprise Solutions HK Limited.

As HKBN realizes synergies and scale, it is now in a far stronger position to offer better value alternatives than the legacy incumbent HKT. HKBN is well on track:

To be the only telecom operator in Hong Kong operating three fibre-optic networks, achieving unprecedented network diversity with ultra-high resilience and network reliability. The combined c overage of the three networks encompasses over 7,000 commercial buildings and facilities across Hong Kong.

To be in a position to offer a comprehensive range of premier ICT solutions to support the wide-ranging business needs of enterprise customers across different industries and scale of operations . This position will be further strengthened with the upcoming addition of JOS.

To h arvest cross-selling opportunities and expand its enterprise market presence with an enterprise customer base of more than 100,000 .





Billy Yeung, HKBN Co-Owner and CEO — Enterprise Solutions said, “Our aspiration is to become the primary carrier of choice within the Enterprise segment. With our unique tri-carrier network diversity and scale from the integration of HKBN, NWT and WTT, we are now strongly positioned to deliver a compelling service and value alternative to HKT. Just like HKBNES’ mantra, “Unleashing the Power of Business” we are here to empower our customers to advance their businesses.”

NiQ Lai, HKBN Co-Owner and Group CEO added, “The lesson we learnt from the NWT integration back in 2016 was a great warm-up for this WTT integration. HKBN is the only carrier run by Co-Owners and similar to how NWT executives became our Co-Owners, we will be offering a similar opportunity to our WTT colleagues. As Co-Owners, we care far more than merely salaried employees and are far more empowered to do whatever it takes to partner with our customers rather than merely selling services to them.”

Currently HKBN is run by over 300 Co-Owners — supervisory-and-above-level Talents who have voluntarily invested their savings in HKBN stock. Following the recent approval of a new round of Co-Ownership Plan1, around 1,000 Talents are eligible to join the Plan to have strong interest alignment with shareholders and customers.

For more information about HKBN Enterprise Solutions, please visit www.hkbnes.net/en.





