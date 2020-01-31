You can buy a flight from Hong Kong to New York for $201. The catch? You have to stop in Wuhan for 6 hours.

caption A China Southern Airlines Airbus A380. source Airbus

A Chinese airline is offering travelers a rare deal – a flight from Hong Kong to New York for $200.

The catch? You have to stop in Wuhan for six hours.

On comparison website Kayak, a flight is available from budget airline China Southern for just $201 if booked to fly on May 20 this year, Business Insider found Friday.

The offer was first reported by Bloomberg, which reported an even cheaper flight for $193.

Direct flights from Hong Kong to New York on the same day retailed at around $1,200.

Wuhan, a city in central China, is at the epicenter of a global coronavirus outbreak that has infected almost 10,000 people and killed over 200.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A Chinese airline is offering travelers a rare deal – a flight from Hong Kong to New York for $200.

But there’s a catch: you have to stop off in the city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the deadly coronavirus sweeping the globe.

A flight is available from the budget China Southern airline for just $201 if booked to fly on May 20 this year, Business Insider found Friday morning New York time.

The offer was first reported by Bloomberg, which reported finding an even cheaper flight for $193.

caption It doesn’t get much cheaper than this for one of the longest flights in the world. source Screenshot/Kayak

The flight, from Hong Kong International Airport to New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport departs at 11:25 a.m. local time, arriving in New York 23 hours and five minutes later at 10:30 p.m. the same day.

Hong Kong and New York have a 13-hour time difference.

The journey comprises a roughly two-hour flight from Hong Kong to Wuhan, followed by a six-hour layover in Wuhan, and finally around 14 hours from Wuhan to New York.

Direct flights from Hong Kong to New York on the same day are significantly more expensive, with non-stop Cathay Pacific flights listed on Kayak for around $1,200.

caption More than 200 people have now been killed by the Wuhan coronavirus. source Stringer/Getty Images

Wuhan is currently quarantined from the rest of China to prevent further outbreak of the coronavirus that has spread rapidly across the world.

The virus, officially known as 2019-nCoV, spreads from human to human, and has since infected some people who had not traveled to Wuhan recently.

It has now spread to at least 20 countries worldwide. The vast majority of cases are in China, with almost 10,000 people in the country infected, and over 200 dead.