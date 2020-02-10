These 5 tools for tracking the coronavirus provide up-to-date information to help you see which areas are most affected

source REUTERS/Martin Pollard

The coronavirus outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China, has killed more than 900 people and infected at least 40,000.

The virus can pass from person to person, and experts are rushing to study it and stop it from spreading further.

Some tools are emerging that track the virus, and help people determine if they might have been exposed.

The death toll of the coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China, has killed over 900, and the virus has infected more than 40,000 people. On January 30, the World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared it a global health emergency.

As the virus spreads and people start to panic, experts have created some tools that are useful for tracking the infection. Several use WHO and Centers for Disease Control data to track outbreaks and recoveries, while others are aimed only at a Chinese audience, and focused on controlling the infection be helping people track who they might have come into contact with. Using these tools, along with preventative measures like handwashing and avoiding contact with sick people, could slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The outbreak originated in Wuhan, China in December, and is now in at least 26 countries. Experts are now calling it a “mild pandemic,” and theorizing that it could become a permanent virus that humans face, akin to the seasonal flu.

Here are five tools to follow the coronavirus.

This online dashboard from Johns Hopkins uses CDC and WHO data to track the outbreak in real time.

Check out the Johns Hopkins CSSE map here.

This map also tracks outbreaks of the virus, but it uses AI to scrape posts on news sites and social media to create a heat map of the virus, which can be useful to health officials.

Check out the Health Map here.

This app from two French expats in Taiwan has a useful breakdown of infections, deaths, and recoveries by region.

Check out the coronavirus app here.

Chinese search engine Baidu has created an epidemic map alongside its normal map, which shows real-time locations of confirmed and suspected coronavirus cases.

Check out the Baidu map here.

A Chinese cybersecurity firm created a tool available in China that lets people input flight or train numbers to see if they’ve traveled with anyone infected with the coronavirus.

The tool is available on 360 products, here.

