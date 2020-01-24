Photos show how China is grappling with the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak as 12 cities are quarantined and hospitals run out of space

caption A boy hugs a relative as she leaves to board a train at Beijing Railway station on January 21, 2020. Health officials have stepped up efforts to contain the spread of the pneumonia-like coronavirus, which medicals experts confirmed can be passed from human to human. source Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

A rapidly spreading coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China, has infected at least 900 people and killed 26 worldwide, as of Friday evening.

The virus appears to be spreading from person to person, and Chinese authorities are scrambling to treat a flood of new patients.

By Friday, Chinese authorities had quarantined people in 12 cities, halting transportation and cutting off nearly 33 million people while officials attempt to quell the outbreak.

In just a matter of weeks, the virus has spread from an initial outbreak in Wuhan, China, to nine other countries, and has resulted in the quarantine of at least 12 Chinese cities.

Chinese authorities are scrambling to contain the virus and treat an influx of new patients, but a reported lack of medical tests and protective gear are making matters difficult.

From issuing masks, to putting cities on lockdown and panic-building a new hospital, here’s a look at how the virus has spread across China.

The first case of the coronavirus was reported in Wuhan in December, and is thought to have originated at the Huanan Seafood Market, a wet market that sold live animals next to seafood and meat.

caption A woman walks in front of the closed Huanan wholesale seafood market. source NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images

The Huanan Seafood Market was closed on January 1.

caption Poultry vendor selling live chicken at wet market in Kowloon City. source Felix Wong/South China Morning Post via Getty Images

Chinese authorities began an official investigation into the disease in early January, after fear began spreading that this could be like SARS, another coronavirus that originated in China and killed 774 people in the early 2000s.

caption Vietnam’s Vice Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son talks with a man at an isolated section of a hospital where two Chinese citizens had tested positive for coronavirus, in Ho Chi Minh city source Reuters

After the initial outbreak, people began wearing masks to protect themselves from the virus.

caption A woman wears a mask while riding an electric bicycle near the closed Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market. source Getty Images

When it became known that the virus could spread from human to human contact, China imposed screening precautions in Wuhan and began checking people for the virus at transportation hubs.

caption Citizens wear masks to defend against new viruses on January 22, 2020 in Guangzhou, China. source Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Medics wearing Level D Hazmat suits were seen scanning passengers arriving from Wuhan on January 22.

As the death toll climbed to nine, the Chinese government urged people to avoid traveling to Wuhan and stay away from public spaces — a warning that came just as millions of people were planning to migrate for the Lunar New Year.

On January 23, the death toll grew to 17 and the city of Wuhan was put on official lockdown. All transportation was stopped and wearing a protective mask became mandatory.

caption A row of Chinese soldiers block the entrance to the central Hankou Station in Wuhan, China, after the government put the city in lockdown. source The Paper/Twitter

During the quarantine, people in Wuhan are left to stockpile food and fuel, and urged to avoid the streets.

caption Wuhan residents wearing masks but groceries on January 23. source Getty Images

As panic began to spread throughout China, videos surfaced of infected people being shoved into plastic boxes and tubes as authorities try to contain the virus.

source Twitter/MissXQ/RFA_Chinese/Business Insider

Shortly after Wuhan, two other Chinese cities, Huanggang and Ezhou, closed its transportation, as well. At this point, 19 million people were put on lockdown.

caption Mask-wearing passengers in Shanghai catch one of the final trains into Wuhan before a lockdown was imposed on January 23, 2020. source Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty Images

But the virus continued to spread. By the end of the day on January 23, the death toll grew to 26.

By the afternoon of January 24, the virus had infected more than 900 people and spread to nine countries. Authorities in Wuhan struggled to contain an influx of patients.

One doctor in Wuhan said thousands of patients have been left waiting hours for treatment, and many were advised not to work over fears that they could become infected.

caption This photo taken on January 22, 2020 shows medical staff members wearing protective suits at the Zhongnan hospital in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. source STR/AFP via Getty Images

Protective gear and test-kits have become so sparse in Wuhan that people have reportedly likened their chances to receiving them as “winning the lottery”.

caption A security official stands guard as an ambulance arrives with a patient to the Infectious Disease Centre of Princess Margaret Hospital on January 22, 2020 in Hong Kong. source Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

As hospitals struggle to treat an influx of new patients, the Chinese government announced plans to build a new hospital in Wuhan in just six days.

caption A composite image showing construction on a new hospital in Wuhan, China on January 24 and medical staff in the city on January 22. source STR/AFP via Getty Images/Xinhua/Cheng Min via Getty Images/Business Insider

The hospital will be located on the outskirts of the city. It’s set to open on February 3 with 1,000 new beds to treat patients.

caption Medical staff members carry a patient into the Jinyintan hospital, where patients infected by a mysterious SARS-like virus are being treated, in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province on January 18, 2020. source STR/AFP via Getty Images

By Friday, January 24, more than 900 people have been infected worldwide, and 12 Chinese cities have now been quarantined. An estimated 33 million people have now been put on lockdown.

caption A composite images shows (left) Chinese soldiers enforcing the blockade of a major railway station in Wuhan, (top-right) a departure board showing shut-down services, and (bottom-right) passengers in face masks on one of the last trains into Wuhan. source The Paper/Twitter/Getty Images/Business Insider

People are being screened for the virus at major transportation hubs around the world.

As of Friday, countries affected by the disease include: China, US, France, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, Singapore, and Nepal.

source Ruobing Su/Business Insider

