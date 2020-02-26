The US has confirmed 57 coronavirus cases. Here’s what we know about all the US patients.

caption Medical staff members with a patient in Wuhan, China. source THE CENTRAL HOSPITAL OF WUHAN VIA WEIBO /via REUTERS

The US has confirmed 57 coronavirus cases, including 40 people who were on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan.

The virus has spread to at least 37 countries outside of China.

Two cases of human-to-human transmission have been confirmed in the US.

The US has confirmed 57 cases of the new coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China.

The virus causes a disease known as COVID-19, which has killed more than 2,700 people and infected nearly 80,000 others globally since December.

The US cases have been reported in seven states: Arizona, California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin. Officials have recorded two cases of human-to-human transmission among family members.

Thirty-six passengers who were quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise ship were repatriated after disembarking the vessel, adding to the overall count in the US. Three people who were evacuated from Wuhan back to the US also tested positive for the coronavirus.

The coronavirus family is a large group of viruses that typically affect the respiratory tract. Coronaviruses can lead to illnesses such as the common cold, pneumonia, and SARS.

Patients with COVID-19 have reported symptoms like fevers, coughing, and difficulty breathing. A recent study from the Chinese Center for Disease Control found that around 80% of coronavirus cases in China have been mild.

Here's everything we know about the cases in the US.

The US has tested at least 426 people for the virus since January 21. Fifty-seven cases have been confirmed within the country.

caption The Zhongnan hospital in Wuhan, China. source STR/AFP via Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is separating US cases into two categories: repatriated Americans and cases confirmed in the US.

Forty passengers who were quarantined aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship were repatriated and added to the US' total.

caption The cruise ship Diamond Princess anchored at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama on February 7, 2020. source Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

Japanese authorities imposed a 14-day quarantine on the cruise ship after a person tested positive for the coronavirus, but more than 600 passengers contracted COVID-19.

Last week, 328 Americans who were on the ship were flown back to the US. On the evacuation flight, 14 US citizens who'd tested positive for the virus flew in an isolation box, while others who'd been on the ship sat in a separate area. Twenty-two more people who were on that flight later got sick.

Everyone who was on the ship has been quarantined at US military bases - the Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, California, and the Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas - for two weeks.

Health experts and US officials have criticized the decision to quarantine people on the ship, suggesting that the confined spaces and poor hygiene practices on board may have helped the virus spread.

As of Tuesday, four more US passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship tested positive, according to CNN.

At least three people tested positive for the virus after arriving in the US on evacuation flights from Wuhan.

caption The Lackland Air Force Base. source Lackland Air Force Base

A patient tested positive for the virus while under a mandatory 14-day federal quarantine at the Lackland Air Force Base near San Antonio, Texas. The quarantine started February 7 after evacuees arrived from Wuhan on a flight charted by the state department.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the person was isolated and is receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

Two more evacuees tested positive while under quarantine at the Miramar Marine Corps Air Station in San Diego, California. Those two patients arrived on different planes and were housed in different quarantine facilities, according to the CDC.

One patient was taken to the University of California San Diego Medical Center for treatment. NBC San Diego reported that the other patient was taken to a San Diego County hospital.

In total, the US government has evacuated around 800 Americans from Wuhan.

caption A largely empty train travels to Wuhan from Shanghai on January 23. source HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images

They were all quarantined at US military bases.

Nearly 200 Americans were released from quarantine at the March Air Reserve Base in Riverside, California, on February 11, marking the first successful US quarantine in nearly 60 years.

After that, group of 166 evacuees were released from the Miramar Marine Corps Air Station on February 18, and 180 others were released from the Travis Air Force Base the same day. Two days later, another 63 evacuees left the Miramar base symptom-free.

None of those passengers tested positive for the virus.

The latest two cases on US soil were reported in Sacramento on February 21.

caption People wearing face masks play table tennis at a park, following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country, in Beijing. source Reuters

Both patients had recently traveled to China and isolated themselves upon returning to the US. One is in Sacramento County, and that patient is no longer symptomatic, according to public health officials. The other is in Humboldt County and also doing well.

A case in Wisconsin was confirmed on February 5.

The Wisconsin patient had "a history of travel to Beijing, China, prior to becoming ill," according to the state's health department.

The individual is being self-quarantined at home and doing well, officials added, but they declined to provide further details.

"The risk of getting sick from 2019 novel coronavirus in Wisconsin is very low," state health officer Jeanne Ayers said in a statement. "We are responding aggressively to the situation and monitoring all developments. We are committed to keeping the public fully informed and will continue to provide updates as this situation unfolds."

Two cases were confirmed in San Benito County, California, on February 2.

caption US evacuees who were in China leave an aircraft that was chartered by the State Department to evacuate government employees and other Americans from Wuhan. source Mike Blake/Reuters

The San Benito County Health and Human Services Agency announced that the coronavirus patients there are a husband and a wife, both 57 years old. The man recently traveled to Wuhan then passed the virus to his wife after returning to California.

The couple was transferred by a specialty ambulance to a hospital at the University of California, San Francisco after both patients "showed worsening symptoms," the San Benito health agency said in a statement.

Before that, health officials announced another case in California: a woman in the San Francisco Bay Area.

caption A warning sign in San Francisco. source Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

The Santa Clara County Public Health Department said the woman contracted the virus while visiting Wuhan.

"She has stayed home since she arrived except for two times to seek outpatient medical care," Sara Cody, the county's health officer, told reporters. "She has been regularly monitored and was never sick enough to be hospitalized."

The woman's family was also isolated and remained in their home, Cody added.

The first coronavirus case in Santa Clara County was confirmed on January 31.

caption Face masks at a store in East Palo Alto, California. source Yichuan Cao/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Officials said the two cases in Santa Clara County were not related. The other patient was a man who also recently visited China: He returned from a trip to Wuhan and Shanghai on January 24.

Cody said the patient did not leave his home except to seek medical care, so he came into contact with "very few individuals" after his return from China. However, he visited the Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose, where five healthcare workers were exposed to the coronavirus. They were told to stay home until February 11.

The man did not need to be hospitalized and was being treated at home, Cody said.

On February 1, Massachusetts health officials confirmed that a man there who'd recently returned from Wuhan had contracted the illness.

source BSIP/UIG Via Getty Images

Department officials said in a statement that the man was in his 20s and lived in Boston.

He sought medical care shortly after arriving in the US, and authorities monitored his contacts for symptoms.

Three other US cases were confirmed on January 26: two in California and one in Arizona.

caption People at Hong Kong International Airport on January 23. source VIVEK PRAKASH/AFP via Getty Images)

On January 22, a Wuhan resident who was traveling through Los Angeles International Airport on his way to China told airport staff that he wasn't feeling well and was immediately taken to a local hospital.

Another case was identified in Orange County. The patient there was kept in isolation at a hospital.

In Arizona, meanwhile, a patient in Maricopa County was isolated. Health officials described the person as "a member of the Arizona State University community" who did not live in university housing.

All three people recently traveled to the US from Wuhan.

A woman in her 60s in Chicago was the second confirmed case in the US.

caption The Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, Washington. source Reuters

The woman traveled to Wuhan in December to care for her elderly father, then returned to Chicago on January 13.

She did not exhibit any symptoms while traveling but told her doctor a few days after returning that she was feeling unwell. She was sent to a local hospital, where she was isolated and given fluids. Doctors treated her symptoms much like they would treat pneumonia.

As of January 24, the woman was in stable condition, according to Chicago's ABC7 News. Local health officials said she did not take public transportation or attend any public gatherings.

"I want to start by stating clearly: This is a single travel-associated case, not a local emergency," said Allison Arwady, the commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, according to ABC7.

The spouse of the woman in Chicago also contracted the virus.

caption A charter plane landing at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside, California, with passengers evacuated from Wuhan. source Matt Hartman/AFP/Getty Images

The woman's spouse had not traveled to China. His case was the first instance in which the coronavirus spread from person to person in the US.

The first US case was confirmed on January 21: a man in his 30s in Snohomish County, Washington.

caption A traveler at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on January 23. source Reuters

Twenty US airports are screening passengers for the virus. Flights in and out of Wuhan have been canceled.

The man who contracted the virus landed at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport before those protocols were instated. He did not exhibit any symptoms while traveling. Health officials said they were able to detect this case early, and the man was put under strict isolation.

Chris Spitters, a health officer for the Snohomish Health District, said on January 21 that the man was "hospitalized out of an abundance of precaution and for short-term monitoring, not because there was severe illness."

A spokesman at Providence Regional Medical Center Everett told The Daily Herald on January 24 that the man was in good health.

The US has barred foreign nationals who have been in China within the past 14 days from entering the country.

As of February 2, US citizens returning home who have been in China's Hubei province within the past 14 days can be quarantined for up to two weeks.

Outside of China, the outbreak has spread to 39 other countries: Afghanistan, Algeria, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Brazil, Cambodia, Canada, Croatia, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, India, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Malaysia, Nepal, Oman, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, the UK, the US, and Vietnam.

People who've gotten the coronavirus have reported symptoms like fevers, coughing, and difficulty breathing.

caption A passenger at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. source Reuters

The CDC recommends that all travelers frequently wash their hands with soap and water and scrub for at least 20 seconds. They should refrain from touching their eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Sarah Al-Arshani and Morgan McFall-Johnsen contributed reporting for this story.

