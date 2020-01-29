A robot named Little Peanut is delivering food to people in quarantine amid the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak

caption A robot named Little Peanut delivers food to people under quarantine from the Wuhan coronavirus. source Reuters

A video captured a robot named Little Peanut delivering food to people under quarantine in China after being in contact with flight passengers who may be infected with the Wuhan coronavirus, 2019-nCoV.

Passengers on a flight from Singapore to Hangzhou, China, are being held under quarantine in a hotel after two of over 335 people on the plane were found with a fever, according to a Reuters report.

“Hello everyone. Cute Little Peanut is serving food to you now,” the robot said, according to a translation. “Enjoy your meal. If you need anything else, please message the staff on WeChat.”

As of Wednesday morning local time, the novel coronavirus had killed 132 people in China and infected nearly 6,000 people worldwide.

A robot named Little Peanut is delivering food to people being quarantined after traveling on a flight with patients suspected to be infected by the Wuhan coronavirus.

A video filmed in a hotel in Hangzhou, China, shows a robot with shelves of food moving from door-to-door carrying food to residents, Reuters reported.

“Hello everyone. Cute Little Peanut is serving food to you now,” the robot was saying, according to a translation. “Enjoy your meal. If you need anything else, please message the staff on WeChat.”

Amid a novel #coronavirus outbreak, robots are deployed to deliver meals to travelers in isolation at a hotel in Hangzhou, China. #pneumonia pic.twitter.com/BgWZm4L1m6 — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) January 27, 2020

Multiple robots were employed on each floor of the 16-story hotel on January 27 and 28 to reduce human contact and prevent spread of the novel coronavirus, 2019-nCoV, Reuters reported.

Passengers on a flight from Singapore to Hangzhou are being held under quarantine after two of over 335 people on the plane were found with a fever, according to the Reuters report.

As of Wednesday morning local time, the novel coronavirus had killed 132 people in China and infected nearly 6,000 people worldwide.

It has spread to at least 16 countries outside of China, including Australia, Cambodia, Canada, France, Germany, Ivory Coast, Japan, Malaysia, Nepal, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, the US, and Vietnam.