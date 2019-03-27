WWE superstar Charlotte Flair rips ESPN after they introduced her as ‘Ric Flair’s daughter’

caption ESPN identified Charlotte Flair as Ric Flair’s daughter, rather than referencing her accomplishments. source ESPN

WWE superstar Charlotte Flair ripped ESPN on Wednesday after an appearance on “SportsCenter.”

Flair took issue with the network identifying her as “Ric Flair’s daughter,” rather than noting her numerous accomplishments as a professional wrestler.

Flair is just days away from becoming one of the first women to headline WrestleMania alongside Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey in the most anticipated match in the history of women’s wrestling.

Flair appeared on “SportsCenter,” along with fellow superstars Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey, to promote their upcoming Triple Threat match that will headline WrestleMania. The three wrestlers will be the first women to headline WrestleMania in the most anticipated match in the history of women’s wrestling.

During the broadcast, a chyron graphic, seen above, identified Flair as the “daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.”

While Flair’s father is one of the legends of professional wrestling, the reference stands in stark contrast to the chyrons used for Rousey and Lynch.

Rousey was first identified as the “1st female inducted into UFC Hall of Fame,” and later as the “Raw Women’s Champion.”

Lynch was first identified as “Won 2019 Women’s Royal Rumble” and later as the “12th person to compete in WrestleMania main event year after not being on main card.”

Since the “Women’s Revolution” began in 2015, it’s arguable that no wrestler has been more important to the rise of interest in the division as Charlotte Flair. She sports a combination of in-ring skills, mic work, and general ability to captivate an audience that could go toe-to-toe with anyone in the company.

After seeing the graphics, Charlotte was quick to fire back at ESPN, noting her accomplishments while turning the title the network had bestowed upon her back around at them (the segment aired before she won her eighth title on Tuesday).

Dear @espn 7x (now 8) WWE Women’s Champion would have been fine. If you need a more detailed list of my accolades, feel free to reference last year’s Body Issue or one of the many articles about me on your website. Sincerely, Daughter of @WWE HOF’er Ric Flair — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 27, 2019

To make matters worse, the segment was not flattering to the women, in general. The entire segment lasted just over four minutes and just three minutes were reserved for the actual interview.

Of the four questions that were asked, the first was about Conor McGregor – who has nothing to do with WrestleMania – and the other three were to just ask each of the women their reaction to finding out they would be headlining Wrestlemania.

You can see the entire segment here: