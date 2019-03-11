5 key moments from WWE Fastlane that set up WrestleMania to be one of the biggest shows in years

caption WWE Fastlane was the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania, and set up some huge matches for the biggest show of the year. source WWE Network

WWE Fastlane was the final pay-per-view show before WrestleMania.

Numerous matches from Sunday night gave hints to what fans can expect at the biggest show of the year.

Becky Lynch was added to the WWE Raw Women’s Championship match with a little help from Ronda Rousey, and Shane McMahon turned on The Miz setting up a potentially wild fight.

There was plenty of great action in Sunday night’s WWE Fastlane – the final pay-per-view show before WrestleMania.

With phenomenal matches across the card and an impressive six titles on the line, WWE Fastlane was a solid show from start to finish.

The reunion of The Shield in the main event was likely the highlight of the night, with Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose teaming up for one final powerbomb.

But while that match was the closing of a chapter, the show was also filled with other moments that appear to have huge implications on the WWE Universe moving forward.

Take a look below at the five biggest moments of WWE Fastlane that set up WrestleMania as one of the biggest shows in years.

1. Shane McMahon attacks The Miz after losing tag team match to The Usos

source WWE Network

What happened: After losing to The Usos in a match for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship, Shane McMahon turned on his partner The Miz, delivering a clothesline from behind and beating him on the ground. The heel turn from Shane was especially devastating as it happened in front of The Miz’s hometown crowd in Cleveland, with his father watching from the front row. Shane even went after Mr. Mizanin during his wild attack.

What it means for WrestleMania: The Miz and Shane are now on a collision course, and will almost certainly face off against each other one-on-one at WrestleMania. Given that Shane went as far as to attack The Miz’s family, it’s possible a stipulation is added to the match to allow for a bit of extra vengeance.

2. The Revival retains RAW tag team titles

source WWE Network

What happened: The Revival – Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson – retained the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship against the teams of Ricochet and Aleister Black, and Chad Gable and Bobby Roode. Gable took the pin, and despite failing to win the match, Ricochet and Aleister Black stood tall in the ring when the dust settled.

What it means for WrestleMania: Ricochet and Aleister Black weren’t pinned, and Ricochet appeared to be saying “It’s not over,” as The Revival hurried back up the ramp with their titles. The two tag teams seem likely to meet again at WrestleMania in a high-flying affair.

3. Daniel Bryan retains WWE Championship against Kevin Owens and Mustafa Ali

source WWE Network

What happened: Daniel Bryan defeated Kevin Owens and a surprise late-entrant Mustafa Ali in a triple-threat match to retain the WWE Championship. Kofi Kingston had been teased as the potential third entrant, but instead, Ali’s music hit, prompting the crowd to chant “We Want Kofi!” throughout the match.

What it means for WrestleMania: Daniel Bryan is leaning into his heel persona more and more and is in a great position to be eventually taken down by a deserving, everyman hero. WWE fans have been clamoring for Kofi Kingston to get his deserved opportunity since his breakout performance at Elimination Chamber. Although Vince McMahon has done everything he can to keep Kofi away from the title over the past few weeks, it feels like we’re setting up for a historic moment at WrestleMania, with Kingston overcoming the odds and taking down Bryan.

4. Ronda Rousey interferes to give Becky Lynch the win over Charlotte Flair

source WWE Network

What happened: Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair battled for Lynch’s spot in the WWE Raw Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania. Flair was already set to take on current champion Ronda Rousey at Mania, but if Lynch could beat her at WWE Fastlane, she’d be added to the match to make it a triple threat. Lynch was fighting through injury and struggling to put up a fight, when Rousey came into the match and attacked her, giving her the win by disqualification and with it, her spot in the title match at Mania.

What it means for WrestleMania: The WWE Raw Women’s Championship match will now be a triple threat between Rousey, Flair, and Lynch. Given the amount of interest in the story and the hype around Lynch potentially becoming champion, there’s a good chance the match winds up closing the show.

5. Randy Orton and A.J. Styles interrupt Elias, brawl

source WWE Network

What happened: Randy Orton interrupted Elias with an RKO, only to later be hit by A.J. Styles with a Phenomenal Forearm.

What it means for WrestleMania: Randy Orton and A.J. Styles makes sense as a solid match for WrestleMania. Both men are former champions and in need of a Mania opponent. What remains to be seen is whether or not Elias will get involved in the feud.

More WWE coverage:

source WWE

The WWE world is enthralled with Becky Lynch, a women’s wrestler known as ‘The Man’

WWE champion Daniel Bryan took his liberal bad-guy role to a new extreme in wild promo and it shows a brilliant shift in the company’s focus on character development

The 54 best-selling pay-per-view fight nights in history

This is everything WWE wrestler Ronda Rousey eats for breakfast, lunch, and dinner