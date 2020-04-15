WWE fired dozens of wrestlers and other talent just days after a controversial decision deemed them an essential business in Florida and fans are livid with Vince McMahon

caption WWE was deemed an “essential business” allowed to continue working through the coronavirus pandemic. Then the company began firing its workers. source YouTube / WWE

WWE fans are livid with Vince McMahon and the company for firing dozens of wrestlers and other talent on Wednesday.

On Monday, the company had been deemed an “essential business” by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, meaning it could continue to broadcast live shows from its facility as long as fans weren’t in attendance.

WWE said in a statement that the personnel decisions were necessary cost reductions made in response to the coronavirus.

In the same statement, the company said it had “substantial financial resources, both available cash and debt capacity, which currently total approximately $0.5 billion.”

WWE released a slew of wrestlers suddenly on Wednesday, including Kurt Angle, Drake Maverick, Curt Hawkins, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Heath Slater, Zack Ryder, and more. Several producers and other talent were let go as a part of the cuts as well.

BREAKING: WWE has come to terms on the release of Drake Maverick (James Curtin), Curt Hawkins (Brian Myers), Karl Anderson (Chad Allegra), EC3 (Michael Hutter) and Lio Rush (Lionel Green). We wish them all the best in their future endeavors. https://t.co/cX449nNSLU — WWE (@WWE) April 15, 2020

In a statement, WWE wrote that “the implementation of various short-term cost reductions and cash flow improvement actions including” was necessary due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Given the uncertainty of the situation, the Company also identified headcount reductions and made the decision to furlough a portion of its workforce effective immediately,” the statement read.

The decision to fire so many performers was especially shocking as WWE had just been deemed an “essential business” by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, meaning the company would be allowed to continue taping live shows from its Florida studios and thus maintain its profitable television contracts with Fox and USA Network.

To the state government, McMahon’s business was essential and thus could continue to operate as close to normal as possible despite a statewide stay-at-home order. But to his employees, McMahon was facing dire financial repercussions due to the pandemic, and severe cuts were necessary in order to keep the company afloat.

Viewed together, the two ideas did not compute.

“WWE employees are essential which is why we are going to fire a lot of them” — WRESTLESPLANIA (@wrestlesplania) April 15, 2020

In the same statement that announced WWE’s planned cuts, the company also wrote that it had “substantial financial resources, both available cash and debt capacity, which currently total approximately $0.5 billion, to manage the challenges ahead.” With $500 million ready for use, the need to cut so many performers is tougher to justify.

Further clouding matters is McMahon’s wife, Linda McMahon, runs a pro-Trump super PAC which recently committed $18.5 million in Florida markets.

On Twitter, fans voiced their displeasure with McMahon and the company and expressed their best wishes to the wrestlers who had suddenly lost their jobs.

Vince McMahon essentially offered political bribes so as to have his employees classified as essential (so as to minimize the impact on his profits) days before a mass firing of many of those same employees. Literally monstrous. — DJ ACCIDENT REPORT (@eric_shorey) April 15, 2020

Vince McMahon is worth 1.7 billion dollars. Most of that worth is tied into WWE's stock value. WWE is still making most of their income. Everyone getting fired is to prevent future losses on the stock value. Despite them being able to afford them currently. Fuck Vince. — Number 1 Guy in Isolation!!!1 (@KyleNotGuile) April 15, 2020

I'm sorry, but "Vince McMahon can't afford to make a sacrifice for his workforce during a pandemic" is the wrong hill to die on when he's the guy who was prepared to lose hundreds of millions of dollars over the next 3 years on the XFL. — Trevor Dame (@TrevorDame) April 15, 2020

you can hold several things in your head at once, believe it or not: that wwe is an evil company and firing people who worked their entire lives to achieve their dream is insanely sad — WRESTLESPLANIA (@wrestlesplania) April 15, 2020

WWE hired a bunch of talent with the sole purpose of not using them because they don't want other promotions to have them. Now that other promotions can't run, they fire them, effectively removing any ability of that talent to get income wrestling. It's slimeball stuff. — Superkick Paulty (@paulbensonsucks) April 15, 2020

In addition to the significant cuts made to WWE on Wednesday, McMahon is also currently dealing with the bankruptcy of his revamped XFL, which was forced to shut down all operations in response to the pandemic.

