WWE is ‘monitoring’ Saudi Arabia’s reported involvement in the disappearance of a Washington Post columnist amid multi-million dollar pay-per-view deal with the country

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) says it is “monitoring” Saudi Arabia’s reported involvement in the disappearance of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi ahead of a planned event in Riyadh next month.

WWE is scheduled to hold its Crown Jewel event in Riyadh at the King Saud University Stadium on November 2, as part of a long term partnership and multimillion-dollar deal between the organization and Saudi Arabia.

But it is unclear if the event will still be held amid claims by Turkish officials that Khashoggi was killed by Saudi agents.

The Washington Post reported on Thursday that the Turkish government told US officials it had recordings that prove Khashoggi was killed inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul earlier this month.

Saudi officials have insisted that Khashoggi left the consulate shortly after he arrived.

A representative for WWE said in a statement, according to MSBC: “We are currently monitoring the situation.”

WWE hosted an event in Saudi Arabia earlier this year, when it sold out Jeddah’s 60,000-seat King Abdullah International Stadium for the “Greatest Royal Rumble.”

Second-quarter earning reports from the WWE suggest that the organization may have earned $40 to $50 million from the event, according to Bleacher Report.

The event was part of a $450 million, 10-year partnership with Saudi Arabia in support of Vision 2030, the country’s social and economic reform program, Arabian Business reported.

The wrestling organization’s long-term deal with the Saudi General Sports Authority (SGSA) was met with criticism when it was first announced in April.

If WWE carries through with November’s event, the pay-per-view show is expected to feature Roman Reigns defending the Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman.

Also expected in the show are Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, The Undertaker and Kane.

The wife of WWE CEO Vince McMahon, Linda McMahon, currently works in the Trump administration as the administrator of the Small Business Administration.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said earlier this week that the administration would “continue to monitor this situation” when asked about Khashoggi’s disappearance.