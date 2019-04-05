There are 7 more major WWE events scheduled for 2019 after WrestleMania — here they are and what we know

caption Braun Strowman wins at Money in the Bank 2018. source WWE Network

WrestleMania, the biggest event in wrestling, is set to take place at MetLife Stadium this year.

After WrestleMania, WWE already has plenty more scheduled pay-per-view shows set through the rest of the year, with more always ready to be added.

Take a look below at WWE’s announced shows.

WrestleMania is the biggest event of the wrestling year, with the biggest stars in WWE all set to compete at MetLife Stadium in front of tens of thousands of fans.

But once the dust has settled on Sunday, WWE will waste no time in moving its stories forward. Wrestling operates every day of the year, and the company is already looking forward to the next events on its calendar, working to build stories to make for even more compelling fights the rest of the year.

Take a look below at the events WWE already has scheduled for the rest of 2019.

May 19: Money in the Bank

Location: Hartford, CT

Venue: XL Center

Capacity: 15,564

One thing to know: Money in the Bank will almost undoubtedly feature both a men’s and women’s Money in the Bank matches, both of which offer a championship opportunity to the victor.

June 8: NXT TakeOver

caption The opening graphic of NXT TakeOver in Phoenix. source WWE Network

Location: San Jose, CA

Venue: Event Center Arena

Capacity: 7,000

One thing to know: This NXT TakeOver event will be the first that comes untethered to a larger, main roster WWE pay-per-view event.

July 14: Extreme Rules

caption James Ellsworth hangs from a shark cage above the ring at Extreme Rules 2018. source WWE Network

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Capacity: 20,478

One thing to know: Extreme Rules allows for a wide range of match stipulations. In 2018, the event featured a steel cage match, a women’s Extreme Rules match, a 30-minute Iron Man match, and James Ellsworth suspended above the ring in a shark cage. With the event taking place in Philadelphia, the former home of ECW, expect WWE to pull out all the stops with a wild night of violence.

August 10: NXT TakeOver

caption Tommaso Ciampa celebrates his NXT Championship win over Aleister Black. source WWE Network

Location: Toronto, Ontario, CA

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Capacity: 19,800

One thing to know: This is just the second time an NXT TakeOver event has been held in Canada.

August 11: SummerSlam

caption Charlotte Flair after winning the SmackDown Women’s Championship at SummerSlam 2018. source WWE Network

Location: Toronto, Ontario, CA

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Capacity: 19,800

One thing to know: After four years in Brooklyn, SummerSlam is leaving the states for Canada, marking the first time the event has headed up north since 2004. Don’t be surprised is Canadian superstars such as Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn feature heavily into the night’s action.

November 23: NXT TakeOver: WarGames

caption NXT TakeOver: WarGames is absolute chaos. source WWE Network

Location: Rosemont, IL

Venue: Allstate Arena

Capacity: 18,211

One thing to know: NXT brought back the WarGames format in 2017, and for two years now the event has been an entertaining, if sometimes chaotic showcase of some of the best up-and-coming talent in WWE.

November 24: Survivor Series

caption Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown at Survivor Series 2018. source WWE Network

Location: Rosemont, IL

Venue: Allstate Arena

Capacity: 18,211

One thing to know: Survivor Series will have some added weight to it this year, as SmackDown is set to move from USA to Fox in October, just a month before the event. The featured match of the night could be the beginning of a new rivalry between WWE’s two weekly televised shows.

