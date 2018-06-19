WWE says it has suspended Ronda Rousey for 30 days after she ‘attacked’ her WWE mentor with a briefcase on live TV

caption Ronda Rousey. source YouTube / WWE

The WWE superstar, dubbed “the baddest woman on the planet,” launched an extraordinary “attack” during Monday’s episode of Raw.

Though obviously “kayfabe,” an industry term meaning “scripted,” the segment made for compelling viewing as Rousey judo threw her former mentor Kurt Angle to the floor and beat him with a briefcase by the turnbuckle. She later power-slammed WWE women’s champion Alexa Bliss through a table.

The motive for Rousey’s attack is clear as the 31-year-old’s “Money In The Bank” match against Nia Jax was interrupted by Bliss on Sunday. Bliss smacked Rousey in the back with a briefcase, beat Jax herself, and lifted the women’s championship title – one she wanted to celebrate during a promo on Raw the next day.

But Rousey was in no mood to celebrate. She wanted revenge, even if her former WWE mentor Angle got caught in her crosshairs.

Watch the scenes below.

Angle, the general manager of Raw, was forced to act after the episode and chided Rousey for her actions.

He then tweeted that a career in sports entertainment may not be suitable for Rousey after all.

He said: “Unfortunately Ronda crossed the line tonight. If Ronda can’t take a few verbal ‘shots,’ then she needs to reconsider her career in sports entertainment.

“This is not some fight club. This is WWE. I regret suspending her from RAW for 30 days… but my hope is she’ll learn from it.”

Unfortunately Ronda crossed the line tonight. If Ronda can’t take a few verbal “shots”, then she needs to reconsider her career in Sports entertainment. This is NOT some fight club. This is WWE. I regret suspending her from Raw for 30 days… but My hope is she’ll learn from it. https://t.co/VdI2foZzDu — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) June 19, 2018

Rousey’s suspension means she will be unable to compete at the next WWE pay-per-view show on July 15 – Extreme Rules – at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

However, it means a return at one of WWE’s biggest shows of the year, SummerSlam, could be on the cards.