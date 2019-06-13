WHERE ARE THEY NOW? 13 of the most famous WWE stars of all time

Many WWE stars have crossed over into the mainstream and become huge stars.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is now a movie star.

Other stars have children who continue their legacy, like Ric Flair.

Still other wrestlers are now seeking higher office, including Booker T.

World Wrestling Entertainment (better known as WWE) can be traced as far back as 1952 and has undergone a variety of name changes over the years. Today, the company has legions of fans all over the world.

With well-known events like Wrestlemania, the Royal Rumble, and King of the Ring, we have been introduced to hundreds of wrestlers, some more outrageous than others and all very skilled in the business of sports entertainment. Some even became household names and rose to legendary status in the industry.

From Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to legendary wrestler Ric Flair, here’s a look at what 26 WWE stars are up to today.

Diamond Dallas Page has a long history with WWE.

caption Diamond Dallas Page in action during the WCW Bash at the Beach at the Cox Arena in San Diego, California, in 1998. source Elsa / Staff/Getty Images

Dallas Page, more commonly known as Diamond Dallas Page or DDP, has had a long and storied career in the wrestling ring.

After leaving rival promotion World Championship Wrestling (WCW) in 2001, DDP signed with the then WWF and went on to become the European Champion and World Tag Team Champion.

Page allowed his contract to expire after a spate of injuries but made a series of guest appearances on WWE shows between 2010 and 2015.

DDP is now changing lives with his yoga workout program.

caption Diamond Dallas Page at the Emerging Kings Party in 2019. source Joe Scarnici / Stringer/Getty Images

In March 2017, Page was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

These days Page has found a second career in yoga. The former wrestler, who discovered the health benefits of the practice while rehabbing his own injuries, created the Yoga for Regular Guys Workout and later turned it into a DVD program. One of his most high profile success stories is Vance Hinds, who went from 475 pounds down to 277 – a loss of nearly 200 pounds.

Triple H is one of the most accomplished wrestlers of all time.

caption Triple H in his heyday. source Getty Images

Few wrestlers have had a career as accomplished as Paul Michael Levesque, aka Triple H, aka HHH, aka Hunter Hearst Helmsley.

Since his WWF debut in 1996, Levesque has racked up 14 world championships and ushered in the Attitude Era as part of the D-Generation X faction alongside Shawn Michaels, Chyna, and Rick Rude.

Triple H is now making executive decisions.

caption Triple H will still sometimes get in the ring. source Getty Images

In a case of life imitating art, Triple H married on-screen wife Stephanie McMahon in 2003 and they are now parents to three daughters.

He also crossed over to the business side of the industry as the Executive Vice President of the Talent, Live Events, and Creative Direction for WWE. His wife credits him with the women’s revolution in the company and he has injected new life into the brand with NXT, a pipeline of fresh wrestling talent.

And yes, sometimes Triple H will step back into the ring.

Booker T is in the hall of fame.

caption Booker T then. source Moses Robinson / Contributor/Getty Images

Robert Booker Tio Huffman – better known as Booker T – has a career that spans several decades across various promotions. He left his stamp on the WWE as a World Heavyweight Champion, WWE Intercontinental Champion, WWE United States Champion, WWF Hardcore Champion, and WWF / World Tag Team Champion.

In 2012, he had a stint as Smackdown manager and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2013.

Today, Booker T has aspirations for higher office.

caption Booker T now. source Gabe Ginsberg / Contributor/Getty Images

Booker T retired from the ring in 2016.

Nowadays, Booker T trains pro wrestlers at his World Gym Arena in Texas City, occasionally hosts WWE programs, and makes a few cameos. But the most surprising development has been his mayoral run in Houston.

Bret “The Hitman” Hart is perhaps the greatest Canadian wrestler of all time.

The most successful Canadian wrestling export is Bret “The Hitman” Hart from the legendary Hart family professional wrestling dynasty.

Hart is not just known for his prowess as a singles performer, but together with his brother-in-law, the late Jim Neidhart, they formed the powerful tag team tandem of the Hart Foundation.

During his career, Hart won multiple titles including the WWF United States Championship, Intercontinental Heavyweight Championship, Tag Team Championship, and World Heavyweight Championship.

Bret Hart beat cancer in 2016.

caption Bret Hart today. source Gallo Images / Stringer/Getty Images

For the most part, Hart has stayed away from the wrestling ring. He suffered a stroke which caused paralysis on his left side in 2002, after hitting his heading in a bicycle accident. Physical therapy helped him regain his mobility.

In 2016, Hart was diagnosed with prostate cancer but announced he had beaten the disease later that year.

His tag team the Hart Foundation was also inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019 (though a fan tackled him during the ceremony – he was later able to recover and finish his speech). Hart himself was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006.

The Undertaker famously had 21 unbeaten matches at Wrestlemania.

caption The Undertaker in 2000. source Getty Images

Mark William Calaway is The Undertaker. He first performed under the name “Mean” Mark Callous but it was when he adopted the persona of an entity of darkness that his career really took off.

He has held 17 championship titles since he joined WWE in 1990. The Undertaker is known for his perfect streak of 21 unbeaten matches at Wrestlemania, the company’s premier event. The streak was eventually broken in 2014 after he lost to Brock Lesnar.

The Undertaker hasn’t shown signs of slowing down just yet.

caption The Undertaker with Shawn Michaels during a tag team match in 2018. source FAYEZ NURELDINE / Contributor/Getty Images

Despite several storylines indicating retirement, The Undertaker continues to perform as part of the company and is still one of their most popular performers of all time.

Kane is the (fictional) younger brother of the Undertaker, and just as fearsome.

caption Kane at WrestleMania 8. source George Pimentel / Contributor/Getty Images

Glenn Thomas Jacobs is more commonly known as Kane, the emotionally disturbed, masked, younger half-brother of the Undertaker. The two even teamed up to form a duo called the Brothers of Destruction.

During his career, Kane held several titles including ECW Championship, WCW, and WWE Tag Team Championship, World Heavyweight Championship, WWF Championship, WWF Hardcore Championship, and WWF/WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Kane is now the mayor of Knox County.

Outside of the ring, Jacobs and his wife work in the insurance industry. Jacobs also made news when he announced that he would run for the mayoral seat of Knox County, Tennessee, which he won in 2018.

Trish Stratus broke the mold for women wrestlers.

caption Trish Stratus at the UPN All-Star Winter Press Tour in 2001. source Ron Galella / Contributor/Getty Images

When Trish Stratus made her first WWE appearance in 2000, she was a relatively unknown fitness model. She quickly cemented herself as one of the most popular wrestlers in the company.

Stratus also broke the mold of women as ringside arm candy by becoming a WWE Hardcore Champion and a record seven-time Women’s Champion. She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.

Today, Trish Stratus owns a yoga studio.

caption Trish Stratus in 2017. source George Pimentel / Contributor/Getty Images

Stratus’ post-wrestling life includes being a mom to son Maximus and daughter Madison, in addition to running her Toronto based yoga studio, Stratusphere.

Shawn Michaels helped define the so-called Attitude Era of wrestling.

caption Mike Tyson and Shawn Michaels in 1997. source JOHN MOTTERN / Contributor/Getty Images

If nothing else, Shawn Michaels was one of the most charming WWE superstars of all time. His good looks and devil-may-care attitude earned him the nickname of the “Heartbreak Kid” in the ’90s.

Before becoming a solo star, Michaels was one half of The Rockers, a popular tag team group with wrestling partner Marty Jannetty. But after parting with Jannetty, Michaels really found his stride as a villain and went on to win every major title.

He later formed the alliance D-Generation X with a then up and coming Triple H, a move which propelled the groundbreaking Attitude Era.

Shawn Michaels now hosts an outdoor television show.

caption Shawn Michaels in 2018. source Jon Kopaloff / Stringer/Getty Images

Michaels, now a Hall-of-Famer, is a born-again Christian.

He published his autobiography “Wrestling for My Life: The Legend, the Reality, and the Faith of a WWE Superstar” and is the host of a hunting show on the Outdoor Channel together with longtime friend Keith Mark.

The Rock became the People’s Champion.

caption Wrestler Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, backstage at the 2000 MTV Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall. source New York Daily News Archive / Contributor/ Getty Images

Dwayne Johnson comes from a strong wrestling lineage. His maternal grandfather High Chief Peter Maivia and father Rocky Johnson were both wrestlers, the latter of whom was part of the first black tag team to win the WWF’s World Tag Team Championship.

Plus, his maternal grandmother Lia Maivia was one of the few women involved in wrestling promotion and he has a slew of cousins who have also followed in the family footsteps. To say wrestling is in his blood would be an understatement.

After a failed attempt at a pro football career, he finally returned to his wrestling roots. Using the ring name Rocky Maivia, he found success as part of stables like The Nation of Domination and the Corporation.

His skill on the mic and signature moves like the people’s eyebrow and elbow turned him into the People’s Champion and catapulted him to WWE superstardom. The Rock has won eight WWE titles among many other accolades.

Today, Johnson is a major box office draw and true A-list star.

caption The Rock has won awards for his acting chops. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Johnson took his natural knack for entertainment and has parlayed it into a career of box office success.

Since he started his acting career in hits such as “The Mummy Returns” and “The Scorpion King,” Johnson has starred in hits like “The Fast and Furious” franchise,” G.I. Joe: Retaliation,” and the Disney hit “Moana.” He executive produced and starred in the HBO series “Ballers” and was named the top grossing actor of 2013 by Forbes magazine.

On a personal front, Johnson has remained close to his ex-wife and business partner Dany Garcia, with whom he shares daughter, Simone. He is now in a long-term relationship with Lauren Hashian, the daughter of Boston drummer Sib Hashian. The couple has two young daughters.

Chyna was a pioneer in women’s wrestling.

caption Wrestling personality Chyna poses for photographers in 2000. source George De Sota / Staff/Getty Images

Joan Marie Laurer took the WWE by storm when she debuted as Chyna, the first female enforcer and a member of the revolutionary D-Generation X faction.

She was billed as the Ninth Wonder of the World and more than lived up to the title by becoming the only female WWF wrestler to win the Intercontinental Championship – a feat she accomplished twice.

Chyna changed women’s wrestling forever. She was the first female wrestler to become the number one contender for the WWF Championship, take part in the King of the Ring, and enter the Royal Rumble. The superstar also crossed over into the mainstream.

Her autobiography “If They Only Knew” landed on the New York Times bestseller list, she appeared on the cover of Playboy and was interviewed on “The Tonight Show.”

Chyna tragically passed away in 2016.

caption Former professional wrestler Joanie ‘Chyna’ Laurer in 2015. source Gabe Ginsberg / Contributor/Getty Images

After leaving WWE, Laurer fell on hard times. The usually clean-living wrestler battled drug addiction, mental health issues, and made uncharacteristic lifestyle choices.

Her downward spiral came to a tragic end in 2016 when she was found dead at her home in California. An autopsy revealed that she died from an overdose of alcohol and anxiety medication.

In 2019, WWE announced that she would be inducted into the Hall of Fame as part of D-Generation X.

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin is one of the most recognizable WWE stars of all time.

caption “Stone Cold” Steve Austin performing in the ring. source Getty Images

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin introduced his brash, beer-swilling persona to the WWE in 1996, after his stint as The Ringmaster failed to resonate with audiences.

Under the new ring name, Austin flourished. One of his most memorable moments came during the 1996 King of the Ring where he mocked born-again Christian Jake “The Snake” Roberts post-match, spawning his famous Austin 3:16 catchphrase.

The slogan, along with his multiple WWE Championship titles, helped make Stone Cold one of the most recognizable stars in the industry.

Stone Cold is now a podcaster.

caption Stone Cold today. source Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

In 2009, Austin was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He also married his fourth wife, Kristin, that same year.

Reports are that he had his name legally changed from Steven Williams to Steve Austin. He has appeared in several films and in TV shows and has hosted his own podcast since 2013.

Hulk Hogan was once the most recognized wrestler in the world.

caption Hulk Hogan. source Russell Turiak / Contributor/Getty Images

Hulk Hogan (real name Terry Bollea) is synonymous with ’80s wrestling. He initially entered the WWF as a villain, paired with manager Classy Freddie Blassie. It was during his second stint with the company that the phenomenon known as Hulkamania would emerge and Hogan would go on to be the most globally recognizable wrestling star.

Hogan became a pop culture icon with several magazine covers, talk show appearances, and even a Saturday morning cartoon. His in-ring skills were equally as impressive. Hogan won the World Heavyweight Championship six times and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2005.

Hulk Hogan will soon be getting the biopic treatment.

caption Hulk Hogan is not without controversy. source Ronald Martinez/Getty

Hogan continued to make appearances in professional wrestling until WWE terminated its contract with Hogan in 2015 after his controversial sex tape leak on which he could be heard saying the N-word.

Hogan wasn’t separated from WWE for long. He returned to make a guest appearance in 2018 and even stepped into the ring in 2019. He was also reinstated to WWE’s Hall of Fame after he was removed following the 2015 controversy.

In addition to wrestling, Hogan has appeared in TV and media including his own reality TV show “Hogan Knows Best” with his family. He also tried his hand in the food industry, to lesser success.

Hogan is soon to be immortalized in film. It was announced in 2019 that Chris Hemsworth would portray him in a biopic directed by Todd Phillips.

Rick Flair’s persona and talent made him a wrestling legend.

caption Rick Flair was known for his “Woo!” catchphrase. source B Bennett / Contributor/Getty Images

Ric Flair is a wrestling legend. By the time he finally joined the WWF in the early ’90s, Flair, aka The Nature Boy, had over two decades of experience in the ring internationally. With his signature “Woo!” catchphrase and ornately decorated robes, Flair portrayed a jet setting, womanizing, playboy throughout his career.

Over the course of his WWE career, Flair claimed the World Tag Team Championship, WWE Intercontinental Championship, WWF World Heavyweight Championship, and won the Royal Rumble.

Ric Flair has been immortalized in song. His daughter, who goes by the name Charlotte Flair, is one of the most iconic wrestlers today.

caption Ric Flair today. source George Napolitano/MediaPunch /IPX

Flair was inducted into the Hall of Fame twice: individually and as a member of the Four Horsemen stable. He continues to make appearances on WWE shows. The Nature Boy is also a pop culture icon. Migos rapper Offset released a song titled Ric Flair Drip.

Ric Flair had four children. In 2013, Flair’s son Reid, also a wrestler, died from an accidental drug overdose.

His daughter Ashley, who performs under the name Charlotte Flair, has become a successful wrestler in the WWE. Flair has tweeted about her success, saying, “It’s official, Charlotte is no longer Ric Flair’s daughter. I am Charlotte Flair’s dad!”