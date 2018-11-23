A WWE women’s wrestler called ‘The Man’ said she could break Conor McGregor’s arm, and the Irishman clapped back

caption Becky Lynch. source YouTube: WWE

Becky Lynch has said she could break Conor McGregor’s arm in “three short seconds.”

Lynch is one of the biggest names in WWE right now, and a key part in a flourishing women’s wrestling scene.

The tough-talking Irishwoman speaks in the third person and has naturally been likened to McGregor.

Lynch tweeted about the comparisons in a typically abrasive fashion, and McGregor himself responded.

It is unclear where this relationship is heading but one thing is certain – WWE stars have populated the UFC roster before, and a former UFC champion is currently one of the WWE’s best-known stars.

As for a McGregor appearance in WWE? Stranger things have happened.

Becky Lynch has said on Twitter that she could break Conor McGregor’s arm in three seconds.

A two-time champion on the WWE brand Smackdown, Lynch plays a key part in a flourishing women’s wrestling scene.

Women’s wrestling in WWE has been galvanised by the antics of the former UFC champion Ronda Rousey and by WWE chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon’s statement that 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams would be the kind of signing that the company craves.

But another development creating headlines is the evolution of Lynch’s character into a tough-talking Irishwoman who speaks in the third person. This new arc attracted comparisons to McGregor –himself an Irishman and a master of the verbal slapdown.

It was not long before Lynch discovered she had been likened to McGregor, and she tweeted about it in a typically abrasive fashion.