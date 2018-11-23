A WWE women’s wrestler called ‘The Man’ said she could break Conor McGregor’s arm, and the Irishman clapped back

- source
Women’s wrestling in WWE has been galvanised by the antics of the former UFC champion Ronda Rousey and by WWE chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon’s statement that 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams would be the kind of signing that the company craves.
But another development creating headlines is the evolution of Lynch’s character into a tough-talking Irishwoman who speaks in the third person. This new arc attracted comparisons to McGregor –himself an Irishman and a master of the verbal slapdown.
It was not long before Lynch discovered she had been likened to McGregor, and she tweeted about it in a typically abrasive fashion.
Lynch, who calls herself “The Man,” said: “The Man channels no one. Conor McGregor and me are bonded as Irish brother and sister. But if I ever got within two miles of him I’d break that bond, and his arm, in three short seconds. I’d be too tempting; he’d completely understand too. Proper 12 after.”
If you think McGregor would get riled at the thought of a WWE wrestler claiming she could break his bones, you’d think wrong.
Perhaps overjoyed at the plug of his new whisky brand Proper No. Twelve, McGregor responded in a light-hearted fashion. And, depending on how you read his tweet, McGregor either offered Lynch a drink, or offered to be her security.
“Call me when you need Proper back up,” he said.
This was not the end of their back-and-forth and it appears Lynch would accept that back-up in New York, in the spring, which is coincidentally the same time Wrestlemania 35, the biggest event in the WWE calendar, is held at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, eight miles from New York City.
“Cheers, Conor,” Lynch said. “I’m carrying two divisions at the moment, but you know exactly how that is. I hear New York is nice in the spring, though.”
It is unclear where this crossover relationship is heading, but one thing is for sure – WWE stars have populated the UFC roster before, with alternating success (Brock Lesnar became a heavyweight champion for the ages, while CM Punk became a meme), while the former UFC champion Rousey grew into one of the marquee names in the entire WWE stable.
The WWE has even sent text messages to the UFC boss Dana White regarding McGregor. WWE promoter Vince McMahon reportedly told White that a McGregor appearance in professional wrestling “might be good someday,” according to Bleacher Report.
McGregor is currently without a UFC opponent. He was most recently defeated by the UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in dominant fashion, and has been campaigning for a rematch by claiming he did not lose the battle and that the war goes on.