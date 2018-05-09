WWT Opens New Singapore Office, Expands Singapore Technology Centre And Ramps Up Digital Hires

Upward growth trajectory continues across Singapore and Asia Pacific with the expansion of the integration technology centre and plans to increase headcount by end of 2018





SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – May 9, 2018 – World Wide Technology, Inc. (WWT), an award-winning systems integrator and supply chain solutions provider that brings an innovative and proven approach to how organizations discover, evaluate, architect and implement technology, today announced the opening of the new Singapore office and the expansion of the Singapore Technology Centre (STC), to support the growing Asia Pacific market. The Singapore office, located at Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 2, offers virtual integration with the STC, enabling new innovation workstreams and collaboration opportunities, while accelerating the development of new supply chain solutions and capabilities for the region and beyond.

“We have experienced strong business growth in the last three years since opening the Asia Pacific headquarters in Singapore. The new space will allow us to accommodate our growing team and to continue to recruit and retain top engineering talent. This investment and our previous investments in the region, including our Integration facility, allow us to help our customers implement digital transformation initiatives. Singapore’s strategic location, global connectivity and robust logistics ecosystem provide opportunities for us to develop new solutions and drive innovation for our customers,” said Jim Kavanaugh, chief executive officer and co-founder of WWT.

Growth momentum expansion of new Singapore office

The new Singapore office reflects WWT’s innovative culture. The office features telepresence-enabled conference rooms and stations where teams can collaborate on solutions with colleagues in the office, as well as with customers, partners and team members who are offsite. The team will also be able to host virtual tours of the STC, as well as the company’s St. Louis, MO (US)-based Advanced Technology Center (ATC), an ecosystem customers, partners and employees use to design, build, demonstrate and deploy innovative technology products and integrated architectural solutions.

“We are excited to move into our new office. Our strong customer relationships and strategic partnerships with OEMs have contributed to this move. In the last three years, Asia Pacific has grown to more than US$750 million in revenue, and we have more than 50 customers in 13 countries across Asia Pacific, Japan and China. We started in this region working with the world’s largest cloud service providers. We expanded our focus to the financial services industry, and we now service the top five global banks in the region. Asian businesses are accelerating their digital transformation initiatives and WWT intends to more than double the headcount within the year in order to meet the region’s digital talent needs,” said Nilesh Mistry, vice president and head of Asia Pacific, WWT.

Expansion of Singapore Technology Centre

The expansion of the STC by 15,000 square feet to a total space of nearly fifty thousand square feet will also be completed by this year. The facility provides customers with a lab environment offering logistics and integration services such as shipping and receiving, inventory and storage, cross dock and logistics services, installation, asset tagging, kitting and repackaging. Other capabilities include access point configuration and network project staging plus rack and stack services, including integration, cabling, configuration and crating of rack builds.

The STC is integrated through a virtual ecosystem which can be assessed 24/7 by customers who can be in constant collaboration with top engineers and architects at WWT on areas such as collaboration, compute and cloud, mobility, networking, security, software and storage and big data.

One of three integration technology centers around the globe, the Singapore integration lab mirrors the advanced capabilities and services of WWT’s established United States and Amsterdam-based Integration Technology Centers (ITC).

“WWT’s expanded presence here is a strong vote of confidence in Singapore’s push towards supply chain innovation and digital talent development, which is aligned with the key focus pillars of the Logistics Industry Transformation Map. We look forward to working with strategic partners like WWT to strengthen our logistics ecosystem and advance Singapore’s position as a globally leading logistics hub that will lead to good jobs for Singaporeans,” said Lee Eng Keat, Executive Director, Logistics, Singapore Economic Development Board.

ABOUT WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY

World Wide Technology (WWT) is a technology solution provider with more than US$10 billion in annual revenue that provides innovative technology and supply chain solutions to large public and private organizations around the globe. While most companies talk about delivering business and technology outcomes, WWT does it. Based in St. Louis, WWT employs more than 4,600 people and operates over 2 million square feet of warehousing, distribution and integration space in more than 20 facilities throughout the world.

Singapore Technology Centre (STC)

The 48,493-square foot facility includes an 8,500-square foot lab environment offering logistics and integration services such as shipping and receiving, inventory and storage, cross dock and logistics services, installation, asset tagging, kitting and repackaging. The centre provides a factory-like environment to provide solutions in areas of collaboration, compute and cloud, mobility, networking, security, software and storage and big data.

The STC also provides desktop and laptop imaging, IOS network device services, networking project staging, pre-OS for servers and single device configuration services. Other capabilities include access point configuration and network project staging as well as rack and stack services, including integration, cabling, configuration and crating of rack builds.

For more information about World Wide Technology, visit www.wwt.com.

Connect with WWT: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn