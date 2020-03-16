If you picture your dream New York apartment with exposed brick, soaring ceilings, and repurposed midcentury modern furniture soaked in natural light, you just dreamt up the Wythe Hotel in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

The Wythe Hotel was the first hotel to open on Wythe Avenue in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood in 2012. The street is now dotted with several more luxury competitors, but none diminish the superb efforts of the Wythe.

The newly opened restaurant Le Crocodile is a must for a French meal, and the rooftop bar Lemon’s serves a killer cocktail. But you may hear its late-night scene leak into your room.

Studio Queens start at $245 per night, but the more spacious and charming Brooklyn King starts at $315 for a better value. Don’t be surprised if you’re paying well into the $400s for the Queen and even more for the King.

Central Park South has garnered a decades-old reputation for being the home of standard-bearing Manhattan hotels like The Plaza, The Ritz-Carlton, and the JW Marriott Essex House.

In the last decade, a similar luxury hotel mecca has cropped up along a short stretch of Wythe Avenue in the hip East River-adjacent neighborhood of Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Hot spots like the William Vale, the Williamsburg Hotel, and the Hoxton all operate here, but the original, and the hotel that snagged the eponymous name of the street on which it hosts guests is the Wythe Hotel.

Though it’s the eldest of the bunch – the Wythe Hotel opened less than 10 years ago in 2012 – the hotel is a testament to how rapidly Williamsburg has evolved into one of New York’s most desirable neighborhoods. The building itself is hardly new, though.

While the William Vale, the Hoxton, and the Williamsburg Hotel were all ground-up new builds, the Wythe Hotel repurposed the building that was already there. It kept the old bones of a 1901 cooperage, or barrel factory, and meticulously transformed it into a 70-room hotel with a ground-floor restaurant, rooftop bar, a 200-person event space, and even a small cinema.

I was blown away by the care and detail put into the hotel guest rooms with exposed brick and arched windows salvaged from the original architecture, as well as custom Brooklyn-motif wallpaper.

I stayed in a Brooklyn King which was comped for review purposes, but research shows that rates start at $315 in the low season and climb as high as $565 a night. A Studio Queen, the Wythe’s standard room, ranges from $245 to $465 a night.

It’s a splurge, for sure, but the location in the heart of Williamsburg is one of the best in the city. Guests enjoy easy access to Manhattan by subway or ferry, and there are amazing on-site hangout spots that are major draws for Brooklyn locals. Plus, the care put into the design of the hotel makes this a luxe hotel stay to write home about – on one of the complimentary Wythe Hotel postcards in your room.

caption The hotel’s historic facade. source Jen Gushue/Wythe Hotel

I’ve walked past the Wythe Hotel hundreds of times since moving to Brooklyn. I used to live within walking distance of the neighborhood, and still make frequent trips to go shopping nearby or hang out at the waterfront. The giant marquee – a five-story vertical “HOTEL” that runs down the original barrel chute of the old cooperage – is a fixture of the neighborhood.

I arrived with my partner on a busy Sunday afternoon and a podcast festival taking place in one of the first-floor meeting rooms spilled out into the lobby. The doorman greeted us and asked if we were there for the festival, drinks upstairs, or dinner at the restaurant.

Because we didn’t have suitcases, just backpacks, he never assumed we might be checking to the hotel – a testament to how bustling the building is and how popular it is with the many locals that frequent its offerings.

caption The lobby’s floor-to-ceiling windows let in an impressive amount of natural light, a detail repeated throughout the spaces in the hotel. source Jen Gushue/Business Insider

Once inside, I was struck by the natural light of the rather small lobby, which turned out to be a recurring theme. Huge floor-to-ceiling window allowed sunlight to spill in, which was an impressive feat in Brooklyn where many buildings suffer from neighboring buildings blocking light. Architectural furniture had mid-century flair, surrounded by lush plant life and contemporary local art to complete the look.

Despite the hubbub in the lobby, we were able to check in with ease and head right up to our room. As someone with claustrophobia and a very real fear of being stuck in elevators, I always judge a hotel by its elevator, and the Wythe Hotel elevator was so smooth that I began to worry we weren’t even moving. An insignificant detail to some, but I would always prefer a smooth elevator ride to a rickety one.

caption The bed frame was built from wood preserved from the original 1901 cooperage that became the Wythe Hotel. The wood slat ceilings and the exposed brick are also original. source Jen Gushue/Business Insider

Picture your ideal New York apartment. Off the top of your head, you might request a pre-war building with exposed brick, high ceilings – let’s just say 13 feet – and lots of natural light pouring in from arched windows. Maybe you want an accent wall with cool wallpaper and a spacious bathroom with a waterfall shower. If you really let your imagination run wild you might request some pie-in-the-sky features like a built-in audio system that you could plug your phone directly into. If you dream that way, then you just built a Wythe Hotel Brooklyn King room.

Sure, it’s missing a kitchen, so it’s maybe not a totally ideal apartment, but I just might trade never cooking again for a permanent nest at the Wythe.

Of all the hotels rooms I’ve stayed in, this was the first to elicit a gasp when I opened the door, not only because of all the aforementioned details, but also because of the ceiling. The architect preserved the original slatted wood ceilings of the cooperage. They also repurposed as much of the reclaimed wood as they could and built much of the mid-century-inspired furniture from it, including the bed frame.

There was also a well-stocked minibar featuring local brands like Mast Brothers chocolate, North Fork potato chips, Due North spirits, and Brooklyn Brewery beer from across the street.

Out of principle, I never buy anything from minibars, but I always look to see how attuned they are to the local marketplace, and Wythe did a great job curating here.

caption The exposed brick, high ceilings, and natural light are an absolute dream. Plus, the polished concrete floors are heated — an unexpected buy luxurious detail. source Jen Gushue/Business Insider

My room was not the largest, but at 340 square feet, it definitely felt spacious compared to past hotel rooms. If you opt for the smaller Studio Queen, the room will get a bit tighter at 250 square feet, but you still get the high ceilings, for a similarly airy feel.

One of my favorite details flew under the radar until I was getting ready for bed. The room’s floors were polished concrete, a beautifully industrial material, but one that has the tendency to get very cold. But as I was walked around barefoot, I noticed my feet weren’t cold at all. Neither was the tile bathroom floor. They were heated, which felt like a delightful secret.

The bathroom was just as bright and spacious thanks another large window. Only the bottom half of the glass was frosted, however, so you’ll have to lower the shade for privacy. The shower was quick to reach temperature, but the shower faucet was unreachable from outside, so you have to stand under it as it’s turned on, resulting in an unpleasant quick blast of cold water.

My Brooklyn King was a corner room on the fifth floor – the highest floor with guest rooms on it – and our corner window looked out through the “H” of the giant “HOTEL” that ran down the building. Just above us was Lemon’s, the popular bar that was packed, even on a Sunday.

So packed, in fact, that the music blared loudly and we could hear it from our room. Luckily, the music turned down around 9 p.m., even though they remained open until 11 p.m., so sleep wasn’t an issue. On nights when the bar is open until 1 a.m., the music may remain higher for longer. If you’re worried about noise leak, ask for a room on a lower floor. I didn’t hear any noise from other guests, but there was occasional honking from passing cars. If it’s a busy night in the neighborhood, you may hear street noise.

If you opt for a cheaper Studio Queen, you won’t get the exposed brick, which was one of my favorite features and gave the space a real Brooklyn feel. Yet you still get huge windows, heated floors, a built-in sound system, and many of the other interesting design details, while saving a good chunk of money. But for the true aesthete with funds to space, splurge for the Brooklyn King.

If you value stunning views above all else, indulge even further for the Manhattan King. It’s the same design as the Brooklyn King but with skyline views and will set you back anywhere from $325 to $625.

caption Go to Lemon’s during sunset for gorgeous skyline views. The outdoor terrace is open when it’s warm out for even better views of Manhattan. source Jen Gushue/Business Insider

I’ve already mentioned that Lemon’s, the rooftop cocktail bar, has a thumping sound system and packed local scene nearly every night of the week, but what I didn’t add was it’s absolutely outstanding cocktails with gorgeous skyline views.

We went for dinner and drinks – comped for review purposes – and while the food was skippable, the cocktails should be a requirement. I had the Cool Hand Cuke with tequila, Ancho Verde, verjus, and cucumber. I’m not a big drinker, but I could have easily drank several more.

Lemon’s also faces the Manhattan skyline, so you get gorgeous views of the East River and the city. Go around sunset for a breathtaking scene.

caption Le Crocodile’s roast chicken is delicious, not to mention a huge portion. Share it with a date or take it home for tomorrow’s lunch. The fries soak up the jus and it’s superb. source Jen Gushue/Business Insider

On the first floor of the hotel is the recently opened French brasserie, Le Crocodile. The space used to be Reynard, but after closing last year, the hotel enlisted the team behind Chez Ma Tante, a highly praised and popular Brooklyn restaurant, to develop Le Crocodile. It recently received a major stamp of approval in the form of a three-star review from the New York Times. Note that it’s closed on Sundays.

My partner and I also ate there, again comped for review purposes, and found the entire experience to be as promised – simple, classic French-inspired cuisine executed flawlessly. My vegetarian partner happily made a meal out of small plates – of which the mushroom pate was a standout. I had the roast chicken, a cornerstone of their dinner service. If it had been appropriate, I would have tipped the plate to drink the jus it was served in.

Additionally within the hotel is a 200-person event venue popular for weddings. There’s also a cinema space where they often host film events open to the public.

Though there’s no gym in the building, you can get a complimentary day pass to the Brooklyn Athletic Club down the block.

Williamsburg is one of the most popular neighborhoods in Brooklyn and its plentiful shopping with stores like Muji, J.Crew, and Apple has transformed it into a miniature Brooklyn-based SoHo. Tons of bars and restaurants dot the neighborhood, and a standout is right across the street at Brooklyn Bowl, a sprawling bar, music venue, and bowling alley. The Brooklyn Brewery, which hosts brewery tours and tastings, is also across the street.

The Williamsburg waterfront is a block away, and during warm months, hosts the wildly popular outdoor food and flea market Smorgasburg.

Also from the waterfront, you can catch the East River Ferry for easy access to Manhattan. The L train subway stop is a five-minute walk away, but it’s still under construction which can lead to unpredictable train arrivals and large crowds, so the ferry is an awesome – and beautifully scenic – alternative.

caption Guests who loved the Wythe Hotel were consistently impressed with the helpfulness of the staff. I was able to check-in quickly and easily and was greeted by a welcoming doorman every time I came and went. source Jen Gushue/Business Insider

Wythe Hotel has great guest reviews. It has an excellent 8.9 out of 10 score on Booking.com, and an equally excellent 4.5 out of 5-stars on Trip Advisor, making it the 12th best-ranking hotel in Brooklyn out of 88 hotels.

Guests who love the Wythe Hotel are huge fans of the friendly and attentive staff, the bright and airy hotel rooms, and the location in central Williamsburg.

Those who were less than thrilled with their stays took issue with noise from both the bar upstairs and Brooklyn Bowl across the street. I agree that the noise from upstairs can be disruptive, but in my case, it stopped before I went to sleep. I stayed on a Sunday though, so there was no noise coming from Brooklyn Bowl. It’s a relatively common complaint, so bring earplugs if you’re a light sleeper.

Who stays here: Travelers who want a high-end but distinctly Brooklyn experience. While locals don’t often stay at the hotel, they do often go to the bar and restaurant in the hotel.

We like: Skyline views at the rooftop bar, Lemon’s. Go at sunset and grab one of their signature cocktails, but don’t be surprised if it’s crowded and loud.

We love (don’t miss this feature!): The preserved architectural details from the building’s history as a cooperage. The exposed brick, double-height ceilings, and huge arched windows are a New York real estate dream.

We think you should know: Rooms on higher floors may experience some noise bleed from Lemon’s, while rooms facing Wythe Avenue may hear street noise. Bottom line: rooms can be noisy.

We’d do this differently next time: Visit when the weather is warmer to hang out on the rooftop terrace.

From preserving the architecture of its factory roots to heating its polished concrete floors, the Wythe Hotel nails every detail from the moment you step into the lobby to when you crawl into bed at night.

Even those who aren’t hotel guests flock to the Wythe for its scintillating appeal, whether it’s a night out at the rooftop bar with skyline views, a perfectly curated cocktail list, or a dinner date at a French brasserie. It’s the quintessential luxe Brooklyn experience sought out by those who live here and those who wish they did.

But as with a typical Brooklyn experience, you may find yourself sleeping a little less than you’d like as the noises of the neighborhood may leak into your room throughout the night. But if you equip yourself with earplugs and have a drink or two upstairs before falling into bed, you might just sleep soundly enough to get up and enjoy it all again in the morning.