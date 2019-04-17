New ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ trailer shows Sophie Turner’s superhero turn violently dark

Kirsten Acuna, Insider
Sophie Turner goes from the Lady of Winterfell on

Sophie Turner goes from the Lady of Winterfell on “Game of Thrones” to Jean Grey in “Dark Phoenix.”
20th Century Fox

  • Fox released its final trailer for its next “X-Men” movie “Dark Phoenix” and it’s the best one we’ve seen out of the three.
  • The entire trailer focuses on “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner’s character Jean Grey going from a superhero to a being that absorbs a dark energy.
  • The film looks like it will rehash parts of the “X-Men: The Last Stand” film, which also saw a grown Jean Grey inherit the Phoenix ability before causing chaos.
  • We’re really worried for Magneto (played by Michael Fassbender) here as he threatens Jean and gets tossed across a room. Jessica Chastain joins the cast as a villain while James McAvoy, Jennifer Lawrence, and Evan Peters reprise their superhero roles.
  • “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” is in theaters Friday, June 7. Watch the trailer below.
