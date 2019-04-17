We have our first glimpse at how ‘X-Men’ movies could change under Disney ownership

caption Sophie Turner in “Dark Phoenix” source Fox

The first trailer for “Dark Phoenix” since the Disney-Fox merger debuted on Wednesday, and provides a glimpse at what the “X-Men” franchise could look like under Disney.

The trailer has a different vibe than previous ones, highlighting the movie’s action and even humor.

Walt Disney Studios’ president of marketing has been promoting “Dark Phoenix” on Twitter, suggesting Disney could have greater influence over the movie’s marketing campaign now.

The “X-Men” franchise has a new corporate overlord, and we can already feel the effects.

When Disney finally closed its acquisition of Fox last month, the Mouse House took ownership of Fox’s flagship superhero series that has been a consistent presence at movie theaters for nearly two decades. The characters are expected to eventually be introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in an interview with Variety this week, “it’s wonderful and it feels like these characters have come home.”

But before that, what will likely be the final “X-Men” movie under Fox, “Dark Phoenix,” comes to theaters in June (an “X-Men” spin-off, “New Mutants,” is scheduled to be released in August, but seems to be in limbo).

The final full-length trailer for “Dark Phoenix” dropped on Wednesday, and it provides a glimpse at what the franchise could look like under Disney: fun, colorful, humorous, and action-packed. It has a noticeably different vibe than the previous dark and bleak trailers released before the Disney-Fox merger.

The new trailer features a closer look at the X-Men’s mission into space that turns Jean Grey (played by Sophie Turner) into the titular Dark Phoenix, something the previous trailers quickly glossed over. Viewers immediately get the sense that this isn’t just an “X-Men” movie, but a Marvel movie, with all the weirdness and adventure that comes with one.

Quicksilver (Evan Peters) even cracks a joke about the X-Men “doing space missions now,” something missing from the other trailers.

The new trailer also features a better look at the action set pieces in the movie, from what is presumably the X-Men’s initial standoff against Jean, to the team’s escape from capture at the hands of military forces.

The movie’s logo is even presented in big, bright, and bold letters, a stark contrast to how it looked in the previous trailers, as seen below.

And that’s the essence of the Marvel movies under Disney: big, bright, and bold.

The trailer better differentiates “Dark Phoenix” from 2006’s “X-Men: The Last Stand,” which fans compared the movie to after the first trailer was released in September. Both movies tell similar storylines about Jean Grey’s transformation into the Dark Phoenix, which is also a famous comic-book storyline. “The Last Stand” is regarded as a disappointing finale to the original “X-Men” trilogy.

Asad Ayaz, the president of marketing at Walt Disney Studios, has been promoting the movie on Twitter, and tweeted both the trailer and a new poster on Wednesday, suggesting Disney could have greater influence over the marketing for the movie now.

