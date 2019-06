All 12 ‘X-Men’ movies, ranked by how much money they made opening weekend at the US box office — including the disastrous performance of ‘Dark Phoenix’

caption “Dark Phoenix” source Fox

“Dark Phoenix” is officially a box-office bomb with the lowest opening in “X-Men” franchise history ($33 million in the US). It cost $200 million to make, also making it one of the most expensive movies in the series, behind only “X-Men: The Last Stand.”

We looked at the box office of every “X-Men” movie – from 2000’s “X-Men” to last year’s “Deadpool 2” – and the opening for “Dark Phoenix” isn’t only the worst in the series, it’s the worst by a wide margin, even before adjusting for inflation.

But there’s hope for the future. After the Disney-Fox merger, Marvel’s mutants are expected to be introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and there’s still the successful “Deadpool” series.

Below are all 12 “X-Men” movies, ranked by opening-weekend performance in the US (adjusted for inflation). We also included the domestic and worldwide totals (via Box Office Mojo), along with each movie’s production budget (via IMDB Pro).

12. “Dark Phoenix” (2019)

Opening: $32.8 million

Domestic (so far): $32.8 million

Worldwide (so far): $136.5 million

Budget: $200 million

11. “The Wolverine” (2013)

Adjusted opening: $61 million

Original opening: $53 million

Adjusted domestic: $152 million

Original domestic: $132.5 million

Worldwide: $414.8 million

Budget: $120 million

10. “X-Men: First Class” (2011)

Adjusted opening: $61.6 million

Original opening: $55 million

Adjusted domestic: $163.8 million

Original domestic: $146.4 million

Worldwide: $353.6 million

Budget: $160 million

9. “X-Men: Apocalypse” (2016)

Adjusted opening: $67.9 million

Original opening: $65.8 million

Adjusted domestic: $160.5 million

Original domestic: $155 million

Worldwide: $544 million

Budget: $178 million

8. “Logan” (2017)

Adjusted opening: $90.1 million

Original opening: $88 million

Adjusted domestic: $230 million

Original domestic: $226 million

Worldwide: $619 million

Budget: $97 million

7. “X-Men” (2000)

Adjusted opening: $91 million

Original opening: $54 million

Adjusted domestic: $263 million

Original domestic: $157 million

Worldwide: $296 million

Budget: $75 million

6. “X-Men: Days of Future Past” (2014)

Adjusted opening: $98.2 million

Original opening: $90.8 million

Adjusted domestic: $253.5 million

Original domestic: $234 million

Worldwide: $748 million

Budget: $200 million

5. “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” (2009)

Adjusted opening: $102.7 million

Original opening: $85 million

Adjusted domestic: $217 million

Original domestic: $179.9 million

Worldwide: $373 million

Budget: $150 million

4. “Deadpool 2” (2018)

Adjusted opening: $120.6 million

Original opening: $125.5 million

Adjusted domestic: $306 million

Original domestic: $325 million

Worldwide: $785 million

Budget: $110 million

3. “X2: X-Men United” (2003)

Adjusted opening: $127.8 million

Original opening: $85.6 million

Adjusted domestic: $321 million

Original domestic: $214 million

Worldwide: $407.7 million

Budget: $110 million

2. “Deadpool” (2016)

Adjusted opening: $139 million

Original opening: $132 million

Adjusted domestic: $381 million

Original domestic: $363 million

Worldwide: $783 million

Budget: $58 million

1. “X-Men: The Last Stand” (2006)

Adjusted opening: $141.3 million

Original opening: $102.7 million

Adjusted domestic: $322 million

Original domestic: $234 million

Worldwide: $459 million

Budget: $210 million