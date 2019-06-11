16 stars you probably forgot were in ‘X-Men’ movies

caption Wolverine with a young Magneto and Charles Xavier in “X-Men: Days of Future Past.” source 20th Century Fox

There have been 12 “X-Men” movies released since 2000.

“Dark Phoenix” is the latest installment.

While some actors are in multiple movies and are more recognizable, fans may have forgotten some of the other stars who have appeared.

Some actors like Hugh Jackman (who plays Wolverine) and Patrick Stewart (Charles Xavier) have appeared in multiple movies and are known for their iconic performances. But other actors who have played mutants or cameoed in some of the franchise’s films may have been forgotten.

For example, a young Troye Sivan appeared in “X-Men Origins: Wolverine,” while Zoë Kravitz starred in “X-Men: First Class.”

“Dark Phoenix,” the latest installment in the franchise, is in theaters now.

Here are 16 stars you may have forgotten appeared in “X-Men” movies.

Alan Cumming played Kurt Wagner aka Nightcrawler in 2003s “X-2.”

caption Alan Cumming in “X-2.” source 20th Century Fox

The Tony Award-winning and Emmy-nominated actor was almost unrecognizable as a blue mutant with the ability to teleport himself and others in the second “X-Men” movie.

Kelsey Grammer transformed into Hank McCoy aka Beast in “X-Men: The Last Stand.”

caption Kelsey Grammer in “X-Men: The Last Stand.” source 20th Century Fox

It took about three hours for the “Fraiser” star to get into his blue makeup, prosthetics, and wig.

Eric Dane played James Madrox aka Multiple Man in “The Last Stand.”

caption Eric Dane in “The Last Stand.” source 20th Century Fox

The “Grey’s Anatomy” star didn’t have many scenes in the movie, but his character was memorable for having the ability to make multiple copies of himself.

Troye Sivan appeared in “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” as Young Logan.

caption Troye Sivan in “X-Men Origins: Wolverine.” source 20th Century Fox

Sivan has continued to act but he’s also a musician who earned a Golden Globe nomination for his song featured in “Boy Erased,” a movie in which he also starred.

Liev Schreiber played Wolverine’s half-brother, Victor Creed aka Sabretooth, in “X-Men Origins: Wolverine.”

caption Liev Schreiber in “X-Men Origins: Wolverine.” source 20th Century Fox

The movie is set around two decades before the events of “X-Men.”

Taylor Kitsch played Remy LeBeau aka Gambit in “X-Men Origins: Wolverine.”

caption Taylor Kitsch in “X-Men Origins: Wolverine.” source 20th Century Fox

Gambit was supposed to get a movie, but the “Friday Night Lights” star wouldn’t return. Instead, Channing Tatum would take on the mantle. But when Disney bought Fox, the movie was officially canceled.

Ryan Reynolds is known for playing Deadpool, but his first appearance as Wade Wilson was in “X-Men Origins: Wolverine.”

caption Ryan Reynolds in “X-Men Origins: Wolverine.” source 20th Century Fox

Deadpool got a complete makeover for the “Deadpool” movies.

Will.i.am made his film debut as John Wraith in “X-Men Origins: Wolverine.”

caption Will.i.am in “X-Men Origins: Wolverine.” source 20th Century Fox

Wraith was a teleporting mutant.

Dominic Monaghan appeared in “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” as Chris Bradley.

caption Dominic Monaghan in “X-Men Origins: Wolverine.” source 20th Century Fox

Bradley was a mutant who could manipulate energy.

Caleb Landry Jones was Sean Cassidy aka Banshee in “X-Men: First Class.”

caption Caleb Landry Jones in “X-Men: First Class.” source 20th Century Fox

The “Get Out” actor didn’t return for any other “X-Men” movies as his character was killed off-screen.

Zoë Kravitz played Angel Salvadore in “X-Men: First Class.”

caption Zoë Kravitz in “X-Men: First Class.” source 20th Century Fox

The “Big Little Lies” actress didn’t return to “X-Men” as her character was also killed off-screen.

Annabelle Wallis played Amy, a young woman with heterochromia (different colored eyes), in “X-Men: First Class.”

caption Annabelle Wallis in “X-Men: First Class.” source 20th Century Fox

The “Peaky Blinders” actress plays a young woman Charles Xavier tries to hit on in a bar.

Peter Dinklage appeared in “X-Men: Days of Future Past” as military scientist Bolivar Trask.

caption Peter Dinklage in “X-Men: Days of Future Past.” source 20th Century Fox

The “Game of Thrones” star played the head of Trask Industries, a company that creates robots called Sentinels that hunt mutants.

Lana Condor joined the “X-Men” as Jubilee in “X-Men: Apocalypse.”

caption Lana Condor in “X-Men: Apocalypse.” source 20th Century Fox

The “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” star didn’t reprise her role in “Dark Phoenix.”

Brad Pitt briefly appears in “Deadpool 2” as Vanisher.

caption Brad Pitt in “Deadpool 2.” source 20th Century Fox

Pitt isn’t actually seen at all in the film until his character is electrocuted and dies.

A disguised Matt Damon makes a cameo in “Deadpool 2” as a blue-collar guy.

caption Matt Damon in “Deadpool 2.” source 20th Century Fox

He was credited as Dickie Greenleaf, the name of a character in “The Talented Mr. Ripley,” which starred Damon.