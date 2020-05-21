X0PA AI Unveils new AI Enabled Video Interview on Demand Platform

X0PA AI releases X0PA ROOM, a video interviewing platform with advanced AI

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 21 May 2020 – X0PA AI announces the next generation Video Interview on demand platform, X0PA ROOM.





ROOM uses artificial intelligence and video analytics to provide organizations and education institutions a powerful pre-screening tool. With ROOM, hiring managers can create hybrid questions in text or video , set and select either a fixed or randomized set of questions, set timers for video interview completion and many other features to simulate an in person interview including anti-cheat feature.





ROOM takes video interviewing to another level with video analytics available post interview. Through the use of AI, the platform is able to pick up on subtle cues from the candidate based on their facial expressions and body gestures to derive a sentiment and emotional analysis for each candidate response. There is also an analytics dashboard to provide hiring managers with an overview of the ratings and status of the candidates interviewed.





ROOM provides a seamless video interview experience for candidates with an easy to use interface. The platform is compatible with mobile and desktop and candidates can easily join via the video interview link received. Candidates will be guided through a pre-interview check to ensure that they are recording in high quality video resolution and sound. They would also have the option to play back and review their interview responses. Upon completion of the interview, candidates will be notified via email.





X0PA Is a strategic partner of Microsoft and the company has developed cloud based tools and products to enhance the hiring process and selection processes for Government, academia and enterprises. For more information, visit X0PA’s website at:

https://x0pa.com/