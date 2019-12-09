A college basketball coach bought $1,000 worth of beer for fans at a local bar to celebrate a rivalry win, and he had his 6-year-old son pay the tab with a wad of cash

caption Xavier Musketeers head coach Travis Steele bought fans $1,000 worth of beer at a local bar after his team beat the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Crosstown Shootout Saturday night. source Bobby Reagan/Twitter

Xavier Musketeers head coach Travis Steele bought fans $1,000 worth of beer at a local bar after his team beat the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Crosstown Shootout Saturday night.

Steele brought his six-year-old son, Winston, to Dana Gardens and had the baby-faced baller place a wad of cash on the bar.

Before announcing his gift to the bar’s patrons, Steele thanked fans for supporting the team.

Xavier has started the season with a 9-1 record and is primed to be a serious contender in a stacked Big East conference.

Victory over an archrival tastes pretty sweet, but celebrating with a free post-win beer tastes much, much sweeter.

Steele and his six-year-old son, Winston, arrived at Dana Gardens – a bar located just off of Xavier’s campus – mere hours after the big win. The young, blond-haired baller walked into the bustling joint with his dad as fans whooped and applauded before placing a hulking stack of cash on the bar.

“I’m going to buy everyone $1,000 worth of drinks,” the elder Steele told two of the bartenders on hand, who were visibly shocked. They then thanked the head coach and shook his hand.

Travis Steele beats Cincinnati, rolls up to the Xavier bar and has his kid put down a grand to cover drinks. Natty Light pitchers for everyone pic.twitter.com/fDnM8oM412 — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) December 8, 2019

Steele then addressed the patrons of the bar.

“Thank you guys for coming to the game. We appreciate all the support,” he said. “I’ve got a thousand dollars up here for all the next drinks.”

Applause erupted across the bar and drowned out whatever Steele said next.

A second-year head coach, Steele has led the Musketeers to an impressive 9-1 start to the 2019-2020 season that includes wins over Cincinnati and the UConn Huskies and a close loss against a loaded Florida Gators roster.

Xavier figures to be a serious contender atop a stacked Big East conference this season. Steele’s squad opens conference play with a tough road test against the No. 23 Villanova Wildcats just before the end of the year.