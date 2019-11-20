Xbox’s Black Friday deals start on November 24 — here are the best discounts on Xbox One consoles and games

source Xbox

The Xbox One X and Xbox One S are among the most powerful gaming consoles out there.

The consoles and their games will get impressive discounts for Black Friday at Best Buy, Walmart, and Microsoft.

Some of these deals start on November 24, while others won’t start until November 27, so if you don’t see them yet, then it’s worth checking back later.

Black Friday is almost here, and it’s set to be the best time of the year to buy gaming devices – including the PlayStation 4, and, of course, the Microsoft Xbox One.

The Xbox One is the most powerful gaming console on the market, so you’ll get beautifully detailed graphics, awesomely long storylines, and many great games.

Interested in getting the Xbox for less? Plenty of retailers have announced their Black Friday deals, so we know where some of the best Xbox deals will be available.

Here are the best Black Friday Xbox deals we could find. Keep in mind, some of these deals will start on November 24, while others won’t start until November 27, so it’s worth checking back later if the deals aren’t live yet.

5 best Xbox Black Friday deals in 2019:

Will Microsoft Have a Black Friday sale?

Thankfully, yes. Many of the best console deals may come from other retailers, but Microsoft will still offer some excellent Xbox One deals of its own. Microsoft’s own deals will be available from November 24 to December 2.

Will “Jedi: Fallen Order” be on sale for Black Friday?

We currently have no word on whether or not “Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order” will be available at a discount on its own – but it will be available on sale bundled with an Xbox One console.

Does GameStop have Black Friday deals?

GameStop will have a range of Black Friday deals of its own. These deals will include console deals, and game deals. GameStop’s deals aren’t available just yet, but they will be next week.

Xbox One X 1TB with ‘Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order’

source Walmart

This deal will run from November 24 to December 2.

If you’re looking for the most powerful version of the Xbox, then the Xbox One X is the way to go. This console can output video at a hefty 4K, so you’ll be able to play games in stunning detail.

Not only that, but this bundle comes with the highly-anticipated and already well-reviewed “Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order,” so you’ll be able to get started playing as soon as you get your console. This bundle normally costs $499.99, but it’s on sale for Black Friday for an impressive $150 off, bringing the total to $349.99.

Xbox One S 1TB with ‘Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order’

source Walmart

This deal will run from November 24 to December 2.

Perhaps you don’t want or need an Xbox that supports 4K – in which case, it’s worth considering the Xbox One S bundle, which also comes with “Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order.”

The Xbox One S is still a very capable console and will display beautifully vivid games – even if they’re not in 4K. While the bundle normally costs $299.99, on Black Friday, you can get it for only $199.99 – $100 off the normal price.

Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition

source Best Buy

This deal will run from November 24 to December 2.

Don’t like the idea of having to buy physical copies of video games? The Xbox One S All-Digital Edition is the Xbox console for you. This console doesn’t have a disc reader at all, but the trade-off is that it’s a little cheaper than other Xbox One consoles. Safe to say, if you really only plan on buying digital copies of games anyway, this may well be the way to go. Just know that you can’t take advantage of used games.

Xbox One S 1TB with two controllers

source Costco

This deal will start on November 24.

If you prefer to play video games with friends, then you might need a second controller – in which case this bundle is for you. The bundle doesn’t come with any games, but you will get the Xbox One S console with two controllers – and that’s perfect for those who like playing local multiplayer games.

Save up to 65% on Xbox One games

source Microsoft

This deal will run from November 24 to December 2.

Once you have an Xbox One console, you might want to get a few games for it, and Microsoft has a range of discounts on games. You’ll get up to a whopping 65% off Xbox One games, including recent titles like “Gears 5” and “NBA 2K20.” These deals seem to be specifically for digital games, so you’ll need to be willing to download your games instead of own physical copies.

