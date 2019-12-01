Xbox Cyber Monday deals are live now — here are the best discounts on Xbox One consoles and games

- source
- Xbox
- The Xbox One X and Xbox One S consoles are some of the best game consoles of the modern generation.
- Both of Microsoft’s latest game consoles, and its vast library of games, are receiving steep deals for Cyber Monday at Amazon, Target, Best Buy, and Walmart among other retailers.
- You can save $150 on the Xbox One X 1TB with “Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order” bundle, $100 on the Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition, and up to 80% on Xbox One games.
Cyber Monday deals are imminent, and this is set to be the best time of the year to buy a game console – namely the more affordable Microsoft Xbox One S and 4K-ready Xbox One X.
The Xbox One is the strongest gaming console available in terms of visuals, particularly the Xbox One X, which gets you meticulously and gorgeously detailed graphics, impressive visual assets in motion, and vast worlds.
Looking to score an Xbox One S or One X on the cheap? A bunch of retailers has announced Cyber Monday deals or simply extended their Black Friday discounts – most of which are available right now, so you can start your shopping right this second.
What follows are the very best Cyber Monday Xbox One deals we’ve found so far.
5 best Xbox Cyber Monday deals in 2019:
- Xbox One X 1TB with “Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order” for $349 (originally $499) [You save $150], available at Walmart
- Xbox One S 1TB with “Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order” + $40 gift card for $199 (originally $299) [You save $100], available at Target
- Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition for $149.99 (originally $249.99) [You save $100], available at Best Buy
- Xbox One S 1TB with two controllers for $199.99 (originally $279.99) [You save $80], available at Costco
- Save up to 80% on Xbox One games like “Gears 5” and “NBA 2K20” [You save up to 80%], available at GameStop
Xbox One X 1TB with ‘Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order’
- source
- Walmart
This deal is available now through December 2.
If you’re looking for the most powerful version of the Xbox, then the Xbox One X is the way to go. This console can output video at a hefty 4K, so you’ll be able to play games in stunning detail.
Not only that, but this bundle comes with the highly-anticipated and already well-reviewed “Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order,” so you’ll be able to get started playing as soon as you get your console. This bundle normally costs $499.99, but it’s on sale for Cyber Monday for an impressive $150 off, bringing the total to $349.99.
Get the Xbox One X 1TB with “Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order” from Walmart, $349 (originally $499) [You save $150]
Get the Xbox One X 1TB with “Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order” from Best Buy, $349 (originally $499) [You save $150]
Get the Xbox One X 1TB with “Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order” from Microsoft, $349 (originally $499) [You save $150]
Xbox One S 1TB with ‘Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order’
- source
- Walmart
This deal is available now through December 2.
Perhaps you don’t want or need an Xbox that supports 4K – in which case, it’s worth considering the Xbox One S bundle, which also comes with “Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order.”
The Xbox One S is still a very capable console and will display beautifully vivid games – even if they’re not in 4K. While the bundle normally costs $299.99, on Cyber Monday, you can get it for only $199.99 – $100 off the normal price.
Get the Xbox One S 1TB with “Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order” + $40 gift card from Target, $199 (originally $299) [You save $140]
Get the Xbox One S 1TB with “Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order” from Walmart, $199 (originally $299) [You save $100]
Get the Xbox One S 1TB with “Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order” from GameStop, $199 (originally $299) [You save $100]
Get the Xbox One S 1TB with “Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order” from Microsoft, $199 (originally $299) [You save $100]
Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition
- source
- Best Buy
This deal is available now through December 2.
Don’t like the idea of having to buy physical copies of video games? The Xbox One S All-Digital Edition is the Xbox console for you. This console doesn’t have a disc reader at all, but the trade-off is that it’s a little cheaper than any other Xbox One console. Safe to say, if you really only plan on buying digital copies of games anyway, this may well be the way to go. Just know that you can’t take advantage of used games.
Get the Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition from GameStop, $149.99 (originally $249.99) [You save $100]
Get the Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition from Best Buy, $149.99 (originally $249.99) [You save $100]
Xbox One S 1TB with two controllers
- source
- Costco
This deal is live now through December 2.
If you prefer to play video games with friends or family on the couch, then you might need a second controller – in which case this bundle is for you. The bundle doesn’t come with any games, but you will get the Xbox One S console with two controllers – and that’s perfect for those who like playing local multiplayer games.
Get the Xbox One S 1TB bundle with 2 wireless controllers from Microsoft, $199.99 (originally $279.99) [You save $80]
Save up to 80% on Xbox One games
- source
- Microsoft
This deal is available now through December 2.
Once you have an Xbox One console, you might want to get a few games for it, and Microsoft has a range of discounts on games. You’ll get up to a whopping 80% off Xbox One games, including recent titles, like “Gears 5” and “NBA 2K20,” on GameStop’s store. These deals apply to both digital and physical games, so you’ll need to be willing to download your games instead of own physical copies.
Save up to 80% on Xbox One games like “Gears 5” and “NBA 2K20” [You save up to 80%], available at GameStop
Save up to 90% off Xbox Live Gold membership
- source
- Shutterstock
Chances are that, the person you’re buying a shiny new Xbox One for is going to want to play that shiny new console online with friends and family. Unfortunately, playing online costs extra, which Microsoft chalks up to maintaining the service. Luckily for you, the company is offering up a massive deal on one month of Xbox Live Gold membership: 90% off the list price.
Get one month of Xbox Live Gold, $1.00 (originally $9.99) from Microsoft [You save $8.99]
Save big on three months of Xbox Game Pass
- source
- Microsoft
Get three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, $26.99 (originally $44.99) from NewEgg [You save $18]
Get three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, $26.99 (originally $44.99) from Best Buy [You save $18]
Xbox One controllers are up to $36 off
- source
- Shutterstock
If you’re buying a new Xbox One this Cyber Monday even for yourself, chances are you or whomever is receiving the gift will want to play with friends or family on the couch. Naturally, Microsoft and several more retailers are offering Xbox One controller deals to make that work for much cheaper than usual. With the below Xbox One controller deals, expect to save anywhere from $20 to $36 on select Xbox One controllers.
Get an Xbox One controller for $20 to $36 off for various colors and models from Walmart [You save up to $36]
Get an Xbox One controller for $20 to $30 off for various colors and models from Microsoft [You save up to $30]
Get an Xbox One controller for $10 off for various colors and models from GameStop [You save $10]
Xbox Cyber Monday FAQs
Does Microsoft Have a Cyber Monday sale?
Thankfully, yes. Many of the best console deals may come from other retailers, but Microsoft still offers some excellent Xbox One deals of its own. Microsoft’s own deals are available now through December 2.
Will “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” be on sale for Cyber Monday?
Sadly, “Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order” is not available at a discount on its own – but it is available on sale bundled with an aforementioned Xbox One console.
Does GameStop have Cyber Monday deals?
GameStop has a range of Cyber Monday deals of its own. These deals include console deals and game deals.
