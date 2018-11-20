Microsoft is about to roll out an amazing holiday discount to what’s already the best deal in video games

caption These are just a handful of the games available with Xbox Game Pass. source Microsoft

Microsoft is offering a major holiday sale on the Xbox Game Pass, the Netflix-style subscription service that lets users play more than 100 games on Xbox One and PC.

While Xbox Game Pass is usually $9.99 a month, or about $120 per year, Microsoft will start selling 12-month subscription codes for $69.99 on Thanksgiving Day – a discount of more than 40 percent.

The codes will be carried by at least Best Buy and the Microsoft Store, but it’s unclear if other retailers will participate, as well.

Microsoft is constantly adding more titles to Xbox Game Pass library, including exclusives like “Forza Horizon 4,” “State of Decay 2,” and the forthcoming “Crackdown 3,” giving subscribers access to new games for no extra cost.

While lots of shoppers are looking to make major purchases during the sales of the holiday season, one of the best video game deals of the year will cost about as much as a single game.

Starting on Thanksgiving Day, November 22nd, Microsoft will offer a one-year subscription to Xbox Game Pass for $69.99 a year – a discount of more than 40 percent from the $120 you'd pay for a year, billed at the normal monthly rate of $10.

You’ll be able to snap up the codes at Best Buy and the physical and online Microsoft Store, though it’s unclear if other retailers will also participate. We first spotted a listing for this deal on Best Buy, though it was unavailable for shipping until Thursday. Microsoft confirmed to Business Insider that this deal is coming.

Xbox Game Pass is a Netflix-style service that lets subscribers download and play more than 100 different video games on their Xbox or PC. The service is normally $9.99 a month, with a full year costing just under $120.

Now for about the same price of a new game, Xbox owners can invest in a massive library of games to play for the next year. The deal is also a great way for those who pick up their first Xbox during the holiday season to catch up on classic titles without spending a ton on extra games. The Game Pass library includes backwards compatible Xbox 360, games as well as newer Xbox One titles.

Game Pass subscribers have no limitations on how many games they can download, and are eligible for discounts if they decide to purchase downloadable content for Game Pass titles. This year Microsoft began launching some of its own first party titles on Game Pass too, giving subscribers a cheap way to get access to brand new titles like “Forza Horizon 4,” “Sea of Thieves,” and “State of Decay 2.” Microsoft has confirmed that the long-awaited “Crackdown 3” will launch on Xbox Game Pass the same day as its general release on February 15th, 2019.

With Microsoft rolling out more new games via Game Pass, and adding hits like “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” to the library shortly, the value of the Xbox Game Pass will only grow from here.

Beyond this deal, Microsoft is also letting new Game Pass subscribers pay just $1 for their first month until the end of the year – meaning it may be best to pay the $1 and wait until December to snap up one of these cards and pre-pay a whole year.