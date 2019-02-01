Xbox Live suffers downtime for the second time in a week

caption This mostly blank screen is what a handful of Xbox One owners saw when they booted up their console on Wednesday afternoon. source Xbox/Twitter

For the second time this week, a significant number of Xbox Live users are unable to use the service as intended.

Players are reporting difficulties logging into Xbox Live and have been left unable to use games and content they’ve already paid for.

Xbox Live routinely goes down for maintenance, but it’s rarely down unexpectedly, let alone twice in a week.

Microsoft was forced to repair Xbox Live core services for the second time in a week as users report being unable to sign-in or access content they’ve already paid for.

On Wednesday, multiple Xbox users reported seeing an all-black screen when they booted up their consoles, leading some to believe their video game system was broken. Today’s issues seem to be limited to logging in to the service, and Microsoft has not commented on whether the two outages are related.

Im not able to connect myself on my account @XboxSupport ???? I had a crazy week and the two times I want and can play it’s not working ???? #XboxDown #XboxLive — Caroline Bossé (@bosse_caroline) February 1, 2019

On Twitter, Xbox support staff said they were investigating the problems once again.

We have teams actively engaged on issues related to sign in and accessing previously purchased content. We’ll update again when we’ve identified the cause. Our status page will also have updates related to these issues. https://t.co/99xfLMWcZW https://t.co/67J0IUEh01 — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) February 1, 2019

Xbox Live is a necessity for playing Xbox games online, and some games require a connection to Xbox Live to be played at all. Live is also essential for several non-gaming apps, like Netflix and Twitch.

Xbox Live undergoes regular maintenance but is rarely down unexpectedly. Most outages last a few hours; Xbox Live’s longest outage, during the 2007-08 holiday season, lasted 11 days.