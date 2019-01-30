Xbox Live went down, and the outage nearly convinced gamers that their consoles were broken

By
Kevin Webb, Business Insider US
-
This mostly blank screen is what a handful of Xbox One owners saw when they booted up their console on Wednesday afternoon.

caption
This mostly blank screen is what a handful of Xbox One owners saw when they booted up their console on Wednesday afternoon.
source
Xbox/Twitter

  • Microsoft said on Wednesday that it was investigating an Xbox Live service outage as players reported log-in issues and problems with game updates.
  • Multiple players reported seeing an all-black screen when booting up their Xbox One, leading some to think their video game console was broken.
  • Xbox Live routinely goes down for maintenance, but it’s rarely down unexpectedly.

Microsoft said on Wednesday that it was investigating multiple service issues with Xbox Live, as players around the world reported log-in problems, failed game updates, and error messages on Xbox consoles.

According to the official service status webpage, Xbox Live Core Services was limited at 1:12 p.m. ET. A third-party website, Down Detector, showed an influx of reports starting at 12:46 p.m.

On Twitter, Xbox support staff members said they were investigating the problems and would share more information as fixes are made.

Multiple people – including Business Insider’s Ben Gilbert – reported that their Xbox One consoles booted up to a black screen during the Xbox Live service outage. A few gamers on Twitter said they worried their system had died when they saw a black screen with no error message.

Xbox Live is a necessity for playing Xbox games online, and some games require a connection to Xbox Live to be played at all. Live is also essential for a bunch of non-gaming apps, like Netflix and Twitch.

Xbox Live undergoes regular maintenance but is rarely down unexpectedly. Most outages last a few hours; Xbox Live’s longest outage, during the 2007-08 holiday season, lasted 11 days.