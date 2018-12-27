If you just got an Xbox One, there’s one more crucial thing you have to buy

source Playground Games/Microsoft Studios

With the Xbox Game Pass subscription, you get access to hundreds of games for a single low price – forget about buying games for $60 apiece.

Trying Xbox Game Pass is incredibly inexpensive and easy: Just $1 gets you the first month, and it’s $10 per month after that.

Game Pass has tons of great games, including all Microsoft-published games.

You just got an Xbox One, and it’s time to get wild.

Great news: There are dozens of excellent games to be played on your new console! But before you drop upwards of $60 on any of those, consider the Xbox Game Pass.

“What’s the Xbox Game Pass?” you ask? It’s sort of like Netflix, but for the Xbox.

You pay a single monthly fee – $10 per month – and you’re given access to more than 100 mostly excellent games. Rather than streaming said games, à la Netflix with movies and TV, you download those games directly to your Xbox One.

What kind of games? Really good games!

source Microsoft

The five games above are just a small sampling of the many excellent games available through Game Pass.

Let’s say you bought just one of the games above – “Forza Horizon 4,” which came out in September. Amazon’s selling it right now for $35 … or you could pay $1 and play it as much as you want for the next month.

And that’s before we start talking about the literally dozens of other excellent games available, from “Halo: The Master Chief Collection” to the brand new “Mutant Year Zero.”

Every game series published by Microsoft, from “Halo” to “Forza” to “Gears of War” to “Sea of Thieves” to the upcoming “Crackdown 3” arrives at launch in the Xbox Game Pass library. There are no exceptions – “Sea of Thieves” was the first major game to debut on the service at launch, followed by “State of Decay 2” and “Forza Horizon 4” and, coming in February, “Crackdown 3.”

So if you’re at all interested in Microsoft-published games, or playing great games at a surprisingly reasonable price, Game Pass is a must-buy service.