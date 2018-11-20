Here are all the best deals for Xbox One consoles and games this holiday season

source Microsoft

Many stores have already launched their Xbox sales for Black Friday and the holiday season.

Microsoft is offering big deals on the Xbox One X and Xbox One S this year, dropping the cheapest bundle down to $199.

There’s a wide variety of bundles depending on what games you prefer, but eBay’s deals currently offer the most value for the Xbox One X.

The holiday season will also be a great opportunity to start building your Xbox library with plenty of games on sale and a special discount on the Xbox Game Pass.

With Black Friday just a few days away, early video game sales have begun.

Microsoft got a head start on some of its Xbox holiday offerings during the X018 conference held earlier this month, revealing discounts on the Xbox One S and Xbox One X consoles.

Now, those deals are live with major retailers offering several different Xbox One bundles starting at $199, with a wide selection of games on sale to help sweeten the deal.

Here are the lowest prices for Xbox One consoles and games this holiday season:

The cheapest Xbox One bundle is $199, and sales are already live.

source Microsoft

The cheapest possible Xbox One you can buy during Black Friday – and the rest of the 2018 holiday season – is the Minecraft Creators Bundle.

This bundle includes an Xbox One S and a digital copy of “Minecraft,” along with the Starter Pack and Creator Pack expansions for the game and 1,000 Minecoins.

Though the Xbox One S is slightly less powerful than the Xbox One X, it’s still capable of playing 4K video and will run all of the same games.

The Minecraft Creators Bundle can be found in stores like GameStop, Target, Walmart, and Best Buy, or online at Amazon, eBay, and NewEgg.

More Xbox One S bundles with some of this year’s best games start at $229.99.

source Microsoft

If you’re willing to pay a bit more to start building your game library on the Xbox One, you can choose from a few more expensive Xbox One S bundles that come with popular titles:

Xbox One S with “Battlefield V,” “Battlefield 1 Revolution,” and “Battlefield 1943,” – $229.99 at Amazon, GameStop, Walmart, Best Buy, and Target

Xbox One S with “NBA 2K19” – $229.99 at Amazon, GameStop, Walmart, Best Buy, and Target

There are other bundles that contain “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” and “Forza Horizon 4,” too, but those games will be on sale during the holidays and can be played with an Xbox Game Pass subscription, lowering the value of those bundles.

Bundles for the more powerful Xbox One X start at $399.99.

source Microsoft/eBay

The Xbox One X is the most powerful video game console on the market, featuring enhanced graphics for a number of games.

The price of the base console has been reduced by $100 for the holidays, and stores are extending those savings to several Xbox One X bundles. eBay’s deals are the best in this category, offering multiple games at a deep discount:

Xbox One X console – $399.99 at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and NewEgg

Xbox One X “For Honor Marching Fire Edition” bundle – $399 at eBay

Xbox One X 1 TB console with “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” and “Fallout 76” – $429.99 at eBay

Xbox One X 1 TB console with “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey” and “NBA 2K19” – $429.99 at eBay

Xbox One X with your choice of one game: “NBA 2K19,” “Shadow of the Tomb Raider,” “Battlefield V,” or “Fallout 76” – $429.99 at Amazon, GameStop, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and NewEgg.

You’ll find deals on Xbox One games new and old in stores and online.

source Microsoft

Dozens (maybe even hundreds) of Xbox One games will be on sale for Black Friday and throughout the holiday season, including new games released during the last few months.

Here are more than 20 discounted games to look out for, at the cheapest prices we could find (Keep in mind that most major stores will have sales on the same games, even if the prices are a few dollars apart):

“Assassin’s Creed Odyssey” – $27 at GameStop

“Call of Duty Black Ops 4” – $38 at GameStop

“Dragon Ball FighterZ” – $17 at Walmart

“Fallout 76” – $39.99 at GameStop

“Far Cry 5” – $19.99 at Best Buy

“Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition” – $19.99 at Best Buy and GameStop

“Forza Horizon 4” – $29.99 at Best Buy, free with Xbox Game Pass

“Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition” – $19.99 at Best Buy and GameStop

“Injustice 2: Legendary Edition” – $19.99 at GameStop and Best Buy

“Madden 19” – $27 at GameStop

“Middle Earth: Shadow of War” – $9.99 at GameStop

“Monster Hunter: World” – $17 at Walmart

“NBA 2K19” – $29.99 at Best Buy, Walmart, and Target

“No Man’s Sky – $24.99 at Best Buy

“Onrush” – $19.99 at Best Buy, free with Xbox Game Pass

“Overwatch: Origins Edition” – $15 at Target

“PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” – $19.99 at GameStop, free with Xbox Game Pass

“Red Dead Redemption II” – $59.99 with $10 gift card at GameStop

“Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition” – $17 at Walmart

“Sea of Thieves” – $24.99 at Best Buy, free with Xbox Game Pass

“Shadow of the Tomb Raider” – $27 at GameStop

“Soulcalibur VI” – $35 at Walmart and Target

“Star Wars Battlefront II” – $7.99 at Best Buy

“Starlink: Battle for Atlas – $34.99 at Best Buy

“State of Decay 2” – $15.99 at GameStop, free with Xbox Game Pass

“Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection” – $19.99 at Best Buy and GameStop

“We Happy Few” – $35 at Walmart and Target

“WWE 2K19” – $27 at GameStop

If you’re interested in getting digital copies of your games, Microsoft is also offering a bunch of sales with comparable prices in the Xbox Marketplace.

Discounts on Xbox Live, Xbox Game Pass, and extra controllers.

source Microsoft

Once you’ve decided on which console and games you want to start your Xbox One library with, you should look to grab a cheap Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass subscription as well.

Xbox Live Gold is required to play games online and offers subscribers free games each month. The Xbox Game Pass is a Netflix-style subscription that gives users access to a library of more than 100 Xbox games to play whenever they want on both Xbox and PC.

Xbox Live Gold subscriptions are discounted by $10 during the holidays, and Microsoft is offering two deals on Game Pass: new subscribers will get their first month for $1 if they sign up before the end of the year, or you can buy a digital code for a 12-month subscription for $69.99 (a $50 discount).

Finally, if you plan on playing at home with friends, you can pick up an extra controller for $39 at Walmart, or $39.99 at GameStop, Best Buy, Target, and Kohl’s.