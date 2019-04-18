Xbox’s One S All-Digital gaming console cuts out the disc drive in favor of digital downloads — you can preorder it now for $249.99

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Xbox

The Xbox One S is one of the most powerful gaming consoles out there, and it’s already easy to download games straight to the console for digital gameplay.

Microsoft is taking that concept one step further with the new Xbox One S All-Digital Edition, which cuts out the disc drive entirely, meaning you’ll have to rely on digital downloads.

The $249.99 all-digital gaming console is $50 cheaper than the standard Xbox One S and it comes with digital downloads for “Minecraft,” “Forza Horizon 3,” and “Sea of Thieves” to sweeten the deal.

If you want to pick one up, the Xbox One S All-Digital console is now available for preorder at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and other retailers.

Well folks, it’s official – Microsoft is looking to the future for its popular Xbox gaming console, and the company has started moving in that direction with the new Xbox One S All-Digital, which is essentially a version of the console with 1TB of storage and no disc drive.

The all-digital console is now available for preorder – coming in at $249.99, which is $50 cheaper than the standard Xbox One S console. The console is available for preorder through a range of retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. It will ship on May 7.

So how are you supposed to game without a disc drive? Well, as the name suggests, the point of the console is to use digital games in the form of downloads from the Microsoft Store instead of physical discs. As a result of the lack of disc drive, the console is slightly cheaper than standard Xbox One S console. It also comes with download codes for “Minecraft,” “Forza Horizon 3,” and “Sea of Thieves” to sweeten the deal.

The console may not have a disc drive, but it’s just as capable as the standard Xbox One S console. It boasts 1TB of storage, which should be more than enough for the majority of gamers, plus with the 8-core Jaguar CPU and custom-built GPU, the console is able to handle native 4K gaming in stunning detail with HDR support.

One of the best things about using an Xbox over other consoles is the fact that it works so well with Windows computers. If you have a capable Windows 10 computer, you can continue playing your game on your computer quickly and easily, which is super convenient.