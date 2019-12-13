Watch Microsoft unveil the new Xbox Series X, the next generation video game console arriving in 2020

Kevin Webb, Business Insider US
Xbox chief Phil Spencer revealed Microsoft's latest console at The Game Awards 2019.

Microsoft / The Game Awards

  • Microsoft just revealed the Xbox Series X, a brand-new video game console launching during the 2020 holiday season.
  • The Xbox Series X was previously called Project Scarlett, a codename used by Microsoft during its development. The company teased the next generation console at the Electronic Entertainment Expo in June, showing off footage from “Halo Infinite.”
  • Microsoft showed off the Xbox Series X at The Game Awards 2019, and announced another new game for the console, “Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II.”
  • You can watch the full video of the reveal below and check out Business Insider’s full coverage to see all the details on the Xbox Series X.