Watch Microsoft unveil the new Xbox Series X, the next generation video game console arriving in 2020

- Microsoft / The Game Awards
- Microsoft just revealed the Xbox Series X, a brand-new video game console launching during the 2020 holiday season.
- The Xbox Series X was previously called Project Scarlett, a codename used by Microsoft during its development. The company teased the next generation console at the Electronic Entertainment Expo in June, showing off footage from “Halo Infinite.”
- Microsoft showed off the Xbox Series X at The Game Awards 2019, and announced another new game for the console, “Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II.”
- You can watch the full video of the reveal below and check out Business Insider’s full coverage to see all the details on the Xbox Series X.