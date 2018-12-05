Here are the 8 cities getting XFL teams for the league’s revamped 2020 season

caption Vince McMahon will attempt to bring back the XFL in 2020, starting with eight teams in eight cities across the country. source Alpha Entertainment / YouTube

The XFL is set to return in 2020, with eight teams playing spring football under Vince McMahon’s business stewardship.

On Wednesday, the eight cities that would host teams were announced, including New York, Los Angeles, and Tampa.

McMahon isn’t the only one hoping to start a spring football league, with the American Alliance of Football set to kick off its inaugural season in 2019.

In January, WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon announced that he would be reviving the XFL.

On Wednesday, the eight cities getting teams were announced, as well as the stadiums that would host them.

While the original iteration of the XFL was a monumental failure, running for just one season in 2001 and losing WWE and NBC millions in the process, McMahon promised a new vision for the league this time around, selling the league as “football reimagined.”

McMahon won’t be without competition – a competing spring football league, the Alliance of American Football, is set to start play in 2019. The league was created by Charlie Ebersol, who worked with McMahon extensively while directing the “30 for 30” documentary “This is the XFL” for ESPN.

While the AAF will get a headstart on the XFL, McMahon certainly has an advantage when it comes to brand recognition, and with the cities that will play host to XFL teams now public, he can begin campaigning for the league to help ensure it doesn’t meet the same brief end it did in its first run.

Take a look below at the cities that will have XFL teams come 2020 and the stadiums that will be hosting them.

New York City — MetLife Stadium

source Getty Images

Capacity: 82,500

Year opened: 2010

Current residents: New York Giants, New York Jets

Washington D.C. — Audi Stadium

source Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Capacity: 20,000

Year opened: 2018

Current residents: D.C. United

Los Angeles — StubHub Center

Capacity: 27,000

Year opened: 2003

Current residents: LA Galaxy, Los Angeles Chargers

Houston — TD ECU Stadium

source Scott Halleran/Getty Images

Capacity: 42,822

Year opened: 2014

Current residents: Houston Cougars

St. Louis — The Dome at America’s Center

source Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

Capacity: 66,695

Year opened: 1995

Current residents: None, former home of the St. Louis Rams

Seattle — CenturyLink Field

caption CenturyLink Field source Matt Hayward/Getty

Capacity: 72,000

Year opened: 2002

Current residents: Seattle Seahawks, Seattle Sounders FC

Dallas — Globe Life Park

Capacity: 49,115

Year opened: 1994

Current residents: Texas Rangers

Tampa Bay — Raymond James Stadium

source Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Capacity: 65,618

Year opened: 1998

Current residents: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, South Florida Bulls

