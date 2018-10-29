Xiamen Airlines Selects Ingenico to Optimize Global Online Payments

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – Media OutReach – 29 October 2018 – Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 – ING), the global leader in seamless payment, today announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with Chinese carrier Xiamen Airlines, to provide the online payments infrastructure for the company. As one of Asia’s fastest-growing airlines, Xiamen Airlines’ customers come from many different markets, which has led to a complex payments infrastructure. To sustain growth and simplify their payment operations, the company wanted to improve online payments acceptance with complied global Payment Service Providers like Ingenico. This will enable the carrier to increase the number of local payment methods and currencies it accepts, and help optimize the customer experience when purchasing airline tickets online. Ingenico’s full-service model with its large portfolio of cards and alternative payment methods, extensive network of local acquirers, and strong regional expertise all contributed to Xiamen Airlines’ decision.









Xiamen Airlines was founded in 1984, and today covers a network of around 400 domestic and international destinations, with one of the most modern fleets in the world. The company was recognized as ‘The Airline Offering the Best Services’ by Chinese passengers for years. As Xiamen Airlines expands operations across Asia and into the far corners of the world, it became increasingly important to offer consumers a localized shopping experience that includes payment options in their preferred currency and with local payment methods. To that end, Ingenico provides Xiamen Airlines with full-service payment processing and value-added services, as well as connections to a series of local acquirers, to drive improved acceptance rates.

“Ingenico has a long track record in the industry, working with many of the world’s best airlines. As such, they understand the unique requirements and opportunities that come with operating a growing airline,” said Mr. Guo Kaiquan, E-commerce Accounting Manager of Xiamen Airlines. “As consumer expectations change, it is important to us to continue to offer a seamless online purchase experience that reflects our commitment to service and customer satisfaction.”

Ingenico works with many of the world’s best-known brands from the Travel & Tourism industry. With over 20 years of vertical experience, the company understands the unique payments requirements and has a proven track record of growing revenue and optimizing sales for airlines. Today, Ingenico serves over 100 airlines from all over the world, including a number of the Top 10 best airlines according to the World Airlines Awards 2018.

“Xiamen Airlines continues to pursue innovation and excellence with the aim of building a world-class airline. They understand very well that to continue their growth into new markets, customer experience is key,” said Gabriel de Montessus, SVP Global Online (Retail BU) for Ingenico Group. “Ingenico has a long history of processing payments in China and across the world and knows the local customs, preferences and regulations. With our payment solutions and network of local acquirers, Xiamen Airlines is ready to expand operations while providing a familiar and seamless payment experience to travellers anywhere”

About Xiamen Airlines

Established in 1984 and with its headquarters located in Xiamen, a coastal city in Fujian in Southeast China. Xiamen Airlines is operating a fleet of 208 aircraft as of October 2018, which is also among the youngest fleets in the world. Its network of nearly 400 domestic and international routes covers China, Southeast and Northeast Asia, and reaches Europe, North America and Oceania. Over the years, the company has been making unremitting efforts to ensure aviation safety and to improve its service quality. It has been rated as ‘The Airline Offering the Best Services’ by Chinese passengers for many consecutive years.

About Ingenico Group

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 – ING) is the global leader in seamless payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world’s largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the world’s best known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and deliver their brand promise.

