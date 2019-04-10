Xiaomi founder Lei Jun earned almost as much as the company last year but pledged to donate it to charity

The company said in the filing it was voluntarily identifying Lei as the recipient of the shares “in response to certain news articles published recently”, which had claimed Lei’s compensation last year exceeded the company’s profit.

After Xiaomi’s post-IPO lock up period expired in January Lei pledged to not sell any of his stock in Xiaomi for a year.

Lei’s compensation package last year was considered a one-time “reward” for the CEO’s eight-years of “devotion” to the company prior to it going public in Hong Kong, according to Xiaomi president Lei Bin, speaking at the company’s IPO press conference last summer.

“This stock reward decision was passed by the board with Lei Jun knowing nothing about it,” Lin said at the time. “Xiaomi is not the first to reward its founder before an IPO and will not be the last.”

Wednesday’s filing added that Lei had promised to donate “all the relevant shares after deducting any tax payable for charitable purposes.”